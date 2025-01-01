Playboy's Pigskin Preview

the seminoles have the talent. do they have the luck?

Every football season has its team of destiny. Last year's darling was the University of Tennessee, a team that for three years running couldn't beat Florida or win a national championship, even with Peyton Manning, the best quarterback in college football. They opened last season with a 34--33 who's-got-the-ball-last win over Syracuse, then followed with a victory against the dreaded Gators after Florida missed a field goal in overtime. Toward season's end, luck turned the Vols' way again when Arkansas handed both the ball and the game back to Tennessee as the clock ran out.

Meanwhile, Kansas State discovered it was no one's darling. Coach Bill Snyder and his team rolled through a perfect season, including a victory over nemesis Nebraska, only to fumble away an opportunity to play for the national championship in a double overtime loss to Texas A&M in the Big 12 championship game. The frustrated Wildcats had to settle for an ignominious date in the Alamo Bowl.

And then there was UCLA, which lost its bid for perfection when Cade McNown's heroics failed to cover for the Bruins' inability to tackle in their hurricane-delayed regular season finale against Miami. One can only wonder if the result might have been different had the game been played on its original date, when Miami had not yet hit its full offensive potential.

So Tennessee was crowned the best (and perhaps luckiest?) team in college football. But, then, a good part of college football's charm rests on its capriciousness, generally referred to as "the way the ball bounces." And in case you haven't looked lately, footballs aren't round.

Let's take a look at which teams might be the best and luckiest this year.

(1) Florida State

It will surprise no one that coach Bobby Bowden has another stable of thoroughbreds ready to make a run at this year's national championship. After all, the Seminoles haven't finished out of the top four spots nationally in 12 years. Preacher Bowden's cup did runneth over this year when Peter Warrick, game-breaking receiver and two-time Playboy All-America, surprised nearly everyone by sticking around for his senior season. Fast body Travis Minor returns at tailback, and there's the usual FSU assortment of size and speed on both sides of the line. With all that talent, the Seminoles may yet have an Achilles' heel--or, in this case, Weinke's neck. Chris Weinke, Bowden's prodigal quarterback, who returned to Florida State last season after a six-year flirtation with pro baseball, cracked his seventh vertebra in the Seminoles' upset loss to Virginia last season. A surgery and two steel plates later, Weinke, already 27 years old, is again prepared physically to reenter the battle. But is he ready psychologically? If not, talented Jared Jones waits in the wings. Bobby Bowden knows the road to a national championship is fraught with peril. He also knows he has the horses to get there. 11--0

(2) Penn State

Michael Jordan quit. Wayne Gretzky hung it up. John Elway is history. But Joe Paterno just keeps going. He's starting his 50th season as a coach for the Nittany Lions and his 34th year as head coach. And Grandpapa Joe will celebrate his golden anniversary in Happy Valley by fielding a very good football team, maybe even a great one. As with so many Paterno teams, defense will be the cornerstone of the 1999 Lions. Playboy All-America LaVar Arrington is the best linebacker in the nation. Brandon Short, playing next to Arrington, is nearly as good. Cornerbacks David Macklin and Anthony King are all-conference material, while defensive end Courtney Brown was last season's Outback Bowl MVP. There's plenty of talent on the offensive side as well. Eric McCoo became the first freshman to lead the team in rushing (822 yards) since D.J. Dozier in 1983. The Lions' line is brimming with muscle. If Kevin Thompson or Rashard Casey can get the job done at (continued on page 138)Pigskin Preview(continued from page 92) quarterback, no one may be able to beat Joe. 11--1

(3) Tennessee

Sometimes you're good. Sometimes you're lucky. When you are both, as Tennessee was last season, you win a national championship. The Vols were lucky Syracuse quarterback Donovan McNabb didn't get the ball in his hands one more time in their opener. The Vols were good when they beat nemesis Florida by a field goal in overtime. They were lucky when Arkansas inexplicably put the ball on the ground and allowed UT a comeback victory that paved the road to a national championship win over Florida State. Tennessee excelled when star running back Jamal Lewis went down with a season-ending knee injury and two guys named Travis (Henry and Stephens) filled in admirably. Quarterback Tee Martin was so good that he made the Knoxville faithful finally stop talking about the Peyton Manning years. And coach Phil Fulmer was good enough to keep the Vols up for 13 consecutive victories. Tee Martin returns this season. So do a repaired Jamal Lewis and the Travis boys. Peerless Price and Jere-maine Copeland are in the NFL, but Tennessee has never had a shortage of big-play wide receivers. The player the Vols will miss most is Al Wilson, a linebacker with the competitiveness of Mike Singletary and Chris Spielman. The Vols will be good again. But will they be lucky? 10--1

