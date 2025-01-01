Clothes are His Friends

1264

By the time Matt LeBlanc took on the role of Joey in Friends, he had two important credits on his résumé. One was a stint as a Levi's 501 model, the other was a part in a Heinz commercial (where he starts pouring the ketchup on a roof and catches the first drop after he slides down a banister). Simply put, it's a taste thing. Joey is the quintessential guy friend. Add a few hundred IQ points--without losing any dates--and most men would want to be like him. He's a prime-time example of a dude whose style doesn't get in the way of his guyness--much like the deft comic actor who brings him to life every week. LeBlanc is into snowboarding, mountain bikes and English motorcycles (a taste developed while filming Lost in Space in London), which gives him a chance to knock around in J. Crew and active gear from Nike. "I also like Missoni, Gucci and Armani," he says. "I'm not a clotheshorse, but after five years of photo shoots you see stuff that catches your eye." He favors sophisticated black-on-black combinations at night. It's a Prada-influenced style that's perfect for regular guys who have extraordinary disposable income. Most important, it's a lot easier to pull off than his rubber Space suit.

Keeping Friends at the top of the ratings involves more than showing up at the set every day. The promotional touring and peripatetic life of a movie actor for half the year requires major hotel time. "You can sit in your hotel room or go downstairs to the boutiques and spend a little money," says LeBlanc. The striped sweater by Missoni ($855, top right on the opposite page) is an example of the influence the Friends wardrobe staff had on LeBlanc. At night, you'll find him in techno fabrics. "The thing about techno stuff is that it doesn't wrinkle. You can stuff it in a suitcase, pull it out and wear it. All you need is an ironed shirt--I'm waiting for them to make one wrinkle-free." An interesting design this year is the lined, nylon jacket by Hugo Boss ($285, opposite, bottom right). It's combined with a long-sleeve V-neck by Dolce and Gabbana ($130) and pants by Sandy Dalal ($215). At top and bottom left, he's wearing a shirt ($180) and a three-buttom suit ($1930), both by Helmut Long. The silk tie is by Hugo Boss ($85).

Matt LeBlanc artStreiberphotography