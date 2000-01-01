Playboy's Playmate Review

Who Should be the Playmate of the Year?

It's the year 2000, and we're looking forward to another century of breath-taking girls next door. But first we must crown the premiere PMOY of the millennium. She will receive $100,000, a sporty new car and the chance to represent Playboy around the globe. So who's it going to be? The rodeo phenom? The Seattle Sonics superfan? The auburn-haired mutual funds expert? The Moscow import? The Nevada-based yoga enthusiast? The detective-intraining? The best friend of Stacy Sanches? The aspiring rock star? The straight-A student from Albuquerque? The broadcast journalist? The Canadian artist? The one with 13 siblings? As you know, our 1999 candidates are a varied lot. Each has her own life, her own vibe, her own appeal. Singling out one isn't easy. Which is why we need your help. Please review the group at the right, pick up the phone (each call costs $1, and you can call as many times as you like) and vote for the Playmate of your choice. The PMOY will star in an all-new pictorial in June.

Miss April

Natalia Sokolova

Let's begin with our Russian import, a tall drink of vodka who overcame the odds of spending life in a wheelchair after a car accident when she was 17. Now 23, Natalia has become a global modeling sensation, with photo shoots in Milan, Morocco and Miami. "I just signed with the Elite modeling agency in New York City," Natalia says. "I'm exploring the modeling world, but I'm looking forward to going back to school. I'd like to get my MBA from UCLA."

Miss August

Rebecca Scott

Our rock-and-rolling Miss August is tuning up her act in Hawaii, doing a six-month gig as a singer in Playboy's Wet and Wild show. "Wet and Wild is a lot like a Las Vegas show," she says. "Very MTVesque and cool." Rebecca, who has been passionate about performing since she was a young girl, writes her own songs and aspires to be a female Paul Rodgers (of Bad Company fame). What's next? Her own CD, due out later this year.

Miss July

Jennifer Rovero

Born in Texas, Jennifer is now adjusting to life in Los Angeles, thanks to her new best friend, 1996 PMOY Stacy Sanches. "We met when we shared a room at the Mansion," Jennifer says. "It was like we'd known each other for years." Jennifer loves California, and when she's not surfing the Internet or dancing, she might be found hunched over her journal. "Deep passion comes out in my writing. Some things in my journal would blow people away."

Miss June

Kimberly Spicer

She earned our adoration with her sly smile and her diamond-studded belly ring. At 20, Kimberly is one of the youngest Playmates of 1999 (Kristi Cline is four months younger), but don't jump to conclusions: She knows what she wants. For now, it's basically the same lifestyle she had before we introduced her as Miss June. "I appreciate everything I have-especially my friends and family," Kimberly says. "Without them, I wouldn't be here today."

Miss February

Stacy Fuson

A few things have changed since you met Stacy Fuson: She no longer has a beau in France (settle down, fellows--she now has one in Washington) and she's old enough to gamble in Vegas. She's also on her way to becoming a bona fide actress, with roles in two comedies: last summer's American Pie and the forthcoming The Independent, featuring Jerry Stiller. "I want to make more movies or land a TV series," she reports. "I'm working hard to achieve that goal."

Miss March

Alexandria Karlsen

This auburn-haired actress has adopted a 310 area code with the hope that living full-time in Los Angeles (instead of commuting from her hometown of Mesa, Arizona) will boost her career. It looks like Lexie's plan is working: Besides appearing in sketches on the FX channel's The X Show, she can be seen in an episode of Battle-dome on UPN. "I've also worked in Japan and Canada," the 21-year-old says. "The past year has just been amazing."

Miss January

Jaime Bergman

Everywhere you look--on television, in movies or draped on the arm of director Michael Bay--you'll find our 45th Anniversary Play-mate. Her acting résumé boasts commercials (Diet Dr. Pepper, Isuzu), TV shows (Shasta McNasty, Beverly Hills 90210) and too many movies to mention. "I have a part in Any Given Sunday and a role in The Chosen One," she says. But her favorite gig was 90210. "It was great. There I was, acting on a show I grew up watching."

Miss May

Tishara Cousino

In Las Vegas, there's no such thing as a sure thing. But Miss May comes darn close. Still a desert resident, 21-year-old Tishara is seriously ambitious. "First, I want to get modeling out of my system," she says. "Then I would like to finish getting my degree in naturopathic medicine and metaphysics. After I turn 25, I'm going to roam Nepal and India and experience the cultures and people. And eventually I would like to be a successful mother."

Miss November

Cara Wakelin

Toronto's finest is still amazed at the opportunities bestowed on her since she became a Playmate. "I was so nervous the first time I met Hef. I couldn't believe I was shaking his hand, much less eating dinner with him," Cara says. Besides breaking bread with a legend, she has modeled for Miller beer and bonded with her Playmate sisters. "Jodi Ann Paterson and I have the same goals," she says. "We're thinking about living together in Los Angeles."

Miss September

Kristi Cline

When Kristi hopped aboard the Playmate 2000 bus during our nationwide search last year, she had no idea she would wind up as a Centerfold. "I tried out as a joke," Kristi confesses. But things turned out in her favor, and now she's reaping the Playboy perks, including an appearance in the video Playmates at Play. Kristi has even put her premed plans on hold to devote her time to being a Playmate. "I had a blast at the Playboy Expo," she says. "It was the neatest."

Miss October

Jodi Ann Paterson

"It kills me when people have opportunities and don't take them," says Jodi Ann. "When I say I'm going to do something, I do it." Miss October received a degree in speech communications from Oregon State University, where she worked at the campus television station. Now she's traveling, treating her Playmate status as a serious PR job. "I fell in love with public speaking when I won my first beauty pageant," she says. "I love representing Playboy."

Miss December

Brooke Richards

And, finally, it's Miss December, the youngest of 14 children. "As the baby, I got a lot of attention," she says. So what makes her stand out? Maybe it's her creativity--in high school, she was president of the National Art Honor Society. Maybe it's her independence. "I do my own thing," she says. Or maybe it's her idea of romance: "I love December because when it's cold and you're naked, well, there's something very sexy about that."