(4) Arizona

No team in the nation has a better situation at quarterback than Arizona. The Wildcats have fifth-year senior Keith Smith, who established conference records for pass efficiency rating and completion percentage last season, and junior Ortege Jenkins, the human highlight whose somersault for a TD over Washington defenders last season was replayed countless times on Sports Center. Arizona's quarterback abundance has allowed coach Dick Tomey to use both players in a complementary fashion. Arizona's talent doesn't stop at quarterback. Running back Trung Canidate led the conference with 1220 yards last season, and his 7.3-yards-per-carry average was the best in the nation. Wide receiver Dennis North-cutt had more all-purpose yards than any returning player in the Pac Ten. The Wildcats' flex defense returns nine starters but lost high-impact defensive back Chris McAlister to graduation and the NFL. Coming off a 12-win campaign last year and with all this talent returning, what are Tomey's problems? Finding a punter and a way to beat Penn State in Happy Valley in die August 28 Pigskin Classic. 11--1

(5) Georgia Tech

With quarterback Joe Hamilton and eight other starters returning from an explosive offense that led Tech to ten wins and just two defeats last season, the Yellow Jackets are good enough to challenge powerful Florida State in the ACC and maybe even make a run at the national championship. Their showdown against FSU comes early (September 11). While an improved defense will be critical if Tech is to pull off the upset, it is multithreat Hamilton who will have to carry his team past the Seminoles to an ACC championship and beyond. If Tech gets by Florida State and Hamilton stays healthy, coach George O'Leary and the Jackets could spend New Year's 2000 preparing to play for the national championship in the Sugar Bowl. 10--1

(6) Ohio State

The Buckeyes always seem to be losing talent to the NFL: three first-round picks after the 1995 season, three more after 1996. Now Playboy Coach of the Year John Cooper has to replace linebacker Andy Katzenmoyer and wide receiver David Boston. Add to that the loss of graduated quarterback Joe Germaine and defensive backs Antoine Winfield and Damon Moore. Cooper is stoic about his situation: "We lose great players every year and we recruit great players to replace them." Some of the Buckeyes who can take a step toward greatness this year are tailback Michael Wiley, who gained 1235 yards last season, receivers Reggie Germany and Ken-Yon Rambo, and Playboy All-America linebacker Na'il Diggs. Ohio State's biggest question is at quarterback, where inexperienced sophomores Austin Moherman and Steve Bellisari will compete for the job (Bellisari has the edge). The Buckeyes' season begins with a bang when they open against Miami on August 29 in the Kickoff Classic. 10--2

(7) Nebraska

When you succeed a legend, you can bet it's not going to be easy. Frank Solich knew that when he took the head coaching reins from Tom Osborne, the man who guided Nebraska to 255 wins over 25 years, won three national championships and 13 conference championships and had 15 ten-win seasons. Solich knew because he had been Osborne's assistant for 19 of those years. Still, Solich is a good coach who had every reason to think he could keep Nebraska at or near the top of the mountain. Then injuries set in, the most critical being to quarterback Bobby Newcombe and running back DeAngelo Evans. Graduation depleted some of the awesome power of the offensive line and enough of the defense to lower it from domination to merely good. Result: nine wins and four losses. Most schools have a parade when they win nine games. In Lincoln, they grumbled and talked about next year. Newcombe and Evans are back after off-season surgery, and there's depth behind both of them. The offensive line will be better but not yet back to national championship form. The defense, led by Playboy All-America Ralph Brown, may again dominate. Still, nine wins may be tough to top. 9--2

(8) Michigan

Lloyd Carr faces a classic coaching quandary as the Wolverines enter their 120th season of college football: stick with the veteran quarterback (senior Tom Brady) or switch to the underclassman (Drew Henson). Brady will most certainly get the nod early and stay on unless Michigan's offense fizzles. Junior running back Anthony Thomas, coming off an 893 yard, 15 rushing TD effort last season, has no competition for the starting spot at tailback. But Michigan doesn't have much depth behind him. Four starters return on the offensive line, as does wide receiver Marcus Knight. The strength of the defense is at linebacker, where the inside duo of Dhani Jones and Ian Gold is a force. The speed of the Michigan defense will be tested early, since its first three opponents (Notre Dame, Rice and Syracuse) all favor the option. 8--3

(9) Florida

The Gators' 10--2 finish last season, which concluded with a 31--10 thumping of Syracuse in the Orange Bowl, marked the sixth consecutive year Florida has won at least ten games. No SEC team has ever done that before. But coach Steve Spurrier and new defensive coordinator Jon Hoke will have to perform a minor miracle if the Gators are to keep that streak alive. Florida returns only two starters from a defense that led the SEC last season in every category. While the defense may struggle, the offense should be explosive. Senior Doug Johnson (recovered from the broken leg he suffered in the Orange Bowl) and junior Jesse Palmer are quality quarterbacks and proven leaders. Travis Taylor is another in a long line of talented Florida receivers. Spurrier hopes to get more out of the running game and is counting on red-shirt freshmen Earnest Graham and Chuck Marks. Tennessee, Alabama and (continued on page 142)Pigskin Preview(continued from page 138) FSU must all visit the Swamp this season, but the untested defense may have trouble even on its home turf. 8--3

