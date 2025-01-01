She'll Take Romance

Cindy Guyer, master of the come-hither-and-rip-my-bodice look and cover model for more than 2500 romance novels, waxes rhapsodic about life thus far: "I'm independent. I have a great family. My job calls for me to act out torrid love stories and portray strong women. How cool is that?" Pretty cool, considering that Guyer was discovered by a modeling agency when she was 14, while lunching with her parents. Two years later, she landed her first romance novel cover. Now 30, Guyer is a rising actress, an Internet presence (cindyguyer.com) and a matchmaker ("Four friends are married because of me," she says). What's missing from this fairy tale? A "Prince Charming," Guyer says. We predict a happy ending.