Lists of the Century
January, 2000
Moments to Savor
Lindbergh's Flight
Japanese Surrender on The Missouri
Jackie Robinson signs with the Dodgers
The "I have a Dream" Speech
The Moon Landing
Mandela Goes Free
The Berlin Wall Comes Down
Best Whoppers
I am not a crook.
I was out chipping golf balls in the driveway.
Read my lips--no new taxes.
I never had sex with that woman.
I was only following orders.
Things that Seemed Like Good Ideas at the Time
New Coke
Believing Neville Chamberlain
Drafting Sam Bowie Ahead of Michael Jordan
Greatest Moments in Sports
Colts best giants in sudden death, 1958
1980 Miracle on Ice
Jordan's sixth championship
Thrilla in Manila
Ruth calls his shot
secretariat
Jack Johnson beats Jim Jeffries
Jess Owens wins four gold medals
Carlton Fisk's home captures greatest World Series game ever played
Bobby Thomson's homer seals Giants' great comeback
The Packers--Cowboys Ice Bowl game
The Fluite--Kosar college game
Modern Breakfasts We Love
Carnation Chocolate Instant Breakfast
Kudos bars
Granola bars
Pop Tarts
Froot Loops
Cap'n Crunch
Tang
Budweiser
Best Looks
John Wayne's cowboy hat
Sinatra's snap-brim hat
DiMaggio's Yankees uniform
Edward R. Murrow's trench coat
Allen Ginsberg's Uncle Sam hat
Eldridge cleaver's leather jacket
Kojak's head
Products Men Love and Women Hate
Cigars Thongs Remote Controls Video Games Monster Speakers
Best Labor-Saving Devices
Gillette Mach 3 • USA Today • Duct tape • Cordless power screwdriver • Microwave • Blow job
Top Real Men
Jackie Chan
Sir Winston Churchill
Clint Eastwood
Fiorello Laguardia
Hef
Thurgood Marshal
Harry Truman
Frank Sinatra
Muhammad Ali
Hemingway
Actors who Hit the Mark
Jimmy Stewart
Robert De Niro
Marlon Brando
Spencer Tracy
Dustin Hoffman
Jack Nicholson
Humphrey Bogart
Ed Norton
Kevin Spacey
Anthony Hopkins
Enduring Icons
Top Eleven Guy Movies with Great Plots
Blade Runner
Bridge on the River Kwai
Usual Suspects
Maltese Falcon (Sydney Greenstreet, Peter Lorre--character actors who make old movies better than new movies)
Unforgiven
Godfather I and II (The best movie of all time? Sure. We just can't decide which installment.)
Apocalypse Now
Treasure of the Sierra Madre
Goldfinger
Pulp Fiction Chinatown
Unforgettable Fads
Rubik's Cube
Hula Hoops
Yo-Yos
Pet Rock
Raccoon hats
Beaver coats
Zoot suits
Spats
Ross Perot
Bull Moose Party
Cunnilingus
Cars That Lived up to Their Names
Corvette
Mustang
Charger
Viper
Thunderbird
Camaro
Roadrunner
Edsel
Things that never Caught on
Communal living
League of Nations
Quadraphonic sound
Zeppelins
The Great Society
Spruce Goose
Smaller government
Journalistic ethics
Right to privacy
American soccer
Heaven's Gate (movie and cult)
World music
Betamax
Greater East Asian Co-Prosperity Sphere
Oxygen bars
Mini-CDs
Best Boy Toys
GTO
Orvis fly rod
Snowmobile
Indian motorcycle
Hot Wheels
The Clapper
Game Boy
PlayStation
Chriscraft
Official Paul Tagliabue NFL
regulation-size football
Jet Seki
Hot melt glue gun
Anna Nicole Smith
Best Porn movies to Keep Us Busy us We Wait for an x-rated CGI Love, Scene Between Julia Roberts and Nicole Kidman
Deep Throat
Behind the Green Door
Talk Dirty to Me
Night Trips
Chameleons, Not the Sequel
Buttman Goes to Rio
Zazel (more fun with paints than that Robin Williams-goes-to-heaven flick)
Insatiable
The Masseuse
The Opening of Misty Beethoven
Debbie Does Dallas
The Devil in Miss Jones (Georgina Spelvin--not too foxy but funky as hell)
albums to Shag by
Portishead--Dummy • Patsy Cline--Greatest Hits • Marvin Gaye--Let's Get it on • Frank Sinatra--The Capitol Years • Bob Marley--Exodus • Prince--Sign O' the Times • Primal Scream--Screamadelica • Dinah Washington--For Those in Love • Van Morrison--Moondance • Nat King Cole--The Nat King Cole Story • Sade--Love Deluxe • Willie Nelson--Stardust • Roxy Music--Avalon
Best Literary Smut
Women in Love by D.H. Lawrence
Ada by Vladimir Nabokov
Tropic of Cancer by Henry Miller
Sophie's Choice by William Styron
Couples by John Updike
Ulysses by James Joyce
The Neighbor's Wife by Gay Talese
An American Dream by Norman Mailer
Story of O by Pauline Reage
Princess Daisy by Judith Krantz
things we wish had never caught on
Speed limits
Andrew Lloyd Webber
War on drugs
Call waiting
Strip malls
AIDS
German militarism
Christian fundamentalism
Michael Bolton
The word like
Kudzu
Zebra mussels
Global warming
Sexual harassment lawsuits
Poosles
Sex Terms that will Disappear during the next Millennium
Merkin
Felching
Onanism
Pasties
Prophylactic
Teabagging
Frottage
Spunk
Pessary
Spooge
Swiving
That Thing With the Cup
Lists of the Century (continued from page 137)
Mysteries Cracked
Woodward and Bernstein follow the money
Alan Turing breaks the Nazi code
Watson and Crick map DNA
Howard Carter opens Tut's tomb
Discovery of George Mallory's body on Everest
Mysteries That Endure
What happened to Amelia Earhart?