(10) Georgia

In the three years since he arrived in Athens, coach Jim Donnan has reestablished the Bulldogs as a national football power. Georgia won 19 games in the past two seasons, including two bowl games, and all three of Donnan's recruiting classes have been filled with blue-chip talent. After playing two seasons of professional baseball, Quincy Carter assumed Georgia's quarterback spot last year and became an instant star. He threw for 2484 yards and 12 touchdowns and was selected as the SEC's freshman of the year. Donnan expects one of several running back candidates to step forward and describes his receiving corps of Michael Greer, Terrence Edwards and Reggie Brown as exceptional. Kevin Ramsey, who takes over as defensive coordinator, will sprinkle freshman talent into an experienced and already solid defense. 8--3

(11) Air Force

Preseason prognosticators underrate the Falcons every year. After all, Air Force can't attract the biggest and best high school football players because those guys want to play in the NFL, not fly jets over Kosovo or Iraq. But coach Fisher DeBerry doesn't seem to recognize his limitations. He teaches the fundamentals of football as well as anybody. He draws up a mean option offense. He motivates young men who want to be motivated. The result: a 120-64-1 career record. And last season all that stood between Air Force and an undefeated season was a one-point loss to TCU. Blane Morgan, the winningest quarterback in Falcon history, graduated, but Cale Bonds is a capable replacement. The offensive line returns nearly intact and receiver Matt Farmer is so good that De-Berry may add a few more pass plays to the offense. On defense, only Ohio State has allowed opponents fewer points per game over the past two years. 10--1

(12) Wisconsin

Last year was a good one for Wisconsin and coach Barry Alvarez. First, the Badgers muscled their way to an 11--1 season that included a share of the Big Ten championship and an upset victory over UCLA in the Rose Bowl. Then, there was the surprising decision of running back Ron Dayne to stick around Madison for his final year of college eligibility. That move enabled Dayne to be only the second player to make the Playboy All-America team three times (Tony Boselli of USC is the other). So, despite the graduation of quarterback Mike Samuel, big Aaron Gibson and defensive end Tom Burke, the Badgers should once again give Big Ten perennial front-runners Ohio State and Michigan plenty of competition. In addition, favorite-come-lately Penn State isn't on the Badgers' schedule this year. Senior Scott Kavanagh and redshirt freshman Brooks Bollinger will battle it out for Samuel's QB spot. Chris McIntosh, who has started 38 consecutive games at left tackle, may be as good as Gibson. Freshman defensive back Jamar Fletcher returned three interceptions for TDs, a Big Ten record. Punter Kevin Stemke (44-yard average) consistently gives the Badgers good field position. 8--3

(13) Colorado

For the past few seasons, Northwestern's Gary Barnett seemed a candidate for every available major college head coaching job--UCLA, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas. The Chicago press even had him taking over the Bears. Clearly, Barnett wanted out of Evanston, but nothing panned out until Rick Neuheisel unexpectedly bolted Colorado for the Washington Huskies. Barnett, who had been an assistant at Boulder under former Buffalo coach Bill McCartney, was a perfect fit. Neuheisel left Barnett a full cupboard. Senior quarterback Mike Moschetti is backed up by promising underclassmen, most notably redshirt freshman Taylor Barton. The offensive line, led by Playboy All-America Ryan Johanningmeier, is somewhere between good and great. Barnett will choose a starting running back from among several talented contenders. The defense is young, but there are stars in the making, particularly at the corners with Ben Kelly and Damen Wheeler. 8--3

(14) Texas A&M

The wins just keep coming for coach R.C. Slocum and the Aggies. Slocum has 94 victories in ten seasons and didn't hurt his average last year when A&M finished 11--3 (including that upset victory over Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game). With senior quarterback Randy McCown and seven other starters returning on offense, the Aggies should put up plenty of points. The defense will be outstanding as well, though the hole left by graduated linebacker Dat Nguyen will be difficult to fill. Slocum predicts Roylin Bradley will be the Aggies' next great linebacker. 8--3

(15) Virginia Tech

Frank Beamer has the Hokies on such a winning track that even in a supposed rebuilding year, Tech had nine wins, including a 38--7 drubbing of Alabama in Nashville's Music City Bowl. With eight starters (including senior end Corey Moore) returning from a defensive unit that finished fourth in the nation in scoring defense, the usually tight-lipped coach Beamer admits, "I like our possibilities." The difference between a good and a great season for the Hokies falls on the shoulders of redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Vick, who is long on potential but short on experience. A solid offensive line, talented position players (such as tailback Shyrone Stith and receiver Ricky Hall) and a soft early schedule should give Vick a chance to get his game legs before an October 16 showdown with Big East rival Syracuse. 8--3

