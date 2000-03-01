europe's blonde bombshell makes her stateside debut

Caprice Bourret. Try to say it without puckering your kisser. In Europe, Caprice is a household name, a renowned pin-up girl who beckons wide-eyed men from the covers of British GQ, Maxim and Esquire. Ask an American about Caprice, and he will probably picture a slick Chevrolet with cherries on top. But that's about to change. This is Caprice's major debut in the United States, and as Europeans know, she makes a great first impression. Take, for example, the time she showed up at the National Television Awards: "There were 50 paparazzi waiting, and I stepped out of the car wearing a see-through Versace gown. You could see every inch of my body. Everyone thought they had died and gone to heaven. The next day I was on the front page of every newspaper." Versace may be the clothing line that launched a thousand careers (we're still mindful of that barely-there safety pin number Elizabeth Hurley wore to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral), but Caprice insists her fashion statement was not premeditated. "It just happened," she says. "I was going to wear a short pink dress, but at the last minute I decided it wasn't for me. My publicist called Versace, and of one of the three gowns they sent over, I said, 'Holy shit, this is the it.'" Caprice's overnight fame spawned a slew of prominent gigs, including a television show, Caprice's Travels. She has since given up modeling (save a certain Playboy layout) to focus on her music career. "Modeling was about making as much money as possible and getting out. With singing, I'm not motivated by money. For the first time in my life I have a passion and love for my work."

Q: There's a website called Caprice for President. Would you make a good politician?

A: [Laughs] I'd be shit! I'm not a good liar.

Q: Your music has been compared to Madonna's. Fair?

A: My voice sounds like Madonna-Blondie. It has a lush, mature tone.

Q: What's in your CD player?

A: The Chemical Brothers, the Cardigans. You're going to think I'm mad, but AC/DC's Back in Black is in there. I'm a rocker at heart.

Q: What inspires your lyrics?

A: This album is about painful relationships. Everyone can relate to the songs. We've all been dumped and hurt or had to break up with someone.

Q: Is there a special person in your life now?

A: I'm dating. I'm looking. I'm patient.

Q: The tabloids have linked you to Matthew McConaughey and Rod Stewart. Does the attention bother you?

A: What are you going to do, lock yourself in a closet? If you can't take showing up in the tabloids, get out of the business.

Q: Now that you're famous, is it hard to meet men?

A: [Laughs] Are you kidding? It's brilliant! If you fancy someone who already knows of you, you can have your assistant call him and say, "Do you want to have a drink with Caprice?"

Q: Does that happen often?

A: Yeah!

Q: Name any names?

A: I couldn't do that.

Q: Does a normal guy have a shot at going out with you?

A: I've gone out with a trillion normal guys. All I want is a best friend. He has to make me laugh.

Q: Any personal flaws?

A: I forget to flush the toilet now and again. I wear socks to bed, which bugs the hell out of my boyfriends, especially if I'm wearing sexy lingerie. And my driving is horrendous.

Q: How will you celebrate when this issue hits?

A: My record label is going to throw a big party for me. It will be a celebration for my album and Playboy.