Lists of the Century

Moments to Savor

Lindbergh's Flight

Japanese Surrender on The Missouri

Jackie Robinson signs with the Dodgers

The "I have a Dream" Speech

The Moon Landing

Mandela Goes Free

The Berlin Wall Comes Down

Best Whoppers

I am not a crook.

I was out chipping golf balls in the driveway.

Read my lips--no new taxes.

I never had sex with that woman.

I was only following orders.

Things that Seemed Like Good Ideas at the Time

New Coke

Believing Neville Chamberlain

Drafting Sam Bowie Ahead of Michael Jordan

Greatest Moments in Sports

Colts best giants in sudden death, 1958

1980 Miracle on Ice

Jordan's sixth championship

Thrilla in Manila

Ruth calls his shot

secretariat

Jack Johnson beats Jim Jeffries

Jess Owens wins four gold medals

Carlton Fisk's home captures greatest World Series game ever played

Bobby Thomson's homer seals Giants' great comeback

The Packers--Cowboys Ice Bowl game

The Fluite--Kosar college game

Modern Breakfasts We Love

Carnation Chocolate Instant Breakfast

Kudos bars

Granola bars

Pop Tarts

Froot Loops

Cap'n Crunch

Tang

Budweiser

Best Looks

John Wayne's cowboy hat

Sinatra's snap-brim hat

DiMaggio's Yankees uniform

Edward R. Murrow's trench coat

Allen Ginsberg's Uncle Sam hat

Eldridge cleaver's leather jacket

Kojak's head

Products Men Love and Women Hate

Cigars Thongs Remote Controls Video Games Monster Speakers

Best Labor-Saving Devices

Gillette Mach 3 • USA Today • Duct tape • Cordless power screwdriver • Microwave • Blow job

Top Real Men

Jackie Chan

Sir Winston Churchill

Clint Eastwood

Fiorello Laguardia

Hef

Thurgood Marshal

Harry Truman

Frank Sinatra

Muhammad Ali

Hemingway

Actors who Hit the Mark

Jimmy Stewart

Robert De Niro

Marlon Brando

Spencer Tracy

Dustin Hoffman

Jack Nicholson

Humphrey Bogart

Ed Norton

Kevin Spacey

Anthony Hopkins

Enduring Icons

Top Eleven Guy Movies with Great Plots

Blade Runner

Bridge on the River Kwai

Usual Suspects

Maltese Falcon (Sydney Greenstreet, Peter Lorre--character actors who make old movies better than new movies)

Unforgiven

Godfather I and II (The best movie of all time? Sure. We just can't decide which installment.)

Apocalypse Now

Treasure of the Sierra Madre

Goldfinger

Pulp Fiction Chinatown

Unforgettable Fads

Rubik's Cube

Hula Hoops

Yo-Yos

Pet Rock

Raccoon hats

Beaver coats

Zoot suits

Spats

Ross Perot

Bull Moose Party

Cunnilingus

Cars That Lived up to Their Names

Corvette

Mustang

Charger

Viper

Thunderbird

Camaro

Roadrunner

Edsel

Things that never Caught on

Communal living

League of Nations

Quadraphonic sound

Zeppelins

The Great Society

Spruce Goose

Smaller government

Journalistic ethics

Right to privacy

American soccer

Heaven's Gate (movie and cult)

World music

Betamax

Greater East Asian Co-Prosperity Sphere

Oxygen bars

Mini-CDs

Best Boy Toys

GTO

Orvis fly rod

Snowmobile

Indian motorcycle

Hot Wheels

The Clapper

Game Boy

PlayStation

Chriscraft

Official Paul Tagliabue NFL

regulation-size football

Jet Seki

Hot melt glue gun

Anna Nicole Smith

Best Porn movies to Keep Us Busy us We Wait for an x-rated CGI Love, Scene Between Julia Roberts and Nicole Kidman

Deep Throat

Behind the Green Door

Talk Dirty to Me

Night Trips

Chameleons, Not the Sequel

Buttman Goes to Rio

Zazel (more fun with paints than that Robin Williams-goes-to-heaven flick)

Insatiable

The Masseuse

The Opening of Misty Beethoven

Debbie Does Dallas

The Devil in Miss Jones (Georgina Spelvin--not too foxy but funky as hell)

albums to Shag by

Portishead--Dummy • Patsy Cline--Greatest Hits • Marvin Gaye--Let's Get it on • Frank Sinatra--The Capitol Years • Bob Marley--Exodus • Prince--Sign O' the Times • Primal Scream--Screamadelica • Dinah Washington--For Those in Love • Van Morrison--Moondance • Nat King Cole--The Nat King Cole Story • Sade--Love Deluxe • Willie Nelson--Stardust • Roxy Music--Avalon

Best Literary Smut

Women in Love by D.H. Lawrence

Ada by Vladimir Nabokov

Tropic of Cancer by Henry Miller

Sophie's Choice by William Styron

Couples by John Updike

Ulysses by James Joyce

The Neighbor's Wife by Gay Talese

An American Dream by Norman Mailer

Story of O by Pauline Reage

Princess Daisy by Judith Krantz

things we wish had never caught on

Speed limits

Andrew Lloyd Webber

War on drugs

Call waiting

Strip malls

AIDS

German militarism

Christian fundamentalism

Michael Bolton

The word like

Kudzu

Zebra mussels

Global warming

Sexual harassment lawsuits

Poosles

Sex Terms that will Disappear during the next Millennium

Merkin

Felching

Onanism

Pasties

Prophylactic

Teabagging

Frottage

Spunk

Pessary

Spooge

Swiving

That Thing With the Cup

(concluded on page 224Lists of the Century (continued from page 137)

Mysteries Cracked

Woodward and Bernstein follow the money

Alan Turing breaks the Nazi code

Watson and Crick map DNA

Howard Carter opens Tut's tomb

Discovery of George Mallory's body on Everest

Mysteries That Endure

What happened to Amelia Earhart?