(16) Kansas State

All the planets were aligned for a Kansas State national championship last season, and the Wildcats were plowing through the opposition--including nemesis Nebraska--with a vengeance. And if the Big 12 were still the Big Eight, Kansas State would have gone to the Fiesta Bowl with a good chance of winning it all. But there's a Big 12 conference championship game these days, and Kansas State watched its dream of a national title bounce away in it. The overtime loss to Texas A&M cost the Wildcats not only a shot at the national title but a spot in the Bowl Championship Series as well. The dumbfounded Wildcats could not recover, subsequently losing the Alamo Bowl game to Purdue 37--34. Time, however, heals, and coach Bill Snyder has a sneaky, good team again this season, despite the loss of quarterback Michael Bishop and seven other offensive starters. The defense will be better than last year's, with linebacker Mark Simoneau and safety Jarrod Cooper leading the way. Junior Jonathan Beasley will take the snaps, receiver Aaron Lockett can fly, and punt returner David Allen is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. 8--3

(17) Arkansas

First-year coach Houston Nutt wasted no time last season turning around a program that had finished with only four wins in three of the previous four years. With quarterback Clint Stoerner and running back Chrys Chukwuma leading the way, the Razorbacks charged to an 8--0 record and were headed to an upset over eventual national champ Tennessee when a late fumble brought the victory streak to an end (28--24). Even with subsequent losses in two of its last three games, Arkansas finished 9--3--good enough to tie for first place in the SEC Western Division. Now Nutt has to prove he has a second act. Returning are Stoerner, Chukwuma and outstanding receiver Anthony Lucas, but most of the offensive line will have to be replaced. Arkansas' defense is strongest in the secondary, anchored by safety Kenoy Kennedy and corner David Barrett. It'll be a dog fight this season in the SEC West, and Arkansas should be in the thick of it. 8--3

(18) Alabama

With back-to-back recruiting classes ranked in the nation's top 20, coach Mike DuBose may finally have the Crimson Tide nearer the talent level that usually characterizes this perennial power. But while those young recruits mature, running back Shaun Alexander will continue to carry the mail. Alexander has a good chance to finish the season as Alabama's all-time rushing leader. Redshirt freshman Tyler Watts will battle last year's starting quarterback Andrew Zow for the spot behind center. Alabama's offensive line, led by Chris Samuels, is tough and talented. Kenny Smith and Kindal Moorehead should give the Tide a strong pass rush from the outside, but the linebacking corps is suspect. 8--3

(19) Notre Dame

Last season was Jarious Jackson's year to shine. When the two-year understudy for Ron Powlus finally got his chance to step in at quarterback, he made the most of it, leading Notre Dame to an unexpected nine victories in its first ten games. But the luck of the Irish ran out in game ten, against LSU, when Jackson sprained his knee while taking an intentional safety in the final seconds. Despite the best efforts of Notre Dame career rushing leader Autry Denson, Notre Dame's offense stumbled in season-ending losses to USC and Georgia Tech. Tony Driver will replace Denson this season, but Jackson returns. A young offensive line will need to mature quickly. The defense has potential if it can fill spots at inside linebacker and get a better pass rush from its front four. Twelve regular-season games give the Irish an outside shot at another nine-win season. 8--4

(20) Miami

The dominant football team of the Eighties, the Hurricanes crashed and burned after a series of NCAA infractions left the program short on scholarships and integrity. Enter new coach Butch Davis. His first mission: clean house and restore reputation. Mission accomplished. Second job: Put Miami back on top in football. Entering his fifth season, Davis has the Hurricanes on the way. The Canes return 17 starters from a 9--3 season that included an upset victory over unbeaten UCLA and a Micron PC Bowl win over North Carolina State. Strong-armed sophomore quarterback Kenny Kelly can run and pass. Offensive guard Richard Mercier will play on Sundays next year. James Jackson and Najeh Davenport will fill in for running back Edgerrin James, who left for the NFL with a year of eligibility remaining. While the new backfield settles in, the defense will keep games close. Defensive backs Edward Reed and Michael Rumph were both named Freshman All-Americas after their debut seasons. 8--4

(21) Texas

Mack Brown knows how to coach. He turned North Carolina from a loser to a national power. Last year Brown took over a Texas team that had finished 4--7 in 1997 and transformed it intoa 9--3Cotton Bowl champ. He had already landed what many considered to be the top recruiting class in the nation in the off-season when USA Today Offensive Player of the Year Chris Simms chose the Longhorns over Tennessee. Not that life for Brown will be without challenges. The Texas offense must replace record-setting running back Ricky Williams, who accounted for more than 94 percent of the Longhorns' ground game. UT's single season receiving leader, Wane McGarity, has also graduated. The burden of offense will shift to quarterback Major Applewhite, protected by a young offensive line led by Playboy All-America Roger Roesler. The Texas defense, which improved dramatically last season, will be even better this year. 8--3

