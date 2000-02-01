When we heard that Angie Everhart's legs are insured for $1 million, we couldn't help wondering, How much is the policy on the rest of her? And what are the premiums? Now that she's become a screen star her assets are rapidly approaching the status of priceless. After almost ten years of strutting those formidable legs down runways all over the planet, the Flame-Tressed One took a role in the 1995 film Jade and abandoned modeling at the height of her career. Will the 30-year-old beauty ever go back? "Absolutely not. Modeling is a high-burnout field. I wasn't using my brain." After busting her chops in films such as Bordello of Blood and Another 9 1/2 Weeks, Everhart currently plays a spunky Navy Seals trainer on TV's The Dream Team, which she describes as "Charlie's Angels goes G.I. Jane goes James Bond, with a little bit of Baywatch." Everhart has several big-screen films on the horizon, too, so who's her dream co-star? "I'm really into Edward Norton and Kevin Spacey. Of course, I wouldn't mind kissing Brad Pitt, either." So what does a guy need to get her attention? "A sense of humor and security with himself. I like confidence, not cockiness--the kind of guy who has abs but isn't afraid to cry." And what's the significance of the tattoo at the base of her spine? "She's my guardian angel. I got her at a difficult time in my life. You have to have someone watching your back." Amen.