Where to Swing

a guide to the jumpin joints

Now that we have briefed you on the principles of swing-manship, you need to know where to show off your savvy. No sweat. Clubs around the country have added swing nights to their weekly calendars. Here's our coast-to-coast guide to the swingingest clubs.

Los Angeles: Ever since it took center stage in the movie Swingers, the Derby (4500 Los Feliz Boulevard, Hollywood, 213-663-8979) has been regarded as the heppest swing spot in town, which means you just might be flipping and twirling next to such celebrities as Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney and Geena Davis. Monday is lindy hop night. Sunday through Thursday nights feature free dance lessons. (Cover charges begin at $5.) On Fridays and Saturdays, the Beverly Hilton's Coconut Club (9876 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, 310-285-1358) is reminiscent of a lush old-Hollywood supper club, with its silver and gold palm trees, full menu and live big-band music. The $20 cover charge includes dance lessons and access to Chimps, the swank cigar room. Doors open at 7:30 P.M. On Tuesdays, Hollywood Athletic Club (6525 Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood, 213-962-6600) hosts its swing night, drawing a crowd of hundreds to its dance floor. Keep an eye on the Viper Room (8852 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, 310-358-1881) if it revives its wild swing nights. Also check out the Rhino Room (7979 Center Avenue, Huntington Beach, 714-892-3316) and Deuces' (2020 Wilshire Boulevard, 310-829-1933).

New York: Local hipsters spend Friday and Saturday nights swinging to live music at the Supper Club (240 West 47th Street, 212-921-1940), which has a 2000-square-foot dance floor. Because of the club's art deco decor and flawless dancers, you'll ask yourself, Is it the cosmopolitan I just drank or have I stepped into Forties Hollywood? On Wednesdays try Don Hill's (511 Greenwich Street, 212-219-2850), where doors open at eight and it costs only a five-spot to get in if you're sporting vintage clothing. The swank-yet-not-too-cool Lansky Lounge (104 Norfolk Street, 212-677-9489) features small swing bands on Tuesdays and more-established acts on Big Daddy Swing Thursdays, including dance lessons at ten and live music at eleven.

Chicago: Forget the blues, swing's the thing with the postcollege set. The premiere spot is Liquid (1997 North Clybourn, 773-528-3400), which boasts a giant dance floor and offers swing lessons nightly at 7:30 (except Monday and Saturday). A DJ spins swing hits on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and the Big Swing, a ten-piece, five-horn band, jumps every Thursday. (Cover charges range from $6 to $10.) Every Monday, the Beat Kitchen (2100 West Belmont, 773-281-4444) features live swing bands. Other cool venues include the Elbo Room (2871 North Lincoln, 773-549-5549), the Green Mill (4802 North Broadway, 773-878-5552), Olive (1115 North Northbranch, 312-280-7997) and Frankie's Blue Room (16 West Chicago, Naperville, 630-416-4898).

San Francisco: Locals can dance to swing seven nights a week at North Beach's HiBall Lounge (473 Broadway, 415-397-9464), a club with a pop-pin' dance floor.

Atlanta: Swingers (3049 Peachtree Road, 404-816-9931) has two dance floors and lessons at 9:30 Wednesday through Saturday.

Seattle: Check out Zoot Suit Sundays at the Showbox Showroom and Lounge (1426 First Avenue, 206-628-3151), which feature introductory and intermediate lessons. They supply the music, you supply the racket jacket.