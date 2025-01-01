Joshua Redman has the best underwear in jazz. He was recently quoted as saying that he had just picked up three pairs of black Calvin Klein boxers but should have bought 20. On his 30th birthday his manager presented him with 17 more pairs. Redman deserves that and more. Thanks to eight great CDs, he is the most popular jazzman since Wynton Marsalis. "If you're open to what's around you," he says, "your music will be relevant." His latest CD, Timeless Tales (for Changing Times), knocks down barriers between different types of music--Gershwin and Dylan, say. He can make any song his own. It's the same with clothes. "I choose clothes to express myself, but music is my main interest," he says. "Jazz is modern, current and also classical. That's my taste in clothing--modern, casual and elegant." Catch him when he headlines the Playboy Jazz Fest on June 2.

