The Year in Sex

Alex's School has brought in a Scandal Facilitator.

Good Mornings, Boys and Girls. My Name's Dr. Merle Whitaker.

I'm, here to help you make sense of some of the unsettling things you've been hearing on the news about your president!

There may even be certain words or purchase that Puzzle you, Words Like... Um...

Semen-Streaked Dress"?

Uh.. Right, Good Example, We'll Come back to it. If There's Time.