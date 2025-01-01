Playboy's Pigskin Preview

Size does count. Aaron Gibson, right tackle for the University of Wisconsin, is 6'7" and weighs 372 pounds. He's also remarkably quick and flexible. Gibson is an awesome spectacle as he crosses the line of scrimmage and picks up momentum, especially with 258-pound running back Ron Dayne rumbling behind him. Prospective tacklers must weigh the relative value of stopping the play against their continued existence on this earth.

But everybody in college football is getting bigger. A 300-pound player was an anomaly ten years ago. Three out of five offensive linemen on this year's Playboy All-America team hit the 300-pound mark and another misses by only a pound.

And it's not just the linemen who are getting bigger. Daunte Culpepper, the quarterback from Central Florida who already has pro scouts drooling, is 6'4" and weighs 240 pounds. And don't forget, the two best college quarterbacks in the nation last year were Peyton Manning (6'5", 222 pounds) and Ryan Leaf (6'6", 238).

Huge offensive linemen and running backs mandate a more-bulked-up defense as well. The biggest linebacker on our 1987 Playboy All-America team was Ohio State's Chris Spielman, at 6'2", 234 pounds. The Buckeyes' premiere linebacker today is Andy Katzenmoyer at 6'4" and 260 pounds.

So it's not your 50-inch TV that's making the college game appear bigger, faster and harder hitting. Year-round conditioning regimens are turning modern players into Goliaths.

Also looming large is the annual controversy over the method of determining the college football national championship. Let's get it straight: There is no reason why we can't determine the national champion in Division IA football on the field. Every other NCAA sport, including football among the smaller-division schools, has a playoff. Too many games? Ever count how many baseball games lead up to the College World Series? Southern Cal played 66 games before winning the title this year. Conflicts with the present bowl system? Use eight major bowl games as the first round of a 16-team playoff. It would then take three weeks and a total of 14 playoff games to get to a true national championship, a game that would rival the Super Bowl for fan interest and economic clout.

The (renamed) Bowl Championship Series system is better than the previous (nonexistent) system, especially now that the Big Ten and Pac Ten have a chance to play in the championship. But chances are that sportswriters and coaches will still determine which two teams play in that game unless the unlikely occurs--two, and only two, unbeaten teams remain at the end of the regular season. Three unbeatens screws things up, as does the more likely scenario of one unbeaten team and two or three with one loss each.

Now it's time to take a look at who will be the top teams in the nation this season.

1. Kansas State

This is the year Kansas State finally gets recognized as a legitimate national power. While the Wildcats have won at least nine games in each of the past five seasons, they still haven't erased the memories of football futility that were K State's legacy in the Seventies and Eighties. Even a school-record 11 wins last year, topped by a convincing Fiesta Bowl victory over Syracuse, was tarnished by the annual loss to Big 12 archenemy Nebraska. But that's about to change, and you read it here first: Kansas State will beat Nebraska this year. In fact, the Wildcats may very well beat everybody they play. The reasons offensively include quarterback Michael Bishop, who led his junior college team to a national championship two years running and has enough cockiness and competitiveness to look Big Red in the eye without blinking. Then there's Ryan Young (6'6", 330) at tackle, running back Frank Murphy, a bevy of talented receivers and Playboy All-America placekicker Martin Gramatica. The defense, with nine starters back from last year, is imposing. Linebackers Jeff Kelly and Mark Simoneau are outstanding. And finally there's Playboy Coach of the Year Bill Snyder, who has found a way to make the Wildcats stronger, faster and more competitive each of the nine years he's been in Manhattan. 11-0

2. Ohio State

Deep, powerful, experienced, talented. John Cooper may have recruited as many blue-chip players in his ten years at Columbus as any coach in the nation. And he may have lost more players prematurely to the NFL. But OSU is loaded again and ready to take on all comers, including Michigan, the team Coop and the Buckeyes seldom beat. With Stanley Jackson graduated, the quarterback platoon system is gone. Senior Joe Germaine is the man, and how well he plays will determine how far Ohio State goes in pursuit of its first undisputed national championship since 1968. Germaine has a pair of talented wide receivers in Playboy All-America David Boston and speedy Dee Miller. Nine starters return on a defense anchored by two more Playboy (continued on page 138) Pigskin Preview (continued from page 108) All-Americas--Andy Katzenmoyer at linebacker and Antoine Winfield at corner. An advantage for the Buckeyes: Michigan and Penn State play in Columbus. 11-0

3. Florida State

While Michigan and Nebraska battled on separate fields at the end of last season for the mythical national championship, what may have been the best team in the nation was whipping a very good Ohio State team in the Sugar Bowl (31-14). Being the best, or one of the best, is nothing new for Bobby Bowden and his Seminoles, who haven't failed to finish in the top four in the past 11 years. Bowden has another powerful team this season and a chance to make a run for number one, despite the loss of projected starting quarterback Dan Kendra to a severe knee injury. With Kendra gone for the season, 26-year-old Chris Weinke (who opted to play minor league baseball for six years before giving college and football a chance) is the man who will run the Seminoles' offense. Weinke has the arm and supporting cast to do the job. Playboy All-America Peter Warrick is a superior receiver, and running back Travis Minor should improve on an outstanding freshman season. Bowden's defense is inexperienced but highly talented and loaded with speed. 11-1

