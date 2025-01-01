Playboy Jazz & Rock Poll

We'll make note of your vote

Old Blue Eyes is gone, but his melodies linger on. Frank Sinatra was voted into Playboy's Hall of Fame in 1966. Since then, 46 men and women have been chosen by our readers for this accolade. It's your turn again to pick the year's honorees in jazz, rock, country and R& B. Celine wowed the Titanic crowd; Sarah, Fiona, Erykah and Paula dazzled at the Lilith Fair. Dave Matthews, Tori Amos, Shania Twain and Pearl Jam had strong new CDs. Swing came back, and so did Aretha. Garth Brooks proved he was cool enough for Central Park, and Bob Dylan, Mick and Keith proved that talent is the ultimate turn-on. So sharpen your pencils or click on the Playboy Web site (www.playboy.com) and tell us what's up in music.

The Ballot

Here's your 1998 Jazz & Rock Poll Ballot. Please check the box next to your pick in each category or write in the one we missed. Stamp the envelope and mail it to us no later than October 15, 1998. We'll publish the winners, including the 47th Hall of Fame inductee, next spring.

Rock

Male Vocalist

? Jimmy Buffett

? Eric Clapton

? Bob Dylan

? Mick Jagger

? Elton John

? Dave Matthews

? Paul McCartney

? Dave Pirner

? Eddie Vedder

? Scott Weiland

? Other_____

Female Vocalist

? Tori Amos

? Fiona Apple

? Björk

? Paula Cole

? Celine Dion

? Madonna

? Sarah McLachlan

? Natalie Merchant

? Stevie Nicks

? Gwen Stefani

? Other____

Group

? Garbage

? Green Day

? Matchbox 20

? Dave Matthews Band

? Morcheeba

? Pearl Jam

? Radiohead

? Rolling Stones

? Smashing Pumpkins

? The Verve

? Other____

Instrumentalist

? Ben Folds

? Dr. John

? Jonny Lang

? Jimmy Page

? Bonnie Raitt

? Keith Richards

? Eddie Van Halen

? Mike Watt

? Charlie Watts

? Chris Whitley

? Other_____

Album

? Adore -- Smashing Pumpkins

? Before These Crowded Streets -- Dave Matthews Band

? Bridges To Babylon -- Rolling Stones

? The Jimi Hendrix Experience -- BBC Sessions

? Left of the Middle -- Natalie Imbruglia

? Ray of Light -- Madonna

? Songs from the Capeman -- Paul Simon

? Tubthumper -- Chumbawamba

? Urban Hymns -- The Verve

? Yield -- Pearl Jam

? Other____

R&B-Rap

Male Vocalist

? Babyface

? Wyclef Jean

? Montell Jordan

? Ll Cool J

? Master P

? Brian McKnight

? Puff Daddy

? Will Smith

? Usher

? Luther Vandross

? Other__

Female Vocalist

? Erykah Badu

? Mary J. Blige

? Mariah Carey

? Missy Elliott

? Aretha Franklin

? Janet Jackson

? Patti Labelle

? Queen Latifah

? Jody Watley

? Cece Winans

? Other___

Group

? Boyz II Men

? Destiny's Child

? Goodie Mob

? K-Ci and Jojo

? Lox

? Lsg

? Public Enemy

? Salt-N-Pepa

? Swv

? Timbaland and Magoo

? Other___

Album

? Anytime -- Brian McKnight

? Destiny's Child -- Destiny's Child

? Harlem World -- Mase

? Long Time No See -- Chico Debarge

? Love Always -- K-Ci and Jojo

? Money, Power & Respect -- Lox

? My Way -- Usher

? Release Some Tension -- Swv

? A Rose is Still A Rose -- Aretha Franklin

? Welcome to Our World -- Timbaland and Magoo

? Other___

Soundtrack

? Boogie Nights

? Bulworth

? City of Angels

? Godzilla

? He Got Game

? Hope Floats

? Horse Whisperer

? Titanic

? Wedding Singer

? X-Files

? Other_______

Concert

? Björk

? Fleadh

? Goodie Mob

? Lilith Fair

? Dave Matthews Band

? Jimmy Page and Robert Plant

? Pearl Jam

? Rolling Stones

? Smashing Pumpkins

? George Strait

? Other________

Hall of Fame

? Tony Bennett

? James Brown

? Sam Cooke

? Aretha Franklin

? Marvin Gaye

? Dizzy Gillespie

? Al Green

? Merle Haggard

? Jerry Lee Lewis

? Joni Mitchell

? Van Morrison

? Charlie Parker

? Prince

? Smokey Robinson

? Tina Turner

? Muddy Waters

? Jackie Wilson

? Other________

? Single ____________

? Video ______________

Jazz

Female Vocalist

? Dee Dee Bridgewater

? Betty Carter

? Rosemary Clooney

? Shirley Horn

? Diana Krall

? Abbey Lincoln

? Dianne Reeves

? Diane Schuur

? Cassandra Wilson

? Nancy Wilson

? Other__________

Male Vocalist

? Tony Bennett

? Andy Bey

? Harry Connick Jr.

? Kurt Elling

? Jon Hendricks

? Al Jarreau

? Kevin Mahogany

? Jimmy Scott

? Mel Tormé

? Joe Williams

? Other___

Group

? Gato Barbieri

? Ornette Coleman and Prime Time

? Bela Fleck and the Flecktones

? Charlie Haden Quartet West

? Roy Hargrove's Big Band

? Charlie Hunter and Pound for Pound

? Steve Lacey Quartet

? Mingus Big Band

? Sonny Rollins Quintet

? Henry Threadgill Society Situation Dance Band

? Other___

Instrumentalist

? Ray Anderson

? James Carter

? Cyrus Chesnutt

? Olu Dara

? Herbie Hancock

? Joe Lovano

? Wynton Marsalis

? Leon Parker

? Nicholas Payton

? Joshua Redman

? Other___

Album

? The Complete Columbia Studio Recordings 1965-1968 -- The Miles Davis Quintet

? Giant Steps -- John Coltrane

? In The World: From Natchez To New York -- Olu Dara

? The Jazz Singers -- Various Artists

? Love Scenes -- Diana Krall

? The Midnight Blues -- Wynton Marsalis

? Night In The City -- Kenny Barron and Charlie Haden

? Ring-A-Ding-Ding! -- Frank Sinatra

? Trio Fascination, Edition One -- Joe Lovano

? Zoot Suit Riot -- Cherry Poppin' Daddies

? Other___

Country

Male Vocalist

? Clint Black

? Garth Brooks

? Steve Earle

? Joe Ely

? George Jones

? Michael Peterson

? George Strait

? Randy Travis

? Don Walser

? Steve Wariner

? Other___

Female Vocalist

? Deana Carter

? Faith Hill

? Martina McBride

? Lila McCann

? Leann Rimes

? Pam Tillis

? Shania Twain

? Gillian Welch

? Lee Ann Womack

? Trisha Yearwood

? Other___

Group

? Big House

? BR5-49

? Brooks & Dunn

? Diamond Rio

? Dixie Chicks

? Lonestar

? Mavericks

? Restless Heart

? Sawyer Brown

? Whiskeytown

? Other___

Album

? Burnin' The Roadhouse Down--Steve Wariner

? Come On Over--Shania Twain

? Evolution--Martina McBride

? Nothin' But The Taillights--Clint Black

? One Step at a Time--George Strait

? Sevens--Garth Brooks

? Sittin' On Top of The World--Leann Rimes

? (Songbook) A Collection of Hits--Trisha Yearwood

? Trampoline--Mavericks

? Twistin' in the Wind--Joe Ely

? Other__