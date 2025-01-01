Playboy's Playmate Review

Milestones abound at Playboy this month. As you can tell from the stellar collector's issue in your hands, we're celebrating our 45th anniversary. Look to the right, and you'll notice another landmark event: For the first time in Playboy history, 14 women vie for the coveted title of Playmate of the Year. The 1998 candidates include one Cuban import, three natives of Ohio, three identical sisters from Minnesota, four California girls, a makeup artist, a cop-in-training and someone who can kick your butt in golf. They range in age from 19 to 28. Their ambitions run the gamut from having a big family and ten dogs to becoming the next Bond girl. But enough drooling, big guy. You have work to do. Review the breathtaking lineup and pick your favorite. Take your time. Reminisce. And imagine which lady (or ladies, in the case of the triplets) would look best behind the wheel of a brand-new sports car, with a check for $100,000 in her pocket. The PMOY will also be the star of her own new pictorial later this year. Now pick up the telephone, cast your vote (as many times as you like; each call costs $1) and revel in the realization that you have made a Playmate very happy.

Miss November

Tiffany Taylor

In her Playmate profile, Miss November revealed she truly is the girl next door. She lives in sweatpants, considers her pets (seven ferrets and a leopard gecko) her babies and would rather watch South Park than attend a Hollywood party. She's smart, too; Tiffany, 21, is a few semesters away from becoming a law enforcement officer. "I recently learned how to stop a criminal," she says. "You go up behind him, knock his knees and push your head against his head so he falls against his arm. He'll pass right out."

Miss February

Julia Schultz

When Miss February's pictorial hit newsstands last year, she was a fresh-faced high school graduate voted Most Likely to Become a Model. Julia has proved her classmates correct, and then some. Besides appearing on three magazine covers, including the November 1998 Playboy. Julia has landed spots on Baywatch, Pictionary and Pensacola: Wings of Gold. She has also played a lifeguard in a Starburst commercial and completed her first feature film. Love Stinks, with Tyra Banks. And she's only 19 years old!

Miss March

Marliece Andrada

Miss March joined the long list of Playmates (including Pamela Anderson and Donna D'Errico) cast as lifeguards on Baywatch. Marliece, 26, retired her red swimsuit and had a boatload of other acting jobs, including a flight attendant in Love Stinks (with aforementioned Playmate Julia Schultz). For those who want to get interactive with Marliece, she also stars as Super Agent Extra in the video game GeX. "I have the greatest fans in the world," Marliece says. "They've made this an incredible experience."

Miss Decembers

Erica, Jaclyn and Nicole Dahm

Our Playmate triplets, Misses December, have always shared the spotlight. At the age of eight, they introduced three new burgers in a Hardee's commercial. When they were 16, they won a Teen magazine model search. Now they are basking in their Centerfold fame. But are Nicole, Erica and Jaclyn ready to ditch their native Minnesota for seductive Los Angeles? "We'd love to act, but I don't think we're going to move to LA to pursue it yet." Jaclyn says. "We need our family. It's hard to be away from them."

Miss August

Angela Little

Miss August is a small girl who is realizing big dreams. Since becoming a Playmate, the Alabama-born model-actor-makeup artist has landed a slew of acting jobs, including a role as a Centerfold model on the TV series Buddy Faro ("I beat out 40 Playmates to get the part") and a role in the Gus Van Sant film Speedway Junkie. How else has the adorable 26-year-old's life changed? "I've been living in hotels. I'm not used to traveling so much. I've been working a lot of 19-hour days." she says. "But I love it!"

Miss June

Maria Luisa Gil

One of the first things we noticed about Miss June was her determination, a quality that comes from growing up in a "repressed" Cuban society. "When I saw my first Playboy, on a visit to the U.S., it had the sexiest pictures I'd ever seen. I wanted to be part of it," she said last year. Not surprisingly, America--and Playboy--welcomed Maria with open arms. Today, the 21-year-old still marvels at her newfound freedom of expression. "It was hard being a sexy girl in Cuba," she says. "That's why I'm here."

Miss July

Lisa Dergan

On her Playmate Data Sheet, Miss July cited her ambition to become the next Bond girl. Done deal. In this issue, Lisa, 28, is featured in Raymond Benson's Midsummer Night's Doom. "I'm the one who hooks up with James Bond at the end," she says. There's a reason Lisa gets everything she wants: blonde ambition. It has earned her a bachelor's degree in interior design, roles in two Budweiser commercials and a modeling gig with Guess. Plus, she golfs with a 25 handicap. In other words, she's perfect.

Miss September

Vanessa Gleason

We led off Miss September's pictorial with a shot of Vanessa horseback riding, a sport the California native took up as a child. Today, the 19-year-old still aspires to be a trainer and own a stable, but she has put those plans on hold to concentrate on modeling and acting. So how did Miss September's appearance in Playboy come about? You can thank Julia Schultz, who encouraged Vanessa to try out to become a Playmate. I figured if she could do it, why couldn't I?" Vanessa says. That's what friends are for.

Miss May

Deanna Brooks

Miss May is a woman who stands up for her beliefs. As you'll recall, Deanna left her job as a bank manager when her employer found out she had posed for Playboy. ("My only crime was being less conservative than the people I worked for," she said at the time.) Obviously the situation was a blessing in disguise. Deanna, 24, has moved to Hollywood and finds herself in demand as an actor. Among her credits: the television show Buddy Faro and the feature film Rowdy Girls. Bankers, eat your hearts out.

Miss October

Laura Cover

It's hard to believe, but 21-year-old Laura had never modeled before she became Miss October. What prompted her to drop by Playboy one day for a test shoot? Curiosity. "I'd been interested in being in Playboy, but I had to get over my nervousness first." Laura divides her time between Arizona and California, but she has become a celebrity in her hometown of Bucyrus, Ohio. "I hear I'm a big deal there," she says. "They even had an article about me in the newspaper." You better get used to it, Laura.

Miss April

Holly Hart

"I'm proud to be counted among the most beautiful women in the world," says Miss April, who hit the road when her issue hit the newsstands. "I've been traveling around the country, making appearances at concerts, judging bikini contests, signing autographs and meeting lots of fans." The gorgeous 22-year-old has realized that as a Playmate, she is no longer anonymous. "Even if I'm at the grocery store in sweats, a hat and no makeup, five people will come up and say, 'Hey, Holly, great Playboy layout!'"

Miss January

Heather Kozar

Last year, we introduced Miss January as a woman ready to spread her wings. Today, the 22-year-old has relocated to Los Angeles, enrolled in acting classes and become a frequent guest at the Playboy Mansion. Naturally, Heather has made a number of A-list acquaintances. "I met Jack Nicholson, who was so much fun. I've also met Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney and Puff Daddy. Celebrities are as human as everyone else. I was star-struck only by Clooney." George, are you listening?

