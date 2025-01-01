Rebecca Scott, Miss August, 1999

Rebecca Scott has the greatest laugh. It's a deep, rumbling guffaw that she generously serves up during most conversations--even when she's explaining, in all seriousness, that she's going to become a rock star. Amps, guitars, the whole nine yards. Just you wait. Listening to her, you begin to think it's not such a far-fetched notion that this Anna Nicole Smith look-alike in a black motorcycle jacket may someday headline Madison Square Garden. "I want to go onstage wearing leather pants, a little leather top and leather boots, with explosions and crazy lights behind me," she tells us with infectious conviction. "I want to rock!"

Q: Name the first rock group that made you say, "I have to do that!"

A: Aerosmith. When I was 16 years old, I saw them in concert at Alpine Valley in Wisconsin. I snuck up to the first row and snapped a bunch of pictures. It was wild. Melissa Etheridge is a big influence, as is Sammy Hagar. I love his music and want to write songs like his. I know that Eighties rock is coming back.

Q: What inspires your lyrics?

A: Personal experience. Some of my songs are about love, and some are just fun kick-back-and-party songs.

Q: Do you have any onstage horror stories?

A: I sang at a bar called Lucky's when I was 21. I was so bad that they turned off the mike. I was onstage jamming, but I was so inexperienced I couldn't tell no one could hear me. I'm more seasoned now.

Q: Which high school clique were you in?

A: [Laughs] My freshman year I tried to be a burnout because I thought it would be cool. I wore concert T-shirts and tried to smoke cigarettes in the girls' bathroom, but smoking made me sick. Junior year I ended my burnout phase and concentrated on basketball, baseball and gymnastics.

Q: Did you have a lot of boyfriends?

A: No. I didn't date anyone until I was almost 18.

Q: Really?

A: I swear. I was still playing with Barbie dolls when my friends were having sex. I was like, "Oh, am I supposed to start playing with guys now?" I was a late bloomer physically, too. I was really skinny with no boobs. My sophomore year I went from size A boobs to size C.

Q: Who was the first guy you were sexually attracted to?

A: Because I'm really into comic books and cartoons, when I was ten I had a huge crush on He-Man. I watched Masters of the Universe and saw a bunch of muscular guys and women. That's when I formed my opinion of what women should look like--voluptuous and healthy. I draw comic book characters who look that way too.

Q: How did your current boyfriend win you over?

A: He has a really sexy singing voice.

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Rebecca Scott

Bust: 38 D Waist: 28 Hips: 38

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 140

Birth Date: 9/27/72

Birthplace: Kenosha, Wisconsin

Ambitions: To Pursue a successful singing career, to one day have my own houstics practice.

Turn-ons: Good music, great food, strong sense of humor and beautiful eyes!

Turnoffs: Poor hygens, no sense of humor, and slackers!

Words to live by: Learn to live in the present, we can't change the past, and the future is just our imagination.

Most frightening experience: The first time I sang in front of an audience!

I like to be surrounded by: Flowers, sunlight, fun people and lots of love!

Sex begins with: A long, wet, passionate kiss!