(22) Texas Tech

Now that the other Ricky Williams--the one who played for Texas, won the Heisman and broke Tony Dorsett's NCAA rushing record--has left the college scene, the Red Raiders' Ricky Williams has a chance to grab a few headlines of his own. Tech's Ricky is a little smaller than the dreadlocked version and not quite as powerful, but he's every bit as elusive and perhaps a half step quicker. But Texas Tech, which has appeared in a bowl game five of the past six seasons, has more going for it than one super running back. Quarterback Rob Peters, who played through a broken thumb and shoulder sprain last year, should be 100 percent. There are big bodies up front on offense, none bigger than 357-pound tackle Jonathan "the House" Gray. Coach Spike Dykes refers to his defense as the Swarm, and his undersized but aggressive linebackers and d--backs do exactly that. 8--3

(23) USC

Last year it was USC's defense that carried the Trojans to an 8--5 winning season. With Butkus Award--winning linebacker Chris Claiborne and speedy cornerback Daylon McCutcheon now in the pros, the burden will shift to the offense. Second-year coach Paul Hackett thinks the Trojan offense is up to the task. He's high on sophomore quarterback Carson Palmer, who started the final five games of last season--only the second time USC has started a true freshman behind center. Playboy All-America R. Jay Soward is a threat to score every time he catches the ball, as either a wide receiver or a kick returner. The best player on the Trojan defense is tackle Ennis Davis, an all-conference pick in his sophomore year last season. 8--4

(24) Mississippi State

If coach Jackie Sherrill's Mississippi State Bulldogs are to repeat as Western Division champs of the SEC, it's the defense that will have to get the job done. MSU has seven starters returning, and defensive coordinator Joe Lee Dunn thinks he has some redshirt freshman and junior college transfers to strengthen the mix. Only two starters return on offense, but one is sophomore Wayne Madkin, who threw for 1532 yards and 11 touchdowns after taking over as quarterback during the fourth week of last season. The other returning offensive starter is the formidable lineman Floyd "Pork Chop" Womack, who weighs in at 336 pounds. 7--4

(25) Virginia

There have been only two losing seasons (1982 and 1986) at Virginia since George Welsh took over the head coaching job 17 years ago. That number isn't likely to grow any time soon as the Cavaliers return 13 starters from last year's nine-win season. Welsh has signed another strong recruiting class but will have to replace two-year starting quarterback Aaron Brooks. Junior Dan Ellis appears to be the choice. Senior running back Thomas Jones will keep some of the pressure off until Ellis settles in. Virginia has both the potential and enough experience to be a good defensive team, even though there isn't a big-impact player like Anthony Poindexter, lost last season to injury and now to the NFL. 7--4

(26) UCLA

Bruins coach Bob Toledo knows he has one of the best receivers in the nation in Playboy All-America Danny Farmer. Now all he has to do is find someone to throw Farmer the football. Last season quarterback Cade McNown was the heart of UCLA's offense--so much so that backup Drew Bennett threw only five passes all year. Toledo will keep the pressure off whoever is behind center this year by stressing the run early in the year. Returning tailbacks DeShaun Foster, Keith Brown and Jermaine Lewis give the Bruins plenty of depth at that position. However, UCLA's defense, which allowed opponents an average of four touchdowns per game last season, will have to show significant improvement if the Bruins are to challenge for another Pac Ten title. 7--4

(27) Arizona State

Coming off 20 wins over two seasons and a close brush with a national championship, coach Bruce Snyder had every reason to believe last year's Sun Devils would again challenge for the Pac Ten title and perhaps the national championship. But ASU stumbled out of the gate in its season opener against Washington, couldn't find its confidence or chemistry and limped in at a disappointing 5--6. Fifteen starters are back from that team and they're determined to erase the memories of frustration. Best of the Sun Devils is J.R. Redmond, an explosive runner and return man good enough to get early Heisman hype. Quarterback Ryan Kealy is fully recovered from two knee surgeries and has a talented group of receivers. ASU's success, however, will be in the hands of a defense that needs to improve over last year's lackluster performance. 7--4

(28) North Carolina State

Trying to predict what will happen in a college football season will put gray hair on the heads of prognosticators and coaches alike. Consider the case of the Wolfpack last season. Mike O'Cain told his charges they could upset vaunted national power Florida State, and they did (24--7). Two weeks later NC State pulled off a second major upset by knocking off Syracuse 38--17. The problem was that in between those two sterling outings, the Wolfpack lost to lowly Baylor, a team that managed to win only one other game all year. Now coach O'Cain's offense will have to adjust to the graduation of receiver Torry Holt, the speedy wide receiver who set so many school records they retired his jersey number (81) at the end of last season. Three-year starting quarterback Jamie Barnette will return for his senior season. O'Cain calls him "as fine as any player in the history of NC State when it comes to throwing the football." Chris Coleman will be on the receiving end of many of Barnette's passes this year. Rahshon Spikes and Ray Robinson, who totaled over 1200 yards rushing last season, give the Wolfpack a one-two punch out of the backfield. 7--4

