Action Figure

Naturally, we're as addicted to Tomb Raider as anyone, and were eager to get to know this real-life incarnation of the game's heroine. Lara Croft. Meet British model Nell McAndrew, who has been Croft's stand-in at trade shows and fan gatherings. Nell and Lara share a taste for action, champagne and hot chocolate. But at home with Mum and Dad, Nell hankers after a "proper Sunday beef roast with Yorkshire pudding." We suppose you can take the girl out of Yorkshire, but you can't--oh, never mind.