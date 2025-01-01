Dessert's on Her

If you're like us, you'll never forget the steamy seduction-with-food scene in 9 1/2 Weeks. Now you can re-create that scenario (minus Kim Basinger, of course), thanks to Chocoholics Divine Desserts, makers of a rich (and low-fat) chocolate body frosting created especially for romance. Eleven ounces of the concoction costs $5 and comes with "quickie recipes," including Skinny Dip (frosting and strawberries, apple slices or bananas) and Hot and Steamy (frosting and coffee). Getting kinky never tasted so good. Call 800-760-2462.

This book smokes

Given the more than 8 million new cigar smokers since 1992, it's no wonder that Joe and Sue Davidson decided to chronicle the artistic ways smoking was marketed during tobacco's golden age (between the 1870s and the 1930s). The result is Smoker's Art, a 252--page hardcover that features about 500 color images, including cigar bands, labels, chewing tobacco and pipe and cigarette ephemera. Chapters cover a range of topics, from lithography to classic ad themes such as animals. (Cheese It!, pictured here, was created in 1885.) A signed copy is $50 from the American Antique Graphics Society. Call 330-723-7172.

Bonded to Audio

If you haven't gotten around to reading Andrew Lycett's 1995 biography Ian Fleming: The Man Behind James Bond, you can listen to it. The book, available unabridged from Blackstone Audio on 16 90-minute cassettes, reveals Fleming's womanizing, world exploits and years in intelligence and makes it obvious that there's plenty of Fleming in 007. Rent the tapes for $16.95 for 45 days, or buy them for $99.95. Call 800-729-2665. Robert Whitfield is the reader.

A Little More Jazz

Less Than 7, the creators of Aerobleu, the fictitious Paris jazz club we mentioned in last December's Potpourri, have teamed with Verve Records and released a unique CD. Aerobleu: The Spirit of Cool features Billie Holiday, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, Stan Getz and other famous musicians who would have played there had the place really existed. Price: about $17. Other Aerobleu products include apparel, home accessories and furniture. Call 213-848-7821 for more information.

Only Way to Fly

Mile High Airlines (out of airports in the New York City metro area) offers loving couples a chance to join the mile high club aboard one of its twin-engine "flying boudoirs." Flights are about two hours and cost $1000, including limo service and other treats. We can't think of a better way to see the New York skyline. The airline also offers party packages, including bachelor bashes for up to 14. Call 888-810-1252 for more info.

Flash Attachment

To commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Associated Press, Abrams has published Flash! The Associated Press Covers the World, a hardcover containing more than 150 of the bureau's greatest shots. Pictured here: World War Two vets returning from Europe. On page 13 is the photo of Marilyn Monroe posing over a subway grating for The Seven Year Itch. It alone is worth the book's price of $39.95.

When It's Rain, We Pour

The Beverage Tasting Institute in Chicago conducted a vodka competition, and Rain was chosen best-tasting domestic brand. Its distiller, Sazerac, proudly says Rain is the "world's first vodka made from organically grown American grain and Kentucky limestone water," adding that it's "microdistilled four times," creating a smooth drink that's "the most environmentally friendly distilled spirit ever made." $15.

Guys and Girls Together

We consider ourselves connoisseurs of the nude female form. Which is why we recommend Hans Fahrmeyer's Between Men and Women, a 144-page hardcover and softcover book that elegantly celebrates the erotic charge between the sexes in 125 black-and-white and duotone images. Other photos by Fahrmeyer have appeared in national and international news and fashion magazines. Hardcover price: $40. The softcover is $29.95. Universe is the publisher.

Burn, Bugger, Burn

Next time a hornet infringes on your romantic woodland picnic or day of suntanning at the beach, reach for the Electro-Stun Swatter, a battery-powered bug zapper that resembles a tennis racquet. At the press of a button, the $19.95 device fries flying insects with three layers of metal netting. Warning: The Swatter will zap you if you touch the netting when it's activated. To order, call the Vacation Gadget Man at 888-499-7787.