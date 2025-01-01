Daddy's First Viagra

Tonight, under a sky sprayed with stars, I will drink from the spoons of your clavicle and graze my hand along the pulse in your neck. My fingertips will slow on your slight stickiness, and I will know you are with me by the small catch in your breath.

"So when do I take it?"

"A couple of hours before."

"Does it cause it?"

"You will not notice a thing unless you are stimulated."

"If I have any questions?"

"Call my nurse."

We will drive away to a dark motel. In the spare, mysterious room, a rainbow of neon will fall dimly on the floor, as I unlock each button and turn a key inside you.

"Honey, it's me."

"I'm on the other line. What?"

"Let's go out to dinner tonight."

"Why?"

"A date."

"With who?"

"With us."

"Can you call me back?"

Tonight I will lead you up the stairs, warrior and princess. I will place a halo of flowers on your head. I will shape my hands around you, while Rachmaninoff plays on the Victrola. I will lower the lights and see you in your blueness.

"I called you from work before I left."

"I'm sorry I missed you. I had to go over to Jane's."

"Do you want to go?"

"Tell me what again."

"Do you want to go to dinner?"

"Out?"

"Out, tonight. Now."

"I guess."

"I made a reservation."

"They don't take reservations."

"Not there; another one."

"Oh. Should we go now? While they're empty?"

"I want to shower."

"Oh. Then I guess I will too."

"I brought you this."

"Sapone?"

"Italian for soap. Iris-scented soap."

"Soap?"

Tonight we will go sailing in our bed, with the lamplight as our moon. Our spackled ceiling will be our stars, our dipper and our Polaris, and I will navigate by the four corners of our room.

"The candle blew out."

"I'll ask the waiter to relight it."

"That's OK."

"No, I want to."

"We're almost done."

"I want you in candlelight now, and later too."

"Later?"

"I want you tonight."

"Clarence?"

"Do you want me tonight?"

"Yes, Clarence."

My hands on your wrists will ease you toward me, and I will kiss each pulse point. My desire will spin the earth backward and move the planets into retrograde, I will make you remember the past as the present when, tonight, I take back what is mine.