(29) Colorado State

Coach Sonny Lubick has some considerable holes to fill with the departure of quarterback Ryan Eslinger (who threw for more than 2300 yards last year) and All-America offensive lineman Anthony Cesario. Still, Lubick is optimistic about this season, saying that CSU "will be better than most people think." Junior Matt Newton and redshirt freshman Steve Cutlip will battle for the QB spot. Fullback Kevin McDougal and wide receiver Dallas Davis will play important roles in the Rams' offense. Linebacker Rick Crowell should lead the defensive side. Colorado State is a charter member of the new Mountain West Conference, which includes former WAC powers BYU, Air Force and Utah. 7--4

(30) Missouri

Larry Smith has definitely raised the talent level in his five-year tenure as coach at Missouri. But he faces a major obstacle this season if the Tigers are to continue their move from also-ran to contender in the Big 12. He has to replace graduated quarterback Corby Jones, who was the Tigers' team leader the past three seasons. There were four candidates battling for the job this spring, including junior Ryan Douglass, the son of former Chicago Bears quarterback Bobby. While Smith still hasn't decided on a starter, Kirk Farmer or Jim Dougherty will probably win the job. Playboy All-America center Rob Riti anchors a young offensive line. Missouri has some outstanding talent on the defensive side. Nose tackle Jeff Marriott was the defensive MVP of last season's Insight.com Bowl victory over West Virginia, and end Justin Smith was named a Freshman All-America. 7--4

Top 20 Teams

1. Florida State..........11--0

2. Penn State..........11--1

3. Tennessee..........10--1

4. Arizona..........11--1

5. Georgia Tech..........10--1

6. Ohio State..........10--2

7. Nebraska..........9--2

8. Michigan..........8--3

9. Florida..........8--3

10. Georgia..........8--3

11. Air Force..........10--1

12. Wisconsin..........8--3

13. Colorado..........8--3

14. Texas A&M..........8--3

15. Virginia Tech..........8--3

16. Kansas State..........8--3

17. Arkansas..........8--3

18. Alabama..........8--3

19. Notre Dame..........8--4

20. Miami..........8--4

The next ten: Texas (8--3); Texas Tech (8--3); USC (8--4); Mississippi State (7--4); Virginia (7--4); UCLA (7--4); Arizona State (7--4); North Carolina State (7--4); Colorado State (7--4); Missouri (7--4)

Playboy's 1999 All-America Team

Photographed at Phoenix College Phoenix, Arizona Accommodations Provided by the Pointe Hilton Resort at Tapatio Cliffs, Phoenix Arizona

The Playboy All-Americas

Playboy's College Football Coach of the Year for 1999 is John Cooper of Ohio State University. Cooper has guided the Buckeyes to five consecutive New Year's Day bowl games, and his teams have had at least ten victories in each of the past four seasons. Previously a head coach at Tulsa and Arizona State, Cooper begins his 12th season at Columbus as the sixth-winningest active collegiate coach (179-73-6).

Offense

Drew Brees--Quarterback, 6'1", 212 pounds, junior, Purdue. Last season's Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. Completed 361 of 569 passing attempts for 3983 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Ron Dayne--Running back, 5'10", 253, senior, Wisconsin. Has already gained 4563 yards in his college career. Needs 499 yards to pass two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin as Big Ten's all--time leading rusher. Three-time Playboy All-America.

Ricky Williams--Running back, 5'9", 190, junior, Texas Tech. Finished fourth in rushing nationally last season with 1582 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Travis Prentice--Running back, 6'2", 228, senior, Miami (Ohio). Rushed for 1787 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. His 56 career rushing TDs are an all--time Mid-American Conference record.

Peter Warrick--Wide receiver, 6', 190, senior, Florida State. Caught 61 passes for 1232 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Averaged 20.2 yards per catch. Two-time Playboy All-America.

Danny Farmer--Wide receiver, 6'4", 210, senior, UCLA. Set a school record for receiving yards last season with 1274 on 58 catches.

Rob Riti--Center, 6'3", 285, senior, Missouri. Starter for 32 consecutive games. Had 59 knockdown blocks last season. Bench-presses 400 pounds.

Chad Clifton--Tackle, 6'6", 320, senior, Tennessee. Twenty-two consecutive starts at left tackle for the Vols.

Ryan JohanningmeierTackle, 6'7", 315, senior, Colorado. Won John Mack award last season as Buffaloes' outstanding offensive player.

Roger Roesler--Guard, 6'5", 300, senior, Texas. Had 25 pancake and 36 knockdown blocks last season while not allowing a sack. Bench-presses 460 pounds. Academic All--Big 12.

Steve Hutchinson--Guard, 6'5", 296, junior, Michigan. Started 23 games over past two seasons. First--team All--Big Ten last two years.

Sebastian Janikowski--Placekicker, 6'2", 255, junior, Florida State. Won Lou Groza Award as nation's top placekicker last season. His 27 field goals set a school and ACC record.

R. Jay Soward--Kick returner, 5'11", 175, senior, USC. Returned 16 kickoffs for 21.5-yard average and seven punts for 28.9-yard average. He's averaged a touchdown every 6.9 times he's touched the ball and those TDs have averaged 49.5 yards per play.