4. Michigan

A split national championship isn't a popular subject in Ann Arbor these days. "We're the defending national champion," says coach Lloyd Carr. Michigan fans didn't accept being dropped from number one to number two in the USA Today/ESPN coaches' poll after the Wolverines beat Washington State in the Rose Bowl. "Why?" ask the Michigan fans. "Just because Nebraska beat an inferior Tennessee team?" The only sign that Michigan's players even acknowledge what happened appeared on the back of a T-shirt worn by Playboy All-America lineman Jon Jansen: HEY, NEBRASKA. ANY TIME. ANYWHERE. So the Wolverines enter the 1998 season with a chip on their shoulder and a ton of talent on their team. The first order of business for Carr is to determine who will play quarterback now that Brian Griese is a John Elway understudy in the NFL. Tom Brady seems to have the edge over the more experienced Scott Dreisbach. Highly touted freshman Drew Henson, who broke the national record for home runs in high school, could get in the mix. Clarence Williams and Anthony Thomas are a formidable running-back tandem, and Michigan has wide receiver Tai Streets and tight end Jerame Tuman. Of course the defense will miss Heisman trophy winner Charles Woodson. But Marcus Ray could be an All-America at safety, and opposing running backs should fear high-impact linebackers Sam Sword and Dhani Jones. The early schedule is tough--road games at Notre Dame and Iowa, home games against Syracuse and Michigan State. If Michigan wins early, they have a shot at the national title--solo. 11-1

5. Arizona State

Most experts predicted a rebuilding year for Bruce Snyder and the Arizona State Sun Devils after they came so close to grabbing the national championship two years ago. But Snyder, who has won everywhere he's coached, proved the Sun Devils were no one-season wonder as ASU battled back to win nine games, beating Iowa 17-7 in the Sun Bowl. Despite some unanswered questions on the defensive line, where several transfer players may see action, this year's team may be better. With the all-purpose capabilities of tailback J.R. Redmond, solid blocking from flyback Jeff Paulk, a healthy Ryan Kealy at quarterback and speed at the receiver spot in Lenzie Jackson, the Sun Devils will pile up points on all but the most stubborn defenses. Arizona State's toughest opponents come to Tempe, and UCLA isn't on the schedule this year. 10-1

6. Nebraska

After 25 years as head coach, 255 wins, appearances in 25 consecutive bowl games and national championships in three of the past four years, Tom Osborne handed the coaching reins to 19-year assistant Frank Solich, much the way that Bob Devaney handed them to Osborne in 1973. Living up to the legend won't be easy, particularly since Nebraska might finally show a slight falloff in talent this season. Scott Frost, Ahman Green, Grant Wistrom, Aaron Taylor and Jason Peter are all Sunday players now. But the Nebraska system is still in place. That means lots of big, tough linemen who have been through the Husker weight regimen, plus classic I-backs such as DeAngelo Evans in the backfield. Bobby Newcombe is set to replace Frost at QB. The defense will be weaker up front than last season but should be stronger at defensive-back positions. Expect the Huskers to win nine games this season and finish in the top ten. Don't expect them to win another national championship. 10-2

7. Florida

While coach Steve Spurrier is often described as an offensive genius, his defense has been the real strength of Gator teams the past couple of seasons. This year will be more of the same. Defensive coordinator Bob Stoops has put together another talented and tenacious group that could be better than the formidable 1997 unit. The front seven will be especially talented, with Playboy All-Americas Ed Chester and Jevon Kearse plus Reggie McGrew and Butkus semifinalist linebacker Johnny Rutledge. Quarterback Doug Johnson may not return after suffering a spring football injury. But Spurrier always finds a way to get adequate if not exceptional performance out of the QB spot, regardless of who is playing there. 9-2

8. Louisiana State

Three winning seasons, three bowl wins, more talent on the roster than at any time since Huey Long was governor--you'd have to say that Gerry DiNardo's three-year tenure at LSU has been nothing short of spectacular. DiNardo thinks this team has a legitimate shot at an SEC championship, an idea reinforced by the fact that two-time Playboy All-America running back Kevin Faulk has decided to stick around for his senior season instead of heading to the pros. Quarterback Herb Tyler, never great but usually good enough to win (23-5 as a starter), is a senior as well. Running back Rondell Mealey is nearly as good as Faulk, and the Tigers remain strong up front offensively despite the loss of first-round NFL draft pick Alan Faneca. Former Illinois head coach Lou Tepper has been brought in as defensive coach. He will switch the Tigers into a 3--4 alignment to get the linebackers more involved in the pass rush, which LSU needs to improve in order to defeat its strongest foes in the conference. 9-2

