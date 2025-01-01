NFL Cheerleaders

Admit it, you wish TV networks would show more strutting cheerleaders and fewer tense-coach-on-the-sideline shots. A lot more. You're not alone. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders sell more posters than some NFL teams do. As Bonnie-Jill Laflin can tell you, becoming an NFL cheerleader is a singular feat. Bonnie-Jill is the Deion Sanders of the sidelines, the only woman to lead cheers for both Dallas and San Francisco. "It was a thrill to be a Cowboys Cheerleader, but I cherish the Super Bowl rings I got with the 49ers in 1994 and 1995," she says. Bonnie-Jill is the unofficial captain of her cheer unit, but she's not the only one with a Super Bowl ring. Carla McFarlan got one from the 1997-1998 Broncos, and you can see it if you stop by the health club in Colorado where Carla is athletic director. Vaneeda Trukowski is a former Hooters girl and Hawaiian Tropic model who became a Tampa Bay Bucs cheerleader. Want more? Go ahead and turn the page and cheer.