That Touch of Sable

On any given Monday, millions of 12- to 34-year-old males ditch out on televised football in watch Raw Is War, the World Wrestling Federation's in-your-face grappling extravaganza. The program, a Jerry Springer--All My Children crossbreed, features a whole lot of ass whupping and melodramatic plot lines involving good versus evil. It's very entertaining. But the real reason we tune in, and perhaps the reason Raw Is War is the USA Network's highest-rated series ever, can be seen on these pages. Her name, in case you've been living under a wrestling mat, is Sable. Known outside the ring as Rena Mero, the Florida native modeled for Guess. Pepsi and L'Oreal before becoming the WWF women's champion. We pinned her down for an exclusive interview.

Q: What is it that makes Raw Is War so popular?

A: The show deals with real-life situations. Wrestling isn't so comical anymore. Wrestlers used to have gimmicks or personalities that people couldn't relate to. Now, people tune in each week to see what's going on with their favorite characters. It's a soap opera.

Q: How did you get into wrestling?

A: I was a model, and the WWF asked if I would like to be (now-husband and WWF star) Marc Mero's manager. I said yes. One night during the show, I was attacked by another woman and had to fight back. When the WWF saw how physical and capable of defending myself I was, it decided to put me in the ring.

Q: Why the name Sable?

A: The name was given to me by the WWF. I was given other options, one of which was Precious, but Sable represents me best. It's wild and daring like me.

Q: What's real and what's fake in wrestling?

A: All the moves are real. Any time you pick someone up and throw him down, you're really picking him up and throwing him down. Wrestlers are like stuntmen. You learn how to fall properly in wrestling school. That's not to say people don't get hurt. Some wrestlers have been paralyzed and will never walk again. Some have died in the ring. It's one of the most physically demanding sports. It's hard for Marc and me to get life insurance because of our jobs.

Q: What's it like having two WWF stars under one roof?

A: The best thing about it is that Marc and I are together 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If one of us had to travel without the other it would be difficult.

Q: What's your favorite wrestling move?

A: My finishing move is called the Sable bomb. I pick up my opponent over my head, flip her around and throw her down on her back. My fighting style is New Age, woman-of-the-Nineties street brawl. I incorporate a lot of kickboxing.

Q: Do wrestling moves translate well in the bedroom?

A: Marc and I have tried a few moves, but for the most part, we like to come up with our own sexual techniques.

Q: Is sex as important to you as your workouts?

A: Yes. Sex keeps you young, makes you feel alive and makes your relationship thrive. I love being sexy. It's more a state of mind than an appearance.

Q: During one recent pay-per-view event, your bikini top consisted of nothing but two painted-on hands. Whose hands were those.

A: (Laughs) Those were Marc's. We practiced painting them on over and over. We had a lot of fun.

Q: How do you balance being tough and feminine?

A: I always try to present myself like a lady. Being a woman doesn't mean you have to be prissy. You can be classy and strong. I love being able to play both roles. Men don't have that option. They always have to be masculine.

Q: How did you earn respect in a male-dominated field?

A: In the beginning, I worked hard. Everyone was watching me closely and I knew I had to prove myself. Once I proved I was strong and competitive, I was accepted.

Q: Do you intimidate men?

A: I hope not. A confident man shouldn't be intimidated by a self-assured woman.

Q: Do you ever get into catfights outside the ring?

A: Not as an adult. I was competitive in school, which led to fistfights with other girls. Once you mature you're able to settle your differences in other ways.

Q: Do you have any interesting scars?

A: No. I've been lucky. The only wrestling injury I've had is a broken toe.

Q: How does it feel when the audience is screaming your name?

A: It's really cool. Exciting. Exhilarating. The fans come to see you put on a great performance, and the chanting makes you feel powerful.

Q: Do you look at the hundreds of Sable websites?

A: I'm so busy that when I have free time, I'm not dying to spend it in front of a computer. Marc reads every one of them. The only website that's authorized is wwfsable.com. The rest were created by fans. It's flattering.

Q: What are the differences between Rena Mero and Sable?

A: I don't think Rena and Sable are that different. In real life and in the ring, I'm a woman who's confident, strong, competitive, adventurous and spontaneous. What my fans probably don't know is that I'm totally domesticated. I love to cook, ride horses and read. I'm sure my fans don't picture me cooking in the kitchen.

Q: How do you keep in shape?

A: I eat healthfully 350 days a year. I try to do something active every day. Don't get me wrong--there are definitely days when I splurge.

Q: What's your guilty pleasure?

A: Dunkin' Donuts. Put a blueberry glazed or a Boston creme donut in front of me and I'm a happy girl.

Q: Jesse "the Body" Ventura is a governor. Is there an elective office in your future?

A: I have no political aspirations. My aspirations are in the entertainment field. I'd love a part in an action film. Nothing against Jesse, but politics aren't for me.