9. Tennessee

Coach Phillip Fulmer and the Vols now have the chance to find out what life and football are like in Knoxville without Peyton Manning. Manning never led Tennessee to the promised land of a national championship, but he broke every SEC passing record and set a high standard of leadership. Still, Tennessee is well equipped to face the post-Manning era. Junior Tee Martin, Manning's successor, is not a classic dropback passer but a strong and fast athlete as prone to run as he is to pass. Jamal Lewis returns at tailback after a sensational freshman season. Jeremaine Copeland and Peerless Price are quality receivers, and an experienced line should give the Vols a potent offensive attack. Dominating defense usually wins championships, and that's been Tennessee's recent weakness. Playboy All-America Al Wilson is a ferociously aggressive linebacker, but the loss of Leonard Little and Terry Fair to graduation and the NFL may hurt the Vols more than Manning's departure. 9-2

10. West Virginia

Every few years Don Nehlen puts together a team powerful enough to make noise on the national championship scene. Last year's team looked like a winner until injuries devastated both line-backing and receiving corps. The good news is that the best of those players have recovered. Linebacker Gary Stills is good enough to play on Sunday, while noseguard John Thornton is a four-year starter with strength and quickness. As strong as the Mountaineers defense could be, the offense will be better. Junior Amos Zereoue is one of the best running backs in the nation, especially behind an offensive line that boasts three all-conference behemoths. Quarterback duties are in the steady hands of junior Marc Bulger, whose 2415-yard passing total last season was the second best in UWV history. The receiving corps will be bolstered by the return of David Saunders and Khori Ivy, both sidelined with injuries for parts of last season. It could be a big year for the Mountaineers if they can get by Ohio State in their September 5 season opener. 8-3

11. North Carolina

Regardless of how successful Mack Brown was as a football coach at North Carolina, basketball is king at Chapel Hill. With Bill Guthridge on his way to getting more money after his first season as head hoops coach than Brown was making after ten years as football coach, Brown decided it was time to move on, taking over the Texas Longhorns' program in December. Carl Torbush, Brown's outstanding defensive coach, took over and won his first game at the end of the season when North Carolina whipped Virginia Tech 42-3 in the Gator Bowl. Oscar Davenport has recovered from a broken ankle and is ready to resume the quarterback job he held for the first nine weeks of last season. There is talent but little experience in the offensive line and at running back. The offense suffered a blow when tight end Alge Crumpler blew out his knee in spring practice. He is lost for the year. Some defensive blue-chippers have left for the NFL, but Playboy All-America Dre' Bly, the best college corner since Deion Sanders, is back for his junior season. 8-3

12. Penn State

Joe Paterno isn't just a living legend, he's a still-coaching legend. With 48 years at Penn State, 32 as head coach, Paterno (298-77-3) can reach 300 career victories before the Nittany Lions get to the regular Big Ten schedule. But doing something well for a long time doesn't necessarily make it easier. Last year, after being touted as a potential number one in the nation by at least one leading sports publication, the Lions were a little slower, and less talented, than hyped and wound up dropping three of their last five games, including a 21-6 loss to Florida in the Citrus Bowl. Running back Curtis Enis left with a year of eligibility remaining; quarterback Mike McQueary and receiver Joe Jurevicius are gone as well. Paterno expects Kevin Thompson, a traditional drop-back passer, or Rashard Casey, a more athletic, mobile type, to replace McQueary. Cordell Mitchell and Aaron Harris appear solid in the backfield, and Paterno has more 300-pound types than usual to put on the front line. Line-backing will be a PSU strength, with Brandon Short being the best of the group. Courtney Brown will get lots of sacks and hurries from his defensive-end spot. This team doesn't deserve the preseason hype of last year's team but may be more competitive. 8-3

13. Colorado State

Sonny Lubick's Colorado State team is an emerging program that fans east of the Rockies know little about. The Rams are coming off an 11-2 season (topped with a 35-24 Holiday Bowl win over an improving Missouri team) and a national ranking at 17. Lubick has 17 starters back from that team plus a recruiting class he describes as his best ever. He was especially pleased when quarterback prospect Steve Cutlip turned down Notre Dame to play for CSU. However, with the graduation of Moses Moreno, the quarterbacking duties this season will fall to senior Ryan Eslinger. Lubick's offensive line is a good one, particularly at the guard spot held by Anthony Cesario. The Rams return two 1000-yard rushers at fullback with Damon Washington and Kevin McDougal. Lubick describes his defense, led by linebacker Nate Kvamme, as having the best size and speed combination in school history. If Eslinger can fill Moreno's shoes, the Rams have an outside chance at something better than another invitation to the Holiday Bowl. 10-2

14. Southern Mississippi

The Golden Eagles have dominated Conference USA since it added football two years ago, and will continue to do so this season. Finishing last year with a number 19 national ranking, USM needs a couple of nonconference wins to be recognized for more than being Brett Favre's alma mater. If two-year starting quarterback Lee Roberts duplicates last year's numbers this season, he will approach many of Favre's school passing marks. Wide receiver Sherrod Gideon is Roberts' premiere go-to man. Adalius Thomas plays coach Jeff Bower's roving "bandit" position on the defensive line so well that he has caught the eye of several NFL scouts. If the Eagles get their wings clipped, it will be in the defensive backfield, where they lack experience and depth. 8-3

