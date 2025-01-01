Hot so long ago, it was simple for exam-weary collegians to determine their spring break itineraries. It was either Daytona or Fort Lauderdale--period. Not anymore. Today, students are more worldly-wise, so when it came time to track the nation's annual spring break posse, we headed to the newest spots on the bikini front: South Padre Island, off the southern tip of Texas; Cancún, off the coast of Mexico's Yucatán peninsula; Panama City, Florida; and, for old time's sake, Daytona Beach. Our crew, led by Contributing Photographer David Mecey, returned with a portfolio that makes us wish we were in college again--or at least dating someone who is.