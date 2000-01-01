No Need to Diet

"If the world were ending tomorrow, what would be your last meal?" That's the question posed by Last Suppers, a $24.95 hardcover containing menus and recipes from 70 notables, including 1998 Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal and President Clinton. Some of those interviewed by author James Dickerson even chose a guest list. Our favorite response comes from political commentator and author Ann Coulter. Her last supper would be margaritas. Her explanation? "I eat out a lot."

Wild About Harry

In Trumpet Blues: The Life of Harry James Hef confides that "Harry was my all-time favorite big band musician. His horn was almost like a vocalist." Now, with swing's popularity soaring like a Harry James trumpet solo, Peter Levinson has written the definitive biography of this high-living and high-loving musician whose marriage to Betty Grable inspired Bob Hope to dub them "the Legs and the Lip." Look for Trumpet Blues in bookstores, priced at $30. Oxford University Press is the publisher.

Born To Luge

Bell Atlantic has brought back the Luge Challenge, a supervised weekend with instructors who teach novices how to go downhill safely but quickly on luge sleds. Five ski resorts in five states (Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Vermont) will host the weekends, which run from mid-January to mid-March. (Call 518-523-2071 for specific dates and locations.) Best of all, the Challenge is free. If you'd like to own a sled and take a shot at luging on local slopes, the Laserluge model pictured here is available in sporting goods stores for $49.95.

Lost in the Stars

Collector's Press has published Science Fiction of the 20th Century, a $59.95 hardcover "illustrated history" containing hundreds of images of film posters, articles, covers and other ephemera relating to the world of science fiction. The Frank Reade Weekly Magazine from 1903 (lead story: "Six Weeks in the Clouds") is one of the earliest magazines depicted. A poster from Star Wars: Episode 1--The Phantom Menace is the most recent film. What author Frank M. Robinson (a former Playboy editor) doesn't know about science fiction isn't worth a speck of foam on those "windswept seas of Venus." Call 800-423-1848 to order.

Blooming Luck

Before she can say Lingerie Bouquet's Night-blooms Leather Bouquet, you've probably coaxed her through the door. Inside the glossy black box is a leather bikini bra and thong panty, plus a pair of stay-up thigh-high fishnet stockings, all rolled into the shape of four long-stemmed roses and nestled in a bed of gold foil. (Our model happens to be wearing the outfit, in case you need a visual aid.) Price: $59.95 from 800-838-0872. A red leather Bouquet is also available, and both are one-size-fits-all. Also check out the men's bouquet that includes pepper-patterned silk boxer shorts and a matching tie and pocket square.

The Millennium and Mr. Smith

Readers of Playboy are familiar with the surrealistic work of Winston Smith, an artist whose illustrations have appeared numerous times in the magazine. (See James Hoge's Global Shock on page 222.) Smith has now set his sights on the year 2000 with an I Survived the 20th Century calendar that's filled with wacky collages that have to be seen to be appreciated. Price: $15.95, from 800-848-4277. Or check out Smith's website at winstonsmith.com. Several Winston Smith books are also available.

Camel Caravan

Enlisting in the French Foreign Legion is one hard adventure. Joining Travel in Style's Saharan Caravan makes you a softie in comparison. But you'll still be camping in the desert en route to Casablanca and other Moroccan locales. The ten-day trip, which departs from New York on the first Tuesday of every month through May, costs $2485 including airfare. Call 415-440-1124.

Good Evening

To celebrate Alfred Hitchcock's 100th birthday, Hasbro has introduced an Alfred Hitchcock Edition of Clue with Professor Plum and the other suspects playing the role of characters in Hitchcock movies. There are also new weapons derived from his films and a game board that's been altered to reflect familiar cinema locales (such as room one in the Bates Motel). It's about $35 in stores.

As Time Goes By

Buddha Records describes its 20th Century Time Capsule CD as "history for those with short attention spans." If you're hankering to hear sound bites from Teddy Roosevelt's 1912 address to the Boy's Progressive League, Lou Gehrig's 1939 farewell speech, Neil Armstrong's moonwalk in 1969, Mark McGwire breaking the home run record in 1998 or dozens of other stirring moments, this is the disc to buy. Price: about $10 in record stores.