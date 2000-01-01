The Playboy Puzzle Challenge

It's been a challenging century, to say the least. Another lies ahead. What better way to keep your neurons firing than a few classic brainteasers? Puzzle master Jonathan Schmalzbach jumped at the chance to create a crossword based on his favorite magazine, as well as a sexually charged word search. Solve the latter and you'll be on your way to winning a 100-year subscription (details on the next page). We can't say where we'll be a century from now, but we know Hef will still be partying.

Naughty Little Rod Search

AphrodisiacBallsBreastsCaressedCenterfoldCheekClitorisCockCunnilingusCybersexDefiledDildoDoggieDry humpEroticaFetishFondleFrench kissGo-go barG-stringsHard-onHotsHotterLabiaLaceLibidoLickLingerieLustMénage à troisNakedNeckNipplesNudePantPhallusRisquéShagSixty-nineSlutSteamyTitVibratorVirgins

Playmates After DarkCan you identify these memorable Playboy models?

Bunny Business

Across

1. It rises, men follow

4. "Girls of the--eastern Conference"

9. Her hopeful invite

13. '94 Playmate Carter

15. Favorite Fanny

16. Sang about Alice

17. May '94 cover girl

18. Three-part fantasy

20. Ring king

21. Caviar

22. '92 Playmate Beyer

23. "It's the life in my man"

25. Sports refreshment

27. Woody's ex and soccer's Hamm

29. "If you don't swing, don't ring" homes

33. Baywatch's D'Errico

34. Sex ed pioneer Calderone

35. Mmes. 'Spanish counterparts

36. Put 2 and 2 together

37. Entertainment for Men

40. Where Playboy began, abbr.

41. Chow--

43. Wrestled Thor

44. Playboy storyteller

46. The girl next door

48. Humps and dumps

49. '58 Playmate Corday

50. Better half

51. End zone celebration

54. Middle Eastern garb

56. Bad, in Barcelona

59. Playboy founder

62. '86 Playmate Fabian and actress Gardner

64. Fencing sword

65. Club hopper

66. Porn's Hartley

67. Let's Get--(Baker)

68. Arms' width, Spanish measure

69. Why you're here

Down

1. Half a giggle

2. Singer Fitzgerald

3. Teen hangout

4. --bleu!

5. Basie's--'Clock Jump

6. '62 Playmate Terjesen

7. Slang for breast

8. Other half of giggle

9. Hemingway jaunts

10. '82 Disney cult classic

11. First name in microskirts

12. Star Wars sage

14. Femlin father

19. 1 & 66, abbr.

24. When Hef needs it

25. VIP Benton

26. Greek goddess of war

27. Calendar girl

28. PMOY Allen

29. Author Peter

30. Speak publicly

31. Places for kissing

32. Jet-setters' jets

33. Caught in the rain

34. Collinsons' birthplace

38. Producer Norman

39. You bet--ass!

42. Lolita's role

45. Butt lover

47. Sour--(bourbon cousin)

50. '62 Playmate Carter

51. Writer Silverstein

52. '75 Playmate Janet

53. Bronze, stone, et al.

54. '87 Playmate Clark

55. Mercedes

57. Playmates Kimble ('62) and Miller ('70)

58. '73 Playmate Valerie

60. --and flow

61. Bunny hair

63. Bird's instrument

Pleasant Gamma Ray, or Playmate Anagrams

Shy: Try Cinema

C -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

I in Ol' Man; Net Cash

A -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

P Needs a Oral Man

P -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

And She Went On

S -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Infamy Deja Lens

J -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Airy Melon Morn

M -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Win 100 Years of Playboy

In addition to these brainteasers, our puzzle master created three interactive challenges for Playboy Online. Each person who completes all three will have a chance to win a transferable subscription to Playboy that expires on december 31, 2099. That's the next 1200 issues, featuring 1200 Playmates (give or take a few twins and triplets), 1200 Interviews, 1200 Rabbit Heads concealed on 1200 covers and more than 18,000 letters to the Playboy Advisor. You'll also receive our 50th, 75th, 100th and 125th anniversary issues. Your chances depend on how many entries we receive, but the puzzles are tough, so yours could be the only one. To access the Playboy Online Puzzle Challenge, you'll need a password. To obtain it, find all 44 words and phrases in the search on the previous page, then assemble the unused letters and number. Point your web browser to http://www.playboy.com and prepare to strain your brain. The contest ends with the century, so enter early. The answers to the puzzles on these pages will appear in our February issue.