15. Colorado

High expectations gave way to shock and then panic as Colorado stumbled to its first losing season (5--6) since 1984. Third-year wunderkind coach Rick Neuheisel was left with the impression that perhaps he'd been too lenient on a team that "didn't have the best senior leadership." Neuheisel declared every starting position open for competition this spring, including the quarterback spot. Sophomore Adam Bledsoe (brother of the Patriots' Drew) and junior Jeremy Weisinger are the leading contenders. The Buffs have lots of running backs, the best of whom is Marlon Barnes. There are solid receivers in Darrin Chiaverini and Marcus Stiggers, and cornerback Ben Kelly is a threat as kick returner. Defensively, Colorado should be better than last year, especially at the corners and at wide side linebacker, where Hannibal Navies can be dominating. An easy early schedule promises to get the Buffs off to a better start, though Kansas State and Nebraska will be waiting for them down the line. 8-3

16. UCLA

Last year's season for the Bruins began with a whimper (0--2) and ended with a bang as Bob Toledo's squad ran the table for ten straight wins, including a 29-23 victory over Texas A& M in the Cotton Bowl. Quarterback Cade McNown, who threw for 3116 yards and 24 touchdowns against only six interceptions, was a huge factor in UCLA's resurgent success. McNown is back and, with a couple of topflight receivers, he has to be considered one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. Running back Skip Hicks has graduated to the pros, and the success of replacements Jermaine Lewis and Keith Brown will determine whether opposing defenses will have to respect the Bruins' ground game. The offensive line is led by one of the big guys, 6'9'', 310-pound Kris Farris. The defense is talented but its inexperience may well prove to be UCLA's Achilles' heel. Toledo landed what many think is the nation's number one recruiting class, which augurs well for the future. 8-3

17. Arizona

The Wildcats may be the dark horse team in the Pac Ten this year. Arizona has a loaded offense that includes two talented quarterbacks with experience (junior Keith Smith and sophomore Ortege Jenkins), a solid running game and lots of speed at wide receiver. And underrated coach Dick Tomey has reshuffled his staff, promoting Dino Babers to offensive coordinator and bringing in former Hawaii head coach Bob Wagner to help with the defense. Wagner will use a shifty up-front defense backed up by man-to-man coverage in the secondary. Senior cornerback Chris McAlister is surefire NFL material. The Wildcats may not be able to win the Pac Ten title this year, but they could knock a favorite or two out of the race. 8-4

18. Syracuse

Notoriously slow out of the gate the past couple of years under coach Paul Pasqualoni, Syracuse walloped Wisconsin 34-0 in last season's opener, only to surrender 30-plus points to each of its next three opponents and fall to 1--3. The defense, led by Donovin Darius, Tebucky Jones and Antwaune Ponds, finally responded, and Syracuse won its next eight before losing to Kansas State in the Fiesta Bowl. Problem for Pasqualoni is that his three defensive stalwarts are now in the NFL and it's not clear who will replace them. In the meantime the offense is loaded. Quarterback Donovan McNabb, two-time Big East Offensive Player of the Year, returns for his senior season. Rob Konrad, whose injury-plagued career has so far stopped him from cashing in on his enormous potential, will run out of the fullback spot. Playboy All-America Quinton Spotwood, conference Special Teams Player of the Year last season, has all the moves to be a great receiver. With their first two games against Tennessee and defending national champ Michigan, Pasqualoni and crew could once again find the early going tough. 7-4

19. Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets dropped games to Notre Dame, Virginia and Georgia by a total of 11 points and still came away with seven wins last season. With most of the team returning and a solid recruiting class brought in by coach George O'Leary, Tech should field its best team since its 1990 national championship squad. Junior quarterback Joe Hamilton, who set school records for pass completion percentage and total offense, is a potent weapon and Tech's best offensive threat. He's fronted by an experienced line and backed by a deep group of running backs, including versatile Charles Wiley and speedy scatback Charlie Rogers. Linebackers Keith Brooking and Ron Rogers graduated, but all-conference candidates Delaunta Cameron and Justin Robertson will fill their shoes. New defensive coordinator Randy Edsall is expecting 300-pound sophomore Tony Robinson to solidify Tech's interior line. The schedule is a shade easier than last year's, giving the Jackets a good shot at another bowl. 7-4

20. Notre Dame

It's been a truly ugly year for the Irish. Notre Dame lost five of its first seven games last season. Irish fans booed senior quarterback Ron Powlus. Coach Bob Davie managed to rally his troops to five straight wins and Irish pride was restored, but only momentarily. An age-discrimination suit filed by former Davie assistant Joe Moore was decided against the university. Testimony at the trial included accounts of Davie questioning the mental stability of a former head coach and football players viewing cheerleaders having sex. Notre Dame athletic director Mike Wadsworth said of the trial, "It's not one of our proudest moments." But football will prevail again this fall at South Bend. Davie is still coach and he has a fine option quarterback in Jarious Jackson. Back Autry Denson should tally his third 1000-yard rushing season. Notre Dame does not have a dominating player on defense, though the line-backing corps, particularly Kory Minor, shows promise. 7-4

Here are a few more teams that could crack the Top 20.