Defense

Chris Hovan--Tackle, 6'3", 285, senior, Boston College. Led Eagles with five sacks and had nine quarterback hurries last season. Had 81 tackles from nose guard position.

Jabari Issa--Tackle, 6'6", 295, senior, Washington. Had eight sacks and 12 tackles for losses last season. First-team All--Pac Ten selection.

Adewale Ogunleye--End, 6'5", 260, senior, Indiana. Holds school record for career sacks (26.5) and tackles for losses (53).

Robaire Smith--End, 6'5", 268, senior, Michigan State. Led his team in tackles for losses (8) and had 2 1/2 sacks before being injured.

Lavar Arrington--Linebacker, 6'3", 230, junior, Penn State. First true sophomore to be named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Had 65 tackles (including 17 for losses) plus two interceptions last season.

Na'il Diggs--Linebacker, 6'4", 235, junior, Ohio State. Second on team with 80 tackles last season, including 16 for losses and six sacks.

Brandon Spoon--Linebacker, 6'2", 240, senior, North Carolina. Led team with 138 tackles, including eight for losses and five sacks.

Ralph Brown--Defensive back, 5'10", 180, senior, Nebraska. Holds school record for pass breakups in game (7), season (14) and career (35). Has started every game since joining team as true freshman.

Lloyd Harrison--Defensive back, 5'11", 193, senior, North Carolina State. Led the ACC in pass breakups last season with 23.

Tyrone Carter--Defensive back, 5'9", 184, senior, Minnesota. Set single--season school record last season with 127 solo tackles. Also had eight sacks and returned kicks for 26.7 yard average.

Ahmed Plummer--Defensive back, 6', 190, senior, Ohio State. Led Buckeyes in interceptions the past two seasons. Twice named to regional GTE/CoSIDA All-Academic team.

Shane Lechler--Punter, 6,2", 220, senior, Texas A&M. All--Big 12 punter the past two seasons. Punted 208 times in career for 44.2-yard average. Of 80 punts last season, 21 were downed inside 20-yard line.

Rest Of The Best

Quarterbacks: Chris Redman (Louisville), Tee Martin (Tennessee), Tim Rattay (Louisiana Tech), Quincy Carter (Georgia), Marc Bulger (West Virginia), Chad Pennington (Marshall), Doug Johnson (Florida), Keith Smith (Arizona), Antwaan Randle El (Indiana), Chris Weinke (Florida State), Jarious Jackson (Notre Dame), Mike McMahon (Rutgers), Carson Palmer (USC).

Running Backs: Thomas Jones (Virginia), Michael Wiley (Ohio State), Shaun Alexander (Alabama), Jamal Lewis (Tennessee), Trung Canidate (Arizona), Travis Minor (Florida State), Anthony Thomas (Michigan), Rodnick Phillips (SMU).

Receivers: Travis Taylor (Florida), Sherrod Gideon (Southern Mississippi), Quintan Spotwood (Syracuse), Dennis Northcutt (Arizona), Troy Walters (Stanford), Kwame Cavil (Texas), Ibn Green (Louisville), Wendell Montgomery (Wyoming), Daniel Franks (Miami), Dez White (Georgia Tech).

Offensive Linemen: Chris McIntosh (Wisconsin), Richard Mercier (Miami), Jason Whitaker (Florida State), Cosey Coleman (Tennessee), Jonathan Gray, Curtis Lowery (Texas Tech), Todd Wade (Mississippi), Travis Claridge (USC), Noel LaMontagne (Virginia), Mike McLaughlin (Stanford). Chris Samuels (Alabama).

Defensive Linemen: Corey Simon, Jerry Johnson (Florida State), Adalius Thomas (Southern Mississippi), Courtney Brown (Penn State), Corey Moore (Virginia Tech), Darren Howard (Kansas State), Shawn Thomas (Air Force), Darwin Walker (Tennessee), Justin Smith (Missouri), Brian Young (UTEP), Leonardo Carson (Auburn), Fred Jones (Colorado), Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila (San Diego State).

Linebackers: Brandon Short (Penn State), Marcus Bell, DaShon Polk (Arizona), Mark Simoneau (Kansas State), Dan Morgan (Miami), Jeff Kerr (East Carolina), Kautai Olevao (Utah), Jeff Snedegar (Kentucky), Jason Simonton (SMU), Matt Beck (California), Keith Bulluck (Syracuse), Rick Crowell (Colorado State).

Defensive Backs: Arturo Freeman (South Carolina), Mike Brown (Nebraska), Tay Cody, Mario Edwards (Florida State), David Macklin (Penn State), Brian Urlacher (New Mexico), Damen Wheeler (Colorado), Hank Poteat (Pittsburgh), Mark Roman (LSU), Al Rich (Wyoming), Lamont Thompson (Washington State).

Kick Returners: David Allen (Kansas State), J.R. Redmond (Arizona State), Ben Kelly (Colorado), John Norman (Texas Tech), Joe Jarzynka (Washington).

