Back To Campus Fashion

Techno Fabrics and inspired combos are this fall's big play

As if you didn't have enough to think about a college. We're talking courses in the French Revolution, of course, and Shakespeare--not hot dates and cheap beer. The point is: Clothes in college sort of take care of themselves. Your personal fashion statement is, "Every morning I pull on my pants one leg at a time." Guess what, friend. It's time to retool your wardrobe. Let us offer a few tips. Ditch the old college uniform--jeans and plain white T-shirt. Updated pants are in techno fabrics like rip-cord nylon. Wear them loose but leave the slouchy, baggy look to kids. For jackets try a button-down-collar shirt in washable cotton. Patterned sweaters look great in fall. On your feet? Sneakers. Carry your books in a one-shouldered backpack or a messenger bag. That's right--we said books. Did you forget what college is all about?

Where & How to buy on page 164.