Washington

Coach Jim Lambright, who has done a solid job since taking over the UW program five years ago (38-19-1), has major rebuilding to do this season. The Huskies lost 11 starters from last year's 8-4 team, seven of whom were first-team all-conference players. Offensive linemen Benji Olson and Olin Kreutz departed a year early for the NFL. Playboy All-America guard Tony Coats will be the mainstay up front, while talented quarterback Brock Huard breaks in some untested receivers. Washington's defense has talent, but experience and depth are in short supply. A brutal early schedule includes Arizona State, BYU and Nebraska. 7-4

Mississippi

The effects of NCAA sanctions, which limited the number of scholarship players, finally faded in Oxford last season as third-year coach Tommy Tuberville led the Rebs to an 8-4 season capped by a 34-31 victory over Marshall in the first-ever Ford Motor City Bowl. Things may get dicey this season until sophomore quarterback Romaro Miller gets some game experience. Miller backed up now-graduated Stewart Patridge last year but took few snaps. Tuberville's offensive line is solid, and running back Deuce McAllister will reliably replace departed John Avery. The best offensive player for Ole Miss is tight end Rufus French, whose 43 receptions last season ranked first among tight ends in the SEC. Defensively, the Rebs have to replace their entire line-backing corps, but end Derrick Burgess is a star in the making. 7-4

Georgia

The Bulldogs recorded their first ten-win season since 1992 last year, a performance that put two-year coach Jim Donnan at the top of wish lists at several major schools with head coaching vacancies. Donnan decided to stay put and landed a Top Five recruiting class heavy on brothers: Jon Stinchcomb is the brother of Playboy All-America offensive lineman Matt; Boss Bailey's brother is do-everything cornerback and wide receiver Champ; and Terrence Edwards is brother of running back Robert, now playing in the NFL. While there is lots of talent on this team, the Dogs may step back from last year's success because of the loss of players such as Robert Edwards, quarterback Mike Bobo and wide receiver Hines Ward. Finding an adequate replacement for Bobo will be Donnan's biggest challenge. 7-4

Oklahoma State

Bob Simmons, voted Big 12 Coach of the Year last season, has done a remarkable three-year job of turning around a mediocre Cowboy football program. OSU finished last season with an 8-4 record (which included two losses in OT) and a number 24 ranking in the national polls. Sixteen starters return from that squad, including sophomore quarterback Tony Lindsay and running backs Jamaal Fobbs and Nathan Simmons, who combined for more than 1500 rushing yards last year. The Cowboy offense, which last season averaged more than 29 points per game, should continue to roll. Linebacker Kenyatta Wright returns, as do seven other defensive starters. There have been significant losses in the secondary, and all-conference punter Jason Davis has to be replaced. However, a spot in the top 20 and another bowl are within reach. 7-4

Auburn

It didn't feel as though the Auburn Tigers and coach Terry Bowden got much in the way of attention or respect last season, considering their ten wins included a 21-17 Peach Bowl victory over Clemson. But expectations are high at Auburn, and if a run at the national title (or at least an SEC championship) isn't in the cards, ten wins won't get much more than a yawn from the faithful. The bad news is that this year ten wins may be tough for the Tigers to come by. A looming question is whether Ben Leard can successfully replace quarterback Dameyune Craig, who at times over the past two seasons seemed to be Auburn's offense. Bowden would like to get back to a run-first offense, but he's still waiting for one of the Tigers' several tailbacks to step up. And, according to Bowden, "If you have more than one tailback, you don't have a tailback." The defense will miss linebackers Takeo Spikes and Ricky Neal, but there's lots of talent left, including all-SEC defensive end Jimmy Brumbaugh. 7-4

Wisconsin

Coach Barry Alvarez is a devotee of the rushing game. "Historically, successful teams in the Big Ten have run the ball," says the Badgers' third winningest coach. With Playboy All-America running back Ron Dayne in the backfield and massive tackles Aaron Gibson (another Playboy All-America) and Chris McIntosh leading the way up front, Alvarez certainly has the beef to back up his claim. Wisconsin has an experienced two-year starter at quarterback in Mike Samuel, and Matt Davenport's field goals twice beat opponents in the final seconds last season. Alvarez needs some quality receivers and the semblance of a passing attack to keep defenses from playing all 11 near the line. The Badgers' defense returns eight starters from last year, including end Tom Burke, who had 19 tackles for losses. Wisconsin's cornerbacks are young and untested, a potential weakness that opponents will attempt to exploit. 8-3