Who shot JFK?
What were the Watergate burglars after?
Who was Deep Throat?
What happened to O.J.'s knife and clothes?
Where is Jimmy Hoffa buried?
Who killed Malcolm X?
What did Sophia Loren see in Carlo Ponti?
Bowdlerizers
Will Hayes (whose Hayes Code took the fun out of movies)
Joseph McCarthy
Anthony Comstock
Ed Meese
Cardinal Spellman
Catholic League of Decency
Donald Wildmon
Phyllis Schlafly
Disney Co.
U.S. Army press relations team in Operation Desert Storm
The Jazz Ageless List
Ella Fitzgerald
Mel Tormé
Frank Sinatra
Louis Armstrong
Anita O'Day
Billie Holiday
John Coltrane
Ornette Coleman
Dizzy Gillespie
Bix Beiderbecke
Charlie Parker
Miles Davis
Duke Ellington
Count Basic
Best Songwriters of the Century
Cole Porter
Bob Dylan
Hank Williams
Irving Berlin
Harold Arlen
Smokey Robinson
Billy Strayhorn
George Gershwin
Stephen Sondheim
Best Motorized Moments
Wright Brothers at Kitty Hawk
Apollo 13
Steve McQueen jumps the fence in The Great Escape
Chuck Yeager breaks sound barrier
Patton's corps streaks across France to relieve Bastogne
Gene Hackman's car chase in The French Connection
Why the Third Time Is Never a Charm
The Third Reich
The Godfather
Ed Koch
Why the Fourth Time Isn't Either
Buffalo Bills
Police Academy
Cher
Star Wars
FDR
Anonymous People Who Changed the World
Gavrilo Princip--assassinated Archduke Ferdinand
Tim Berners-Lee--inventor of the World Wide Web
John Rock-co-invented the pill
Harley Earl--designed tail fins, food in aerosol cans, roll-on deodorant and Fig Newtons
Oliver Sipple-prevented Sara Jane Moore from assassinating Gerald Ford
Nguyen Ngoc Loan--South Vietnamese police chief who executed suspected Viet Cong on the street
Karl Landsteiner--discovered blood types
Leo Baekeland--inventor of plastic
Johann Vaaler--inventor of the paper clip
Willis Carrier--the father of air-conditioning
Hiram Maxim--inventor of the silencer; patron saint of hit men
John F. Mahoney--doctor who championed use of penicillin for syphilis
Gaetan Dugas--Patient Zero; first person recognized as transmitter of AIDS
Fernan Petiot--bartender who mixed up first bloody mary
Dr. Albert Hoffman--inventor of LSD
Best Little Helpers
Valium
Xanax
Ibuprofen
Viagra
Advil
Penicillin
Zovirax
Prozac
Multivitamins
Green M&Ms
Minithins
Stand--Up Guys
George Carlin
Bob Newhart
Bill Cosby
Mel Brooks
Johnny Carson
Richard Pryor
Lenny Bruce
Robin Williams
Steve Martin
Jerry Seinfeld
Mort Sahl
Actresses We Love
Ingrid Bergman
Greta Garbo
Meryl Streep
Bette Davis
Katharine Hepburn
Julianne Moore
Michelle Pfeiffer
Jodie Foster
Marilyn Monroe
Susan Sarandon
Best Rock-and-Roll Moments
Jerry Lee Lewis marries his teenage cousin
James Brown records Live at the Apollo
Beatles come to America
Pete Townshend smashes his guitar
"Judas!" "I don't believe you. You're a liar!"
Jimi Hendrix lights guitar on fire
Rolling Stone's first issue
Woodstock
Bronx DJs invent hip-hop
Summer of the Sex Pistols
MTV
Michael Jackson moonwalks at Mo-town's 25th anniversary special
Zappa testifies before Congress
Courtney reads Kurt's letter
Lollapalooza
Lou Reed plays the White House
Who Could Have Imagined?
Peeled baby carrots
ATMs
Four-car garages
Starbucks
Interstate highway system
Salad in a bag
PCs everywhere
WWF
Blow-driers
Nine Ways You Might Have Gotten Rich if You Hadn't Been So Busy Watching TV
Berkshire Hathaway
Selling arms to Nicaragua
Manhattan real estate
Arkansas cattle futures
Microsoft
Pfizer
Amazon.com
In a word, plastics
Sleeping with the Sultan of Brunei
Five Reasons to Be Sick of Millennial Lists
No photos for the first 800 years Al Bundy isn't on any of them Who needs to be reminded of the significance of paper clips and tampons?
If you take the time to read all of them, you'll be halfway through the next millennium
Can't relive an orgasm