Placekickers: Ryan White (Memphis), Sims Lenhardt (Duke), Shayne Graham (Virginia Tech), Nate Trout (Syracuse), Ricky Bishop (UTEP), Brad Bonn (Utah State), Brian Kopka (Maryland).

Punters: Jeff Walker (Mississippi State), Kevin Stemke (Wisconsin), Dave Zastudil (Ohio), Donnie Scott (Virginia).

Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award

The Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award recognizes achievement in the classroom as well as excellence on the playing field. Nominated by their colleges, candidates are judged by the editors of Playboy on their collegiate scholastic and athletic accomplishments. The winner attends Playboy's preseason All-America Weekend, is given a commemorative medallion and is included in our All-America team photograph. In addition, Playboy contributes $5000 to the general scholarship fund of the winner's school.

This year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete is Chad Pennington from Marshall University. An outstanding quarterback for the Thundering Herd, Chad already owns school records for most passing yards (10,323) and touchdown passes (85). He led his team to its first ever bowl victory at the end of last season, a 48--29 win over Louisville in the Motor City Bowl. Academically, Chad is a first-team GTE All-American and winner of the Mid-American Conference Commissioner's Award. His college major is journalism and his overall GPA is 3.77 on a scale of 4.00.

Honorable mention: Brian Shaw (Nebraska), Keith Cockrum (Texas Tech), Mark Baniewicz (Syracuse), Robert Thein (Iowa), Jason Purvis (New Mexico), Josh Whitman (Illinois), Josh Tucker (Tennessee), Rob Renes (Michigan), Brian Russell (San Diego State), Greg Erb (Kansas), Chad Morton (USC), Shane Cook (Colorado), Drew Brees (Purdue), Jay Stoner (Wyoming), Brice Libel (Kansas State), Cale Bonds (Air Force), Chris Ghidorzi (Wisconsin), Troy Walters (Stanford), Steve Gleason (Washington State).

Playboy's Conference Predictions

ACC

Florida State 11--0

Georgia Tech 10--1

Virginia 7--4

North Carolina State 7--4

North Carolina 7--4

Clemson 4--7

Wake Forest 4--7

Maryland 3--8

Duke 3--8

Big East

Virginia Tech 8--3

Miami 8--4

Syracuse 7--4

Rutgers 7--4

West Virginia 6--5

Boston College 5--6

Pittsburgh 3--8

Temple 2--9

Big Ten

Penn State 11--1

Ohio State 10--2

Michigan 8--3

Wisconsin 8--3

Minnesota 7--4

Indiana 6--5

Purdue 6--5

Michigan State 5--6

Illinois 5--6

Northwestern 3--8

Iowa 3--8

Big Twelve

North Division

Nebraska 9--2

Colorado 8--3

Kansas State 8--3

Missouri 7--4

Kansas 5--7

Iowa State 3--8

South Division

Texas A&M 8--3

Texas 8--3

Texas Tech 8--3

Oklahoma State 6--5

Oklahoma 5--6

Baylor 3--8

Big West

Idaho 7--4

Boise State 6--6

Nevada 5--6

Utah State 4--7

New Mexico State 4--7

North Texas 2--9

Conference USA

Southern Mississippi 8--3

Tulane 8--3

Louisville 7--4

East Carolina 6--5

Cincinnati 4--7

Army 3--8

Houston 3--8

Memphis 2--9

Independents

Notre Dame 8--4

Louisiana Tech 7--4

NE Louisiana 6--5

Central Florida 5--6

Navy 4--8

Alabama-Birmingham 3--8

Arkansas State 3--8

SW Louisiana 2--9

Mid-American

East Division

Miami 9--2

Marshall 9--2

Akron 6--5

Bowling Green State 5--6

Ohio 4--7

Kent State 2--9

West Division

Toledo 7--4

Western Michigan 6--5

Central Michigan 5--6

Northern Illinois 4--7

Eastern Michigan 3--8

Ball State 2--9

Mountain West

Air Force 10--1

Colorado State 7--4

BYU 7--4

Utah 7--4

Wyoming 7--4

San Diego State 6--5

UNLV 5--6

New Mexico 4--7

Pac Ten

Arizona 11--1

USC 8--4

UCLA 7--4

Arizona State 7--4

Oregon 6--5

Washington 5--6

Oregon State 4--7

Washington State 4--8

Stanford 3--8

California 3--8

Sec

East Division

Tennessee 10--1

Florida 8--3

Georgia 8--3

Kentucky 6--5

South Carolina 3--8

Vanderbilt 3--8

West Division

Arkansas 8--3

Alabama 8--3

Mississippi State 7--4

Mississippi 6--5

Louisiana State 6--5

Auburn 4--7

Wac

Rice 7--4

TCU 6--5

Tulsa 6--5

San Jose State 5--6

Fresno State 5--7

SMU 4--7

UTEP 4--8

Hawaii 3--9

(For additional coverage of the 1999 season, see playboy.com/collegefootball.)