Missouri

It was one of those games that players and coaches will talk about the rest of their lives, a game that fans never forget. After 59 minutes and 59 seconds, the Tigers had taken everything the Cornhuskers could muster and were in the lead. And even though the impossible happened and Missouri lost to Nebraska for the 19th straight time, the game served notice that coach Larry Smith's rebuilding process is working and that the Tigers have returned to the world of competitive college football. With quarterback Corby Jones returning behind an experienced offensive line, Smith's team should again be in contention for a bowl bid. 7-4

Tulane

Evidently, if your name is Bowden, you know how to coach football. Father Bobby has been a success at Florida State so long that no one can remember when the Seminoles weren't good. Brother Terry was an immediate success at Auburn, but, then, the Tigers had a winning tradition in football. In accepting the head coaching job at Tulane last year, Tommy took on a program that hadn't won seven games in a season since 1980. So the Green Wave promptly won seven, and with quarterback Shaun King returning along with everyone from a defensive secondary that led the nation in interceptions, Bowden sees no reason the Wave shouldn't go bowling in 1998. Tulane's kick-and-punt tandem of Brad Palazzo and Brad Hill is one of the best in the nation. 8-3

Purdue

What a difference the right coach makes. Newcomer Joe Tiller engineered an amazing turnaround at Purdue as the Boilermakers finished 9-3, their first winning season since 1984. How did he do it? He made the best possible use of the limited talent available and convinced his players they could win. Now Tiller, formerly head coach at Wyoming, has landed a strong recruiting class that includes seven junior college players who should help immediately. There's significant talent returning on the defensive side, especially at end, where Rosevelt Colvin had 12.5 sacks last year. Sophomore Drew Brees, who was the Texas high school offensive MVP two years ago, will replace Billy Dicken at quarterback. 7-5

Cincinnati

Coach Rick Minter has been steadily rebuilding Cincinnati's football program since he took over four years ago. Last season his efforts started to show results as the Bearcats finished a strong 8-4 (including a 35-19 win over Utah State in the Humanitarian Bowl). Minter will rotate quarterbacks this season, alternating Chad Plummer, who runs the option well, with Deontey Kenner, a better natural passer. One of the Bearcats' primary weapons on offense and defense is senior Tinker Keck, who returned four punts for touchdowns in 1997 and made four interceptions at free safety. 8-3

Michigan State

The Spartans have one of the top running backs in the nation in junior Sedrick Irvin. But with the graduation of two-year starting quarterback Todd Schultz, coach Nick Saban will have to find someone else to hand Irvin the ball. Junior Bill Burke is Schultz' heir apparent, if he can recover from a back injury that plagued him last season. Playboy All-America Robaire Smith and Dimitrius Underwood may be the best pair of defensive ends in the Big Ten. 8-4

Iowa

Hayden Fry's tall order at Iowa is to find replacements for quarterback Matt Sherman, running back Tavian Banks and receiver-kick returner Tim Dwight. Rob Thein appears to have won the running back spot, but will be pushed by freshman Ladell Betts. Randy Reiners and Scott Mullen are still battling for the quarterback position. With Playboy All-America defensive tackle Jared DeVries backed up by linebacker Matt Hughes, the Hawkeyes should be tough against the run. 7-4

Brigham Young

Veteran coach LaVell Edwards, who has groomed so many quarterbacks for the NFL, has an abundance of promising QB prospects this season. Junior lefty Kevin Feterik has the most experience, but sophomore Drew Miller may have more talent. Mike Phelps and Brandon Doman, both returning from church missions, could also figure in the mix. Tackle John Tait is a potential All-America, but the rest of BYU's offensive line is green. 8-4

Toledo and Marshall

Two talented teams in the Mid-American conference should be strong again this season. Toledo, which got off to an amazing 8-0 start last season (including a victory over Purdue) returns quarterback Chris Wallace and All-MAC running back Dwayne Harris. Wasean Tait, who was the second leading rusher in the nation in 1995, also returns after missing most of two seasons with injuries. Defending MAC champion Marshall will be tough again this season even though wide-receiver phenomenon Randy Moss has moved his act to the pros. Quarterback Chad Pennington is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the nation. 9-2 and 9-2

Top Twenty Teams

The Playboy All-Americas

Playboy's College Football Coach of the Year for 1998 is Bill Snyder of Kansas State University. Taking over a moribund Wildcats program that closed out the Eighties at 1-36-1, Snyder brought Kansas State to respectability in 1991 with a 7-4 mark. In 1993 he guided the Wildcats to their first bowl win, and in 1994 the Cats cracked the top ten for the first time in the school's history. Kansas State has won at least nine games in each of its past five seasons and finished last year with an 11-win season (its first) that included a 35-18 victory over Syracuse in the Fiesta Bowl.

Offense

Daunte Culpepper--Quarterback, 6'4", 240 pounds, senior, Central Florida. Passed for 3086 yards and 25 touchdowns last season with a 62.5 pass-completion percentage. Rushed for an additional 438 yards and five TDs.

