Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill ............................................... 5

The World of Playboy ................................... 15

Playmate Reunion ....................................... 17

Dear Playboy ............................................ 21

Playboy After Hours ..................................... 27

Music ................................................... 29

Wired ................................................... 32

Movies ............................. Leonard Maltin 34

Video ............................................... 37

Books ............................................... 40

Fitness ............................................... 41

Sex ................................ Amanda Green 43

Men ................................. Asa Baber 48

Mantrack ............................................... 49

The Playboy Advisor ...................................... 55

The Playboy Forum ........................................ 57

Playboy Interview: Ben Affleck--candid conversation ............. 67

In flavor-of-the-month Hollywood, he's that rare commodity--a terrific new talent with staying power. Find out about girls (especially Gwyneth), his bond with Matt Damon and the perils of being rich, single and amiable.

A Merry Little Christmas--fiction ................. Thom Jones 82

Three-way sex--that's the way to celebrate the holidays. What a tangled Web we weave when first we practice to deceive.

Naomi Campbell--pictorial ................................ 86

She has sashayed for Victoria's Secret and appeared in magazines and music videos. Now Naomi steams up the lens of funky photographer David LaChapelle.

Bill Clinton's Life Lessons--humor ................... Christopher Buckley 100

The president has made a batch of chicken soup for the soul, and he wants you to lap it up.

A Decade of Scream Queens--article .................... Robert B. Desalvo 104

Neve, Courteney, Drew and Jennifer--we salute the big-lunged gals who've made horror flicks a favorite guilty pleasure.

Playboy's Christmas Gift Guide .................................. 107

Don't hold back--it's your last chance of the century to splurge.

Celebrity Christmas Carols--humor .................... Robert S. Wieder 112

What do Marilyn Manson, Charlton Heston, Boris Yeltsin and Rudy Giuliani have in common? Pour an eggnog and help us grill this year's haughty, naughty headliners.

Now What?--fiction ...................... Donald E. Westlake 114

Our favorite burglar scouts a celebrity bash and walks off with a priceless double-emerald brooch. That's when his trouble starts.

Tribute To Shel Silverstein ....................... Jules Feiffer 116

A Playboy colleague remembers the feverishly talented cartoonist and writer. We show some of his zaniest works.

City Girls--article ....................... Amy Sohn 121

Sex and the City addicts may wonder what's real and what's TV. We went to the source: four funky Manhattan careerists who talk the talk.

Melting Brooke--playboy's playmate of the month ....................... 122

Party Jokes--humor ............................................... 134

Playboy's College Basketball Preview--sports ................... Gary Cole 137

Will it be Connecticut? Duke? Our annual roundup of the best teams and players in college hoops is must reading for any serious fan.

The Duke--appreciation ....................... Wynton Marsalis 142

In honor of Ellington's 100th birthday, his devotee explains how Duke remade jazz and why he still rocks.

Dave's Garage--cars. ...................................... 145

We test-drive two of the most exciting new cars, the Honda S2000 and the Porsche Boxster S, and get the scoop on the latest sport utility vehicle, the Land Rover Freelander.

Sex Stars 1999--pictorial .................................. 148

Jennifer Lopez. Catherine Zeta-Jones. Ricky Martin. The luscious A-listers who lived la vida loca and made this year sizzle.

The Ambiguously Gay Duo--humor ....................... Robert Smigel 154

Ace and Gary go undercover to stop mayhem at an NBA Championship game. Problem is, their disguises fail.

How To Throw a Spiral--sports ....................... Troy Aikman 158

Step-by-step instructions from the Dallas Cowboys' iron-armed QB.

Playboy 2000 Playmate Search--pictorial ....................... 162

Thousands of ambitious women came out for our coast-to-coast search. Here's your 16-page backstage pass.

Gulf War II--article ....................... Scott Ritter 178

The former UN arms inspector warns that Saddam Hussein could make life hell again--and sooner than you think.

Leroy Neiman Ringside--eyewitness .......................... 181

Classic sketches of Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis from their controversial heavyweight championship bout.

20 Questions: Gina Gershon ....................... 182

The sexpot from David E. Kelley's new show Snoops sounds off on surviving Showgirls, the joys of eating and fucking and where she came up with that trademark snarl.

Games Galore--electronics ....................... Joel Enos and Jason Buhrmester 184

Who has the edge? Sega Dreamcast? Sony Playstation? Nintendo 64? We name the winners, steer you to the most exciting action on the web and scope the future.

Where & How To Buy ....................... 202

Playmate News ....................... 247

Playboy On The Scene ....................... 251

Cover Story

"I work hard and I'm worth every cent," says British-born supermodel Naomi Campbell, whose worth is estimated at $29 million. We don't begrudge her a penny. Our cover was shot by photographer David LaChapelle, with set design by Kristen Vallow and fashion styling by CXA's Patti Wilson. Thanks to Ayako of NARS for Naomi's makeup and to Danilo for hairstyling. Wardrobe credit goes to Nicolas Verlaine and John Galliano. Our wintry Rabbit is in love fur-ever.