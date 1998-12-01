Address_Copyright_Credit

Playboy
vol. 45, no. 12---december 1998Contents For The Men's Entertainment Magazine
Playbill 7
Dear Playboy 15
Playboy After Hours 19
Movies Leonard Maltin 21
Video 24
Music 28
Wired 32
Books 36
Men Asa Baber 37
Mantrack 45
The Playboy Advisor 49
The Playboy Forum 53
Playboy Interview: David Duchovny---candid conversation 63
The Last Man Of Letters---fiction Joyce Carol Oates 82
Inside The Playboy Mansion---article Bill Zehme 89
The Secrets We Keep---article Bruce Jay Friedman 100
Work Out Like Mike---fitness Bob Condor 104
Phil Hartman's Guide To The Holiday Office Party---humor Phil Hartman With Robert Crane 106
Playboy's Christmas Gift Guide 109
Racing The Savage Atlantic---adventure Reg Potterton 114
Meteorological Mayhem!---article Michael Parrish 118
Three's Company---playboy's playmates of the month 124
Party Jokes---humor 138
It is an Ancient Mariner---fiction Ethan Coen 140
Playboy's Ten Best Dressed Men for 1998---fashion Hollis Wayne 142
In the Company of Men: The Lost Scene Neil Labute 149
The Clerk, the Girl and the Hand Job---profile Stephan Talty 150
Sex Stars 1988---pictorial text by Gretchen Edgren 154
Celebrity Christmas Carols---humor Robert S. Wieder 164
Little Annie Fanny---cartoon Ray Lago and Bill Schorr 167
20 Questions: Gore Vidal 170
Using the Web---money Christopher Byron 173
Fire & Ice---pictorial text by Katarina Witt 174
Are You Tired of Your Girlfriend?---quiz Gavin Edwards 184
Where & How to Buy 195
Playmate News 227
Playboy on the Scene 231
Cover Story Katarina Witt doesn't need to be on ice skates to score a perfect 10. For a holiday treat, the Olympic gold medal winner steps off the ice and communes with mother nature. She didn't melt---but you might. Our cover was produced by West Coast Photo Editor Marilyn Grabowski, photographed by Stephen Wayda and styled by Jennifer Tutor. Katarina's hair and makeup were styled by Alexis Vogel for the Fred Segal Agency. Our Rabbit can't resist a winner.