Ricky Williams--Running back, 6', 220, senior, Texas. Led the nation last year in rushing (1893 yards and a 172.1 yards-per-game average) and scoring (13.8 points per game). This season, will surpass Earl Campbell as Texas' total yardage record holder.

Kevin Faulk--Running back, 5'10", 192, senior, Louisiana State. Three-year rushing totals are 3278 yards, 34 touchdowns. Will become LSU's all-time leading rusher this season.

Ron Dayne--Running back, 5'10", 258, junior, Wisconsin. His two-year rushing total (3320) is second only to Herschel Walker's in NCAA history.

Peter Warrick--Wide receiver, 6', 190, junior, Florida State. Totaled 53 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns last season. His two-year average gain per catch is 18 yards.

David Boston--Wide receiver, 6'3", 205 junior, Ohio State. Led the Big Ten with 73 receptions for 970 yards, 14 touchdowns. Has chance to become OSU's all-time leading receiver.

Grey Ruegamer--Lineman, 6'5", 300, senior, Arizona State. Plays either side at tackle or center. First-team All-Pac Ten last season.

Tony Coats--Lineman, 6'7", 300, senior, Washington. Part of Huskies offensive line that led the Pac Ten in fewest sacks allowed two years in a row.

Matt Stinchcomb--Lineman, 6'7", 285, senior, Georgia. Named to Football Coaches' All-America and GTE Academic All-America first team last season. Has a 3.94 GPA in business.

Jon Jansen--Lineman, 6'7", 299, senior, Michigan. Thirty-seven consecutive starts for the Wolverines and co-captain last season of its co-national championship team.

Aaron Gibson--Lineman, 6'7", 372, senior, Wisconsin. Biggest player in college football this season. Set school weight-room records with 750-pound squat, 500-pound bench press.

Quinton Spotwood--Kick returner, 6', 190, junior, Syracuse. Totaled nearly 500 yards on punt returns last season, averaging 14.9 yards per return and scoring four TDs.

Martin Gramatica--Placekicker, 5'9", 170, senior, Kansas State. Won the Lou Groza Award as best placekicker in college football last season after sitting out 1996 with a knee injury.

Defense

Jared Devries--Lineman, 6'4", 275, senior, Iowa. Holds school career records for tackles for losses (60) and quarterback sack yardage (254). Named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year last season.

Ed Chester--Lineman, 6'4", 283, senior, Florida. First-team All-SEC as sophomore, third-team All-America last season. Led in quarterback hurries in a season shortened by injuries.

Robaire Smith--Lineman, 6'5", 264, junior, Michigan State. Led Spartans in tackles for losses (16 for 66 yards) and quarterback sacks (12 for 58 yards) last season.

Jevon Kearse--Linebacker, 6'5", 254, junior, Florida. First-team All-SEC last season as a sophomore. Had 6 1/2 quarterback sacks and 12 1/2 tackles for losses.

Al Wilson--Linebacker, 6', 226, senior, Tennessee. Volunteers' top returning tackler (83). Second-team All-SEC last season.

Dat Nguyen--Linebacker, 5'11", 221, senior, Texas A& M. Has led his team in tackles for three consecutive years and is on track to become A& M's all-time leading tackler. Defensive MVP in last season's Cotton Bowl.

Andy Katzenmoyer--Linebacker, 6'4", 260, junior, Ohio State. Won Butkus Award last year as nation's top linebacker. Had 97 tackles last season, including 13 tackles for losses.

Dre' Bly--Back, 5'10", 190, junior, North Carolina. First Tar Heel to be named consensus first-team All-America two years in a row. Sixteen career interceptions returned for a combined 196 yards and two touchdowns.

Anthony Poindexter--Back, 6'1", 220, senior, Virginia. Led Cavaliers in interceptions two years in a row and finished second in tackles (78) among ACC defensive backs. Also credited for 18 career turnovers, including four blocked punts.

Arturo Freeman--Back, 6'1", 187, senior, South Carolina. Led his team with six interceptions last season and tied for lead in tackles with 92.

Antoine Winfield--Back, 5'9", 180, senior, Ohio State. Had a team-high 100 tackles last season, including 82 solo tackles and eight tackles for losses.

John Baker--Punter, 6'3", 207, junior, North Texas. Nation's top returning punter with 47.2 yards-per-kick average. Punts included seven that measured 60 yards or better and 15 downed inside the 20-yard line.

Nebraska's system is still in place--big, tough linemen who've been through the Husker weight regimen.

