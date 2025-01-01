Alexandria Karlsen, Miss March, 1999

Alexandria Karlsen is used to the fast track. She grew up in Mesa, Arizona and started reading before she was four. At the age of 11 Lexie would devour a Stephen King novel in one sitting. At 15 she edited her school's newspaper and wrote columns for three local papers, and at 18 she earned a license to deal in mutual funds (that's her on the trading floor, above). She also found time to show off the other side of her beauty-and-brains equation, by sending her photos to Playboy. Clearly, her stock is on the rise.
Q: You've pursued a variety of career options in your 20 years.
A: I know [laughs]. I get bored easily, so I do a lot of different things. That's been for the best, though I have had some weird experiences.
Q: Such as?
A: I was stalked when I was 15, by total strangers. I once had a psycho boyfriend who chased me with a knife and got arrested. I moved out of my parents' house when I was 15 and dropped out of high school in my senior year. I was already taking college courses, so I knew I'd be able to get into college.
Q: In other words, you had a turbulent adolescence.
A: Yeah, totally. I've had to work to keep my sense of humor, but now I can look back and laugh. Because I had so much craziness growing up, I like being mellow. I have my dog and a good boyfriend, and we have a normal life.
Q: So what's next? Modeling, writing, finance?
A: They're all options. I'm writing a lot of poetry and working on a novel. It's hard to write when you're traveling as much as I am. I need a laptop.
Q: That would probably suit you better than an office job.
A: Definitely. I want to go back to school to study finance, and I'd like to start trading over the Internet. That way I could both do my work and have a home life.
Playmate Data Sheet
Name: Alexandria ("Lexie") Karlsen
Bust: 34c
Waist: 23
Hips: 34
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 107
Birthdate: 10/26/78
Birthplace: Mesa, Az
Ambitions: To balance a career and family, & kind happy with my chosen path in life.
Turn-Ons: A wickes sense of humor, kindness, consideration & a good thunder storm.
Turnoffs: Hypocritical on judgemental people; someone who doesn't case about being a better person or evolving & learning new things.
Books I Love: "Steppenwolf" by Hermann Hesse & "These are my Rivers" by Lawsence Ferlinghetti.
I'm Bullish On: Being domestic and spending time at home; snuggling with my man, and Mutual funds ... Buy low, sell high! Reinvest your dividends!
Words to live by: Always try to smile & keep the ability to laugh ... life isn't that bad (well ... not always!)