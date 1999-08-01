Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill ....................... 5

The World of Playboy ....................... 11

Hef's Birthday Bash ....................... 12

Dear Playboy ....................... 15

Playboy After Hours ....................... 19

Music ....................... 22

Wired ....................... 25

Movies ....................... Leonard Maltin 26

Video ....................... 30

Books ....................... 32

Fitness ....................... Jim Benning 33

Men ....................... Asa Baber 34

Television: The Sopranos ....................... Joe Morgenstern 36

Mantrack ....................... 39

The Playboy Advisor ....................... 43

The Playboy Forum ....................... 45

Playboy Interview: Albert Brooks--candid conversation ....................... 55

Summer Sweat--fiction ....................... Joyce Carol Oates 70

Action Figure--pictorial ....................... 74

My Adventures with Stanley Kubrick--personality ....................... Ian Watson 82

Net Sounds--music ....................... Dean Kuipers 86

Hemingway Style--article ....................... Craig Boreth 92

The Man Show--chat ....................... Robert Crane 97

Scott Free--playboy's playmate of the month ....................... 98

Party Jokes--humor ....................... 110

Do You Want to Make Money or Would You Rather Fool Around?--finance ....................... John D. Spooner 112

Clothes are His Friends--fashion ....................... Hollis Wayne 114

20 Questions: Lucy Liu ....................... 118

Cancel Casual Fridays--fashion ....................... Hollis Wayne 120

Golf '99--article ....................... Ted Johnson 124

Can You Buy a Better Game? ....................... 148

Shannon Elizabeth--pictorial ....................... 130

Living Online ....................... Mark Frauenfelder 140

Little Annie Fanny--humor ....................... Ray Lago and Bill Schorr 143

Where & How to Buy ....................... 149

Playmate News ....................... 167

Playboy on the Scene ....................... 171

Cover Story

What does Nell McAndrew have in common with Tomb Raider Lara Croft? They share a taste for action, champagne and hot chocolate, and--oh, yes--England's belle Nell was the original model for the video cybervixen Lara. Our cover this month was shot by Richard McLaren and styled by Chris Baker. Nell's hair was styled by Laurent D. for Privé, with makeup by Klexius Kolby for Visages Style. Our ever-fashionable Rabbit looks darn good in camouflage.