Rest of the Best

Quarterbacks: Cade McNown (UCLA), Tim Couch (Kentucky), Donovan McNabb (Syracuse), Corby Jones (Missouri), Tim Rattay (Louisiana Tech), Shaun King (Tulane), Chad Pennington (Marshall), Michael Bishop (Kansas State), Chris Redman (Louisville)

Running backs: Amos Zereoue (West Virginia), Jamal Lewis (Tennessee), Sedrick Irvin (Michigan State), De'Mond Parker (Oklahoma), Travis Prentice (Miami of Ohio), Autry Denson (Notre Dame), J.R. Redmond (Arizona State), Rob Konrad (Syracuse), Travis Minor (Florida State)

Receivers: D'Wayne Bates (Northwestern), Torry Holt (North Carolina State), Troy Edwards (Louisiana Tech), Jeremaine Copeland (Tennessee), Tai Streets, Jerame Tuman (Michigan), Eugene Baker (Kent State), Sherrod Gideon (Southern Mississippi), Rufus French (Mississippi), Brandon Stokley (Southwestern Louisiana)

Offensive Linemen: Josh Heskew (Nebraska), Derek Rose (Iowa), Eric Allen (Mississippi State), Rob Riti (Missouri), Ryan Young (Kansas State), Todd Frohbieter (Arkansas State), Anthony Cesario (Colorado State), Frank Mindrup (Air Force), Rob Murphy (Ohio State), Kris Farris (UCLA), Scott Oster (Temple), Derek Smith (Virginia Tech), Mike Rosenthal (Notre Dame), Todd McClure (Louisiana State), John Tait (BYU)

Defensive Linemen: Jimmy Brumbaugh (Auburn), Rosevelt Colvin (Purdue), Luke Johnson (SMU), Inoke Breckterfield (Oregon State), Tom Burke (Wisconsin), Montae Reagor (Texas Tech), Antonio Dingle (Virginia), Chris Hood (Alabama), John Thornton (West Virginia), Gary Holmes (Washington State), Adewale Ogunleye (Indiana), Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila (San Diego State), Chris Hovan (Boston College), Courtney Brown (Penn State)

Linebackers: Chris Claiborne (USC), Jeff Kelly (Kansas State), Johnny Rutledge (Florida), Lamont Green (Florida State), Sam Sword (Michigan), Kory Minor (Notre Dame), Nate Kvamme (Colorado State), Barry Gardner (Northwestern), Wali Rainer (Virginia), Gary Stills (West Virginia), Roderick Coleman (East Carolina), Phil Glover (Utah), Brandon Short (Penn State)

Defensive Backs: Chris McAlister (Arizona), Roland "Champ" Bailey (Georgia), Ralph Brown (Nebraska), Mitchell Freedman (Arizona State), Larry Atkins (UCLA), Lamont Thompson (Washington State), Dexter Jackson (Florida State), Marcus Ray (Michigan)

Kick Returners: Tinker Keck (Cincinnati), R. Jay Soward (USC), Deon Mitchell (Northern Illinois), Troy Walters (Stanford)

Placekickers: Shayne Graham (Virginia Tech), Jeff Hall (Tennessee), Brad Palazzo (Tulane), Sims Lenhardt (Duke), Chris Sailer (UCLA), Kris Brown (Nebraska), Brian Gowins (Northwestern), Matt Davenport (Wisconsin)

Punters: Rodney Williams (Georgia Tech), Shane Lechler (Texas A& M), Jimmy Kibble (Virginia Tech), Aron Langley (Wyoming), Jeff Walker (Mississippi State)

Playboy's Conference Predictions

Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award

The Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award recognizes achievement in the classroom as well as excellence on the playing field. Nominated by their colleges, candidates are judged by the editors of Playboy on their collegiate scholastic and athletic accomplishments. The winner gets to attend Playboy's preseason All-America Weekend, is given a commemorative medallion and is included in our All-America team photograph. In addition, Playboy contributes $5000 to the general scholarship fund of the winner's school.

This year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete is Eric de Groh from the University of West Virginia. An offensive center for the Mountaineers, Eric was second-team All-Big East last season and an NSCA strength All-America. Academically, he's won numerous awards including being named a three-year Big East Scholar/Athlete, a GTE/CoSida All-America, a member of the Gator Bowl Scholar/Athlete. He was one of 11 players nation-wide named to the CFA Good Works for exemplary volunteer work at WVU Children's Hospital. For the past two summers, Eric has done research at the Randolph Cancer Center as a Joe Marconi Fellow. His major is biology and his overall GPA is 3.86.

Honorable mention: Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia), Matt Reischl (Iowa), Brian Shaw (Nebraska), Patrick Stephen (Northern Illinois), Jake Stueve (Missouri), Keith Cockrum (Texas Tech), Jason deGroot (Houston), Chad Smith (New Mexico), Nate Kvamme (Colorado State), Patrick Kneib (Boston College), Dusty Renfro (Texas), Brian Brown (Wyoming), Rob Renes (Michigan), Parc Williams (Minnesota), Chad Pennington (Marshall), John Baker (North Texas), Larry Ramirez (Oregon State), Josh Tucker (Tennessee), Jeff Popovich (Miami), Mark Baniewicz (Syracuse), Shawn Stuart (UCLA), Jerry Rudzinski (Ohio State), Jeremy Morgan (SMU), Barry Gardner (Northwestern).

For our look at all 112 Division IA teams, check out www.playboy.com/collegefootball.