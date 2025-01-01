How Bad Can It Get?

The big worry for many scientists isn't whether the earth is warming or cooling. it's how fast change can happen. We used to think we eased into an ice age or hot spell over decades or hundreds of years. Many scientists now believe we could see a drastic change in the course of a few years. Two scenarios: The warming planet releases moisture in the form of snow that builds up glacial ice, which buries continents and cools the planet. Rising polar temperature melts the West Antarctic ice sheet, raising ocean levels by 20 feet and erasing Florida and New York City. Either profound climate change could kill or enhance farming in various regions, herd entire species to new territories, alter the spread of diseases and build up or devastate economies.

Global warming is good for disease

• Possible locations of rise in dengue fever, a mosquito-borne disease common in the tropics.

Current extent of malaria-carrying mosquitoes, which are now restricted to hot, humid areas.

Projected extent of malaria-carrying mosquitoes if the temperature were to increase six to ten degrees.

Incidents of hantavirus, an often fatal disease transmitted by rodent populations, which boom when plentiful rainfall follows a prolonged drought.