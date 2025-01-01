Girls of the Pac 10

here's what really makes the west wild

If we were a sports weekly, this is what we'd be required to tell you about the NCAA's Pacific conference: It was founded in an Oregon hotel room in 1915 with four teams. It has grown to ten schools in Washington, Oregon, California and Arizona. It's a perennial fan favorite that expects a 65 percent return of last season's starters, as well as two new head coaches and more record-busting numbers at the gates. And, oh yeah, did we mention that Washington is changing its helmet color from purple to gold? You got all that? Good. Now here's the real scoop: The women are exceptionally hot. Fortunately, when it comes to investigative photojournalism, our snoops are a posse of camera-slinging cowboys named David (Chan, Mecey and Rams) who once again saddled up and rode west on our behalf. They returned with a most bounteous booty. In our final college portfolio of the millennium, behold the Girls of the Pac Ten.