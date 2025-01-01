Girls of Hawaiian Tropic

in these summer games, silver and gold have nothing on bronze

You wouldn't expect a little bottle to make such a big noise, but the story of Hawaiian Tropic is the stuff of legend. Thirty years ago, Florida high school chemistry teacher Ron Rice began working on a recipe that would tap nature for its ingredients rather than rely on chemicals. His winning elixir--a magical mix of avocado, coconut oil, bananas, aloe and a few other goodies--soon became as emblematic of summertime as sand in your swimsuit. But Rice wasn't through. Next, he marshaled an army of Hawaiian Tropic women, a jaw-dropping corps that would travel the world--from Cannes to Red Square--advertising his products' success in living color (mostly bronze). In 1995, Playboy published a portfolio of these sun goddesses that shows off more tan than you see on the average bus stop billboard. Ever since then you've been telling us you want an encore. Who are we to argue?