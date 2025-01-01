Thierry Mugler's Sex Couture

The world can be an exquisitely contrived place to be imagine walking around in one of designer Thierry Mugler's daydreams. Beautiful women drift by adorned only in hats and spiked heels, in the dressing room next door, someone sighs. It is a sound that includes alarm, Mugler, a fashion pioneer, recently decided to bring his polymer visions to life. As an art photographer he reveals himself to be a demigod of erotic tableaux. In Mugler's world, the pinnacle of beauty is a sharp point, and all the curves have multiple edges.

Comfort--what is comfort?" he asks. "What about confidence?" Agreed: Bolder is better. The proof is in the pictures. Clothes cover the body. Fashion shows it off. Fetish is in the details. Is a plastic girdle bondage? To Mugler, strong women can never be restrained. Call Mugler's the couture of high kink. The garments come in vinyl, Lucite and latex. Even when working with clean materials, dirty words sometimes come to mind. And then there are the models. Remember, posing is just a job. It's turning men on that's the perk.