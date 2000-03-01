City Girls---Episode 2: Sticky Fingers

Episode 2: sticky fingers

When the Seventies girl posse got together again at Lot 61 (we're creatures of habit, what can I say?), everyone wanted to dish the dirt on dirty guys. Then someone brought up waxing and a new ball-shaving trend, and we got all lathered up about it. And we couldn't stop talking about giving head. I guess you could say we had guys on the brain---not that there's anything wrong with that. Pepper: Do guys ever put their ringers in you without washing their hands first? Gloria: All the time.

Barbara: I've never made someone go wash his hands. Pepper: If you have a guy who takes the subway and then comes over to your house, you might as well inject yourself with TB.

Barbara: This is something I've never considered. Pepper: Well, consider it. I mean it. You have to be really careful of this stuff. I don't know how you can get turned on by someone if you think there are germs on his hands.

Flo: You live in an everyday environment, you're going to get germs one way or another.

Pepper: So you've never made a guy put Purell on his penis? I'm kidding.

Gloria: How do you ask a guy to wash without him thinking you're a germ freak?

Pepper: Well, first I say, "Have you washed your hands?" Then he says yes or no. If