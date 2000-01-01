Kristina Carries No Extra Freight

Kristina Hampton is on the fast track--strolling the runway for Fila and the Limited and prowling the gym as a personal trainer. It's no sweat either way.

Reach for the Top

Kimberly Pescaia has appeared in Reef advertisements, on Hawaiian calendars and postcards and as eye candy on Pacific Blue and Baywatch. Pretty tasty.

Sermon From the Monty

Actor, director, writer and Monty Python alum TERRY GILLIAM poked around and came up with a new movie project, currently called The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.

Moore is Enough

You've seen JULIANNE MOORE in An Ideal Husband. Now look for her in The End of the Affair, Magnolia and this great-looking sweater.

She's a Little Country and a Little Rock and Roll

Kelly Willis' CDWhat I Deserve caught the ears of both country and rock critics and she wowed the fans at Lilith Fair this past summer. Listen up and you'll get what you deserve.

Dedicated to the One I Love

Michelle Phillips still has what it takes, in this outfit and on-screen--most recently in Sweetwater on VH1 and on NBC's Providence.

Michelle Sparkles

Her beauty definitely knows no tan lines. MICHELLE VADEN was saluted in Miss Hawaiian Tropic competitions in Las Vegas and Scotland, and in our Girls of Hawaiian Tropic pictorial this past July. She sizzles.