Who shot JFK?

What were the Watergate burglars after?

Who was Deep Throat?

What happened to O.J.'s knife and clothes?

Where is Jimmy Hoffa buried?

Who killed Malcolm X?

What did Sophia Loren see in Carlo Ponti?

Bowdlerizers

Will Hayes (whose Hayes Code took the fun out of movies)

Joseph McCarthy

Anthony Comstock

Ed Meese

Cardinal Spellman

Catholic League of Decency

Donald Wildmon

Phyllis Schlafly

Disney Co.

U.S. Army press relations team in Operation Desert Storm

The Jazz Ageless List

Ella Fitzgerald

Mel Tormé

Frank Sinatra

Louis Armstrong

Anita O'Day

Billie Holiday

John Coltrane

Ornette Coleman

Dizzy Gillespie

Bix Beiderbecke

Charlie Parker

Miles Davis

Duke Ellington

Count Basic

Best Songwriters of the Century

Cole Porter

Bob Dylan

Hank Williams

Irving Berlin

Harold Arlen

Smokey Robinson

Billy Strayhorn

George Gershwin

Stephen Sondheim

Best Motorized Moments

Wright Brothers at Kitty Hawk

Apollo 13

Steve McQueen jumps the fence in The Great Escape

Chuck Yeager breaks sound barrier

Patton's corps streaks across France to relieve Bastogne

Gene Hackman's car chase in The French Connection

Why the Third Time Is Never a Charm

The Third Reich

The Godfather

Ed Koch

Why the Fourth Time Isn't Either

Buffalo Bills

Police Academy

Cher

Star Wars

FDR

Anonymous People Who Changed the World

Gavrilo Princip--assassinated Archduke Ferdinand

Tim Berners-Lee--inventor of the World Wide Web

John Rock-co-invented the pill

Harley Earl--designed tail fins, food in aerosol cans, roll-on deodorant and Fig Newtons

Oliver Sipple-prevented Sara Jane Moore from assassinating Gerald Ford

Nguyen Ngoc Loan--South Vietnamese police chief who executed suspected Viet Cong on the street

Karl Landsteiner--discovered blood types

Leo Baekeland--inventor of plastic

Johann Vaaler--inventor of the paper clip

Willis Carrier--the father of air-conditioning

Hiram Maxim--inventor of the silencer; patron saint of hit men

John F. Mahoney--doctor who championed use of penicillin for syphilis

Gaetan Dugas--Patient Zero; first person recognized as transmitter of AIDS

Fernan Petiot--bartender who mixed up first bloody mary

Dr. Albert Hoffman--inventor of LSD

Best Little Helpers

Valium

Xanax

Ibuprofen

Viagra

Advil

Penicillin

Zovirax

Prozac

Multivitamins

Green M&Ms

Minithins

Stand--Up Guys

George Carlin

Bob Newhart

Bill Cosby

Mel Brooks

Johnny Carson

Richard Pryor

Lenny Bruce

Robin Williams

Steve Martin

Jerry Seinfeld

Mort Sahl

Actresses We Love

Ingrid Bergman

Greta Garbo

Meryl Streep

Bette Davis

Katharine Hepburn

Julianne Moore

Michelle Pfeiffer

Jodie Foster

Marilyn Monroe

Susan Sarandon

Best Rock-and-Roll Moments

Jerry Lee Lewis marries his teenage cousin

James Brown records Live at the Apollo

Beatles come to America

Pete Townshend smashes his guitar

"Judas!" "I don't believe you. You're a liar!"

Jimi Hendrix lights guitar on fire

Rolling Stone's first issue

Woodstock

Bronx DJs invent hip-hop

Summer of the Sex Pistols

MTV

Michael Jackson moonwalks at Mo-town's 25th anniversary special

Zappa testifies before Congress

Courtney reads Kurt's letter

Lollapalooza

Lou Reed plays the White House

Who Could Have Imagined?

Peeled baby carrots

ATMs

Four-car garages

Starbucks

Interstate highway system

Salad in a bag

PCs everywhere

WWF

Blow-driers

Nine Ways You Might Have Gotten Rich if You Hadn't Been So Busy Watching TV

Berkshire Hathaway

Selling arms to Nicaragua

Manhattan real estate

Arkansas cattle futures

Microsoft

Pfizer

Amazon.com

In a word, plastics

Sleeping with the Sultan of Brunei

Five Reasons to Be Sick of Millennial Lists

No photos for the first 800 years Al Bundy isn't on any of them Who needs to be reminded of the significance of paper clips and tampons?

If you take the time to read all of them, you'll be halfway through the next millennium

Can't relive an orgasm