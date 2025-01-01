Summer Shooters

If you've had one too many bikini lines, try a little sand in your butt

Shooters first came in vogue in the anything-goes Sixties, not only for the drinks themselves but for their naughty names as well. Everyone was having Sex on the Beach (Chambord, Midori melon liqueur, vodka and pineapple juice) or Sex on the Pool Table (vodka, Midori, blueberry schnapps, orange and pineapple juice) or Sex in the Dirt (Southern Comfort, amaretto, crème de cassis and orange juice). Guys ordered a Slippery Nipple (sambuca, Irish cream and grenadine), while their girlfriends came back with a Screaming Orgasm (Kahlúa, amaretto, Irish cream and vodka) or tried a Blow Job (equal parts Kahlúa, amaretto or Frangelico and Irish cream topped with whipped cream and served in a shot glass--the trick is to drink it without hands).

Today, the ladies are having Sex With the Captain (amaretto, Captain Morgan spiced rum, peach schnapps, cranberry and orange juice) and guys are doing Quickies (crème de banana, blackberry brandy and Irish cream). The glassware used ranges from two-ounce shooters that resemble miniature yard-of-ale glasses to oversize shot glasses. And in case you're wondering, the difference between a shooter and a shot is simple. A shot is one liquor in one glass. A shooter is a mixed drink of two or more ingredients in a container that holds a maximum of two and a half ounces. Any more, pour everything into a rocks glass. It's a cocktail.

Here are this summer's hottest shooters and their bars of origin. All the brands of spirits given are what the bartenders pour on the premises. (You may prefer your own liquor.) Shake each of the shooters with ice and strain into a chilled shooter glass. Fire when ready! (concluded on page 146)Shooters(continued from page 130)

[recipe_title]Hot and Horny[/recipe_title]

(Key West, Panama City Beach, Florida)

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce Hot Damn! schnapps[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce Sauza Hornitos tequila[/drinkRecipe]

[recipe_title]Suntan Lotion[/recipe_title]

(Just a Few Tavern, Bay Shore, New York)

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce Baileys Irish Cream[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce Captain Morgan rum[/drinkRecipe]

[recipe_title]Blue Shark[/recipe_title]

(Triangle West Bar, River Ridge, Louisiana)

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce Jose Cuervo tequila[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 ounce blue curaçao[/drinkRecipe]

[recipe_title]Ruby Red Summer Breeze[/recipe_title]

(Bell in hand Tavern, Boston)

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Bacardi Tropico[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Bacardi light rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Bacardi Select rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce cranberry juice[/drinkRecipe]

[recipe_title]Bikini Line[/recipe_title]

(Parker House, Sea Girt, New Jersey)

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Chambord[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Tía Maria[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Splash of pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]

[recipe_title]Sand in your Butt[/recipe_title]

(Bohager's, Baltimore)

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Southern Comfort[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Midori[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]

[recipe_title]Jäger Vacation[/recipe_title]

(Empire, Ybor City, Florida)

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Jägermeister[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Captain Morgan rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]

[recipe_title]Beach Ball[/recipe_title]

(Bar Anticipation, South Belmar, New Jersey)

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Malibu rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce blueberry schnapps[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]

[recipe_title]Shark Bite[/recipe_title]

(Marquis West, Santa Monica, California)

[drinkRecipe]3/4 ounce Myers's Original Dark Rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Splash of grenadine[/drinkRecipe]

[recipe_title]Home Jerome[/recipe_title]

(Soapy Smith's, Denver)

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Wild Turkey[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce peppermint schnapps[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce white crème de cacao[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Grand Marnier[/drinkRecipe]