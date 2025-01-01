Mice for the Lovelorn

The new translucent iMac boasts no straight lines except, perhaps, the one that connects it to the Internet. Apple is betting that its radically designed desktop will catch on with consumers who are looking for an easy-to-use, high-performance computer at a bargain price ($1299). Apple's hopes for the iMac also rely on the powerful lure of the Internet. The iMac has been put together with many networking options in mind. The computer comes with a built-in modem and an Ethernet card. Apple is betting that it has itself a winner--and it may very well be right.

