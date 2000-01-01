The Playboy Puzzle Challenge
January, 2000
It's been a challenging century, to say the least. Another lies ahead. What better way to keep your neurons firing than a few classic brainteasers? Puzzle master Jonathan Schmalzbach jumped at the chance to create a crossword based on his favorite magazine, as well as a sexually charged word search. Solve the latter and you'll be on your way to winning a 100-year subscription (details on the next page). We can't say where we'll be a century from now, but we know Hef will still be partying.
Naughty Little Rod Search
AphrodisiacBallsBreastsCaressedCenterfoldCheekClitorisCockCunnilingusCybersexDefiledDildoDoggieDry humpEroticaFetishFondleFrench kissGo-go barG-stringsHard-onHotsHotterLabiaLaceLibidoLickLingerieLustMénage à troisNakedNeckNipplesNudePantPhallusRisquéShagSixty-nineSlutSteamyTitVibratorVirgins
Playmates After DarkCan you identify these memorable Playboy models?
Bunny Business
Across
1. It rises, men follow
4. "Girls of the--eastern Conference"
9. Her hopeful invite
13. '94 Playmate Carter
15. Favorite Fanny
16. Sang about Alice
17. May '94 cover girl
18. Three-part fantasy
20. Ring king
21. Caviar
22. '92 Playmate Beyer
23. "It's the life in my man"
25. Sports refreshment
27. Woody's ex and soccer's Hamm
29. "If you don't swing, don't ring" homes
33. Baywatch's D'Errico
34. Sex ed pioneer Calderone
35. Mmes. 'Spanish counterparts
36. Put 2 and 2 together
37. Entertainment for Men
40. Where Playboy began, abbr.
41. Chow--
43. Wrestled Thor
44. Playboy storyteller
46. The girl next door
48. Humps and dumps
49. '58 Playmate Corday
50. Better half
51. End zone celebration
54. Middle Eastern garb
56. Bad, in Barcelona
59. Playboy founder
62. '86 Playmate Fabian and actress Gardner
64. Fencing sword
65. Club hopper
66. Porn's Hartley
67. Let's Get--(Baker)
68. Arms' width, Spanish measure
69. Why you're here
Down
1. Half a giggle
2. Singer Fitzgerald
3. Teen hangout
4. --bleu!
5. Basie's--'Clock Jump
6. '62 Playmate Terjesen
7. Slang for breast
8. Other half of giggle
9. Hemingway jaunts
10. '82 Disney cult classic
11. First name in microskirts
12. Star Wars sage
14. Femlin father
19. 1 & 66, abbr.
24. When Hef needs it
25. VIP Benton
26. Greek goddess of war
27. Calendar girl
28. PMOY Allen
29. Author Peter
30. Speak publicly
31. Places for kissing
32. Jet-setters' jets
33. Caught in the rain
34. Collinsons' birthplace
38. Producer Norman
39. You bet--ass!
42. Lolita's role
45. Butt lover
47. Sour--(bourbon cousin)
50. '62 Playmate Carter
51. Writer Silverstein
52. '75 Playmate Janet
53. Bronze, stone, et al.
54. '87 Playmate Clark
55. Mercedes
57. Playmates Kimble ('62) and Miller ('70)
58. '73 Playmate Valerie
60. --and flow
61. Bunny hair
63. Bird's instrument
Pleasant Gamma Ray, or Playmate Anagrams
Shy: Try Cinema
C -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
I in Ol' Man; Net Cash
A -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
P Needs a Oral Man
P -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
And She Went On
S -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
Infamy Deja Lens
J -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
Airy Melon Morn
M -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
Win 100 Years of Playboy
In addition to these brainteasers, our puzzle master created three interactive challenges for Playboy Online. Each person who completes all three will have a chance to win a transferable subscription to Playboy that expires on december 31, 2099. That's the next 1200 issues, featuring 1200 Playmates (give or take a few twins and triplets), 1200 Interviews, 1200 Rabbit Heads concealed on 1200 covers and more than 18,000 letters to the Playboy Advisor. You'll also receive our 50th, 75th, 100th and 125th anniversary issues. Your chances depend on how many entries we receive, but the puzzles are tough, so yours could be the only one. To access the Playboy Online Puzzle Challenge, you'll need a password. To obtain it, find all 44 words and phrases in the search on the previous page, then assemble the unused letters and number. Point your web browser to http://www.playboy.com and prepare to strain your brain. The contest ends with the century, so enter early. The answers to the puzzles on these pages will appear in our February issue.
