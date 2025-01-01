Successful dirt bike racers used to pitch motor oil and monkey wrenches. These days they star in music videos, computer games and TV ads. They're up to their ventilators in endorsements, and their next jump could land them on high-fashion runways. Dirt biking—motocross (the outdoor circuit) and supercross (the winter, indoor circuit)—has rounded a corner. Gritty and glamorous riding gear has been spotted on such hipsters as LL Cool J, Lyle Lovett and Sheryl Crow. This is no black leather jacket crowd—the motocross-inspired clothing on these pages is urban and street-friendly. Don't be surprised if you spot racing stripes and padding in emerging fashions by top designers. It's a phenomenon Davey Coombs, publisher of Racer X Illustrated and a former pro racer, calls "a mainstream milestone for the sport."

Location: Unadilla Valley sports center, New Berlin, NY