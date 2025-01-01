Cancel Casual Fridays

Two British physicists recently discovered that it is mathematically possible to knot a tie 85 different ways. Nearly all are unwieldy and, most important, the four best ways had already been invented. But when it comes to patterns, the more choices the better. Here are your full-color options from the four corners of tieland. Print ties have a modern edge because the patterns are stamped onto the fabric. Stick with traditional designs but feel free to go wild with colors. The labels on the flavorful prints above are, from left to right, Ermenegildo Zegna ($120), Calvin Klein ($80), Donna Karan ($95), Valentino Cravatte ($105), Donna Karan ($95), Ermenegildo Zegna ($120) and Calvin Klein ($80). Wool ties are the neckwear equivalent of the sports coat. Cashmere ties are the most stylish of the breed, while plaids breathe country, and tweedy knits are beefy. Moving from left to right below we have a knitted tie by Donna Karan ($95), a cashmere herringbone by Joseph Abboud ($110), a wool houndstooth from Ralph Lauren ($65), a cashmere plaid by Ralph Lauren ($85), a tweed by Alfred Dunhill ($130), a knit by Robert Talbott ($105) and a herringbone by Mondo di Marco ($55). Woven ties are lush in feel and color. The pattern is actually woven into the fabric so the visual texture is complemented by the physical texture. The ties above make a bold four-in-hand knot. From left to right, the purple tie and the gold tie are both by Audrey Buckner ($95 each). Then comes a light gray by Robert Talbott ($105), a polka dot by Ralph Lauren ($50) and two designs in blue--the first is by Lanvin ($110), the second is by Mondo di Marco ($55). Striped ties abound at prep schools and university clubs, but the ties below are nothing like your dad's reps. When the traditional rep tie angle is used, the colors are brassy and up-to-date. Some designers have decided to play with the form even further by taking a chance with horizontal and vertical stripes. From left, the ties bear the labels of Robert Talbott ($85), Valentino Cravatte ($105), Mondo di Marco ($55), Donna Karan ($95), Paul Smith ($80), Audrey Buckner ($120) and Burberry ($85).

Where & How to Buy on Page 149