Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill ....................... 5
The World of Playboy ....................... 11
Hef's Birthday Bash ....................... 12
Dear Playboy ....................... 15
Playboy After Hours ....................... 19
Music ....................... 22
Wired ....................... 25
Movies ....................... Leonard Maltin 26
Video ....................... 30
Books ....................... 32
Fitness ....................... Jim Benning 33
Men ....................... Asa Baber 34
Television: The Sopranos ....................... Joe Morgenstern 36
Mantrack ....................... 39
The Playboy Advisor ....................... 43
The Playboy Forum ....................... 45
Playboy Interview: Albert Brooks--candid conversation ....................... 55
Summer Sweat--fiction ....................... Joyce Carol Oates 70
Action Figure--pictorial ....................... 74
My Adventures with Stanley Kubrick--personality ....................... Ian Watson 82
Net Sounds--music ....................... Dean Kuipers 86
Hemingway Style--article ....................... Craig Boreth 92
The Man Show--chat ....................... Robert Crane 97
Scott Free--playboy's playmate of the month ....................... 98
Party Jokes--humor ....................... 110
Do You Want to Make Money or Would You Rather Fool Around?--finance ....................... John D. Spooner 112
Clothes are His Friends--fashion ....................... Hollis Wayne 114
20 Questions: Lucy Liu ....................... 118
Cancel Casual Fridays--fashion ....................... Hollis Wayne 120
Golf '99--article ....................... Ted Johnson 124
Can You Buy a Better Game? ....................... 148
Shannon Elizabeth--pictorial ....................... 130
Living Online ....................... Mark Frauenfelder 140
Little Annie Fanny--humor ....................... Ray Lago and Bill Schorr 143
Where & How to Buy ....................... 149
Playmate News ....................... 167
Playboy on the Scene ....................... 171
Cover Story
What does Nell McAndrew have in common with Tomb Raider Lara Croft? They share a taste for action, champagne and hot chocolate, and--oh, yes--England's belle Nell was the original model for the video cybervixen Lara. Our cover this month was shot by Richard McLaren and styled by Chris Baker. Nell's hair was styled by Laurent D. for Privé, with makeup by Klexius Kolby for Visages Style. Our ever-fashionable Rabbit looks darn good in camouflage.