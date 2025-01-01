The Best Things I've Done for a Man

Eight women turn seduction up a notch by Lori Weiss

Sheila, 25, dental hygienist

I worked with this woman, Hilary, who was a dead ringer for Pamela Anderson. She had big fake boobs. She even let me feel them once because I was curious about breast implants. I knew she was bisexual, and even though I had never been sexually attracted to a woman, I wanted her. One night, me, my husband and Hilary went out drinking. Out of nowhere, Hilary told me that I was beautiful. She touched my face and lips. She put my hands on her breasts.

[Q] A woman seduced you and you didn't flip out?

[A] No, I kind of liked it. And remember, we'd been drinking. When we got to the next bar, she started kissing me. Then we got hot, feeling each other up and licking one another.

[Q] What kind of bar was this?

[A] It was dark. People were gawking, but we didn't care. In the car on the way home Hilary went down on me.

[Q] What was your husband doing?

[A] Driving. Getting into it. There was a lot of three-way kissing. Eventually the three of us went to our house and got into bed. She kissed me and licked and caressed my breasts. Then my husband got behind her and started having sex with her while she was eating me out.

[Q] How did you feel about that?

[A] It was weird, but I know he loved it.

[Q] How did it end?

[A] The way that it's supposed to end: We all came.

Natalie, 23, graduate student

I used to work as a stripper to pay for school. The guy I was dating had no clue about my extracurricular activities. Most people didn't know. One night, I overheard him and his friends making plans to go to a strip club. I knew the owner, so I arranged to be there. I put on a black G-string, a see-through top, thigh-highs and six-inch heels. I told the DJ which song to play and I hit the stage dancing. My boyfriend was shocked. I stared at him like a lion stalking its prey. Then I did a round of lap dances. It turned him on to see how much the other guys wanted me.

When he couldn't take it anymore, I led him into the VIP room, stripped off my shirt and rubbed my breasts in his face. He tried to touch me, but I pulled away. Then I stripped off my G-string and started to grind on his lap. I wanted to know how hard his penis was. I kissed him on his neck and his chest--but just teasingly. It was the ultimate foreplay.

[Q] And then?

[A] We had built up so much anticipation at the strip club that I couldn't wait to get back to his house and fuck him. So that's exactly what I did.

Courtney, 21, production assistant

I'm all about being kinky. One night, my boyfriend wanted me to cook him a candlelight dinner, but that's not my style. Then I thought, I'll be his dinner. While he was at work, my friend came over and tied me up naked on the table. I was like a sexual tablecloth. I had opened a bottle of wine and left a note on the door that said, "Come in. You're just in time to eat." When my boyfriend walked in, he looked like he was about to indulge in the best meal he'd ever had. I was submissive; he was totally in control. He worked his way around the table for the next two hours, tying me up in different positions and having sex with me.

Monica, 45, public relations executive

For my husband's 50th birthday, he told me he wanted two women. It got my wheels turning. I wondered how I could fulfill his fantasies without feeling uncomfortable. I decided to throw a birthday party for him, including a few of his friends and a stripper. I had never been to a strip bar, but I assumed a stripper would come in with a boom box, do a little dance and take her clothes off. Simple as that.

[Q] So what happened?

[A] She started the music and handcuffed him to a chair. Within 30 seconds she had her clothes off and was shaking her boobs in his face. Then she rubbed her crotch and ass all over him. The guys were going nuts. My husband's eyes almost popped out of his head.

[Q] His friends must have thought you were a great wife for doing that.

[A] Oh yeah, I was the queen that night! But there's more. Next, she asked for a dollar bill and stuck it to his forehead--my husband was sweating big time. How did she get it off? With her tits! Then he opened his mouth, like he was ready to chomp on one of them. I had to leave the room. I knew it was all in fun, but if he had put her tit in his mouth, I would have died! Was I intimidated? Yes. Was I uncomfortable? Absolutely. The whole time I kept reminding myself, This is a treat for him.

Beth, 26, biologist

We were driving on the Beltway in Washington, D.C., on the way back from his parents' house. It was Christmas, so everybody was on the road. We hadn't had sex in a few days. We couldn't keep our hands off each other. He put his hand down my pants. Then I started masturbating. I'm surprised he didn't crash the car! He kept saying, "Oh, my God, I can't believe you're doing this!"

[Q] Could people in other cars see you?

[A] Oh yeah. I don't have a poker face when I'm getting myself off. That exhibitionistic element was really exciting. So there I was, totally into it, touching myself and rolling around in the front seat. I have to say, it made the ride go by much faster.

Patti, 34, art dealer

We were living in France. One afternoon we were coming home from work on the train. My boyfriend wondered out loud, "What would happen if we had sex right here?" So we did. It was a spur-of-the-moment thing. I straddled him in front of everyone. Sure, people gawked at us, but no one said a word.

[Q] No one?

[A] It must be a European thing! I couldn't believe it either. But it got us thinking. On our next train trip across Europe, we had sex in every country, at every border crossing.

[Q] Did you find any spots where no one would see you doing it?

[A] No. It was usually right by the tracks, within 200 feet of someone. The first time we weren't sure what would happen, but we were a hit. We drew a crowd of 20 people. We figured, If they're going to watch, we're going to put on a show. We went from oral sex to every position you could imagine. When we finished, some guy in the crowd offered me a cigarette! In Czechoslovakia, I was told by the border guard that I couldn't continue giving my boyfriend a blow job unless I gave him one too.

[Q] And?

[A] I rocked both their worlds that night!

(concluded on page 146)Best Things(continued from page 113)

Amy, 24, copywriter

This guy I was dating was into bondage and experimentation. He built a loft over his bed from which he could hang handcuffs and sex toys. He loved to see me in nothing but go-go boots. So I decided to combine his two interests. I went out and bought a trapeze. Then I went to his place wearing my boots and a dress with nothing underneath. I hung the trapeze from the loft and got naked. When he walked in, all he could see were my boots, my ass and my back. I gave him a blow job he'll never forget.

Cindy, 26, attorney

My husband and I had two couples over to drink wine. I'd been taking massage therapy classes, so when one of the girls said her back was hurting, I gave her a massage. It became pretty sensual, as most massages do. The next thing I knew, I was kissing her. The other girl, who had been watching us, asked, "Can I join you?" We were like, "Sure!"

[Q] Where were the guys?

[A] Having their own conversation. They didn't notice at first. Then they became intrigued. I'm sure they were thinking, My girlfriend's kissing your girlfriend! Neither of the other girls had been with a woman before.

[Q] Why do you think the women decided to experiment?

[A] I guess they felt safe because their boyfriends were there. Once we got going, it felt right. I'd been with women, so I took the lead. No one pushed anyone to do anything. Then we turned the lights down. The guys focused on watching us. It was soft and sensual at first--a little touching, massaging and kissing. We worked our way to the bedroom. The guys actually brought chairs into the room and sat and watched. When we took off our clothes and brought out the vibrator, things got supersteamy. Of course, the guys could only sit there watching for so long. One guy started touching his girlfriend, and pretty soon everyone was naked and groping everyone else. While I was going down on one of the girls, my boyfriend was having sex with me from behind. Every time you turned around, there was something to touch or kiss. The women were all over one another.

[Q] Talk about an orgy.

[A] I know! It was an incredible night that was by no means planned.

[Q] How did it end?

[A] One girl had so many orgasms that she couldn't take it anymore--we had that vibrator inside her for a long time. Everyone had a cigarette and ventured home, presumably to carry on for the rest of the night. At least I know my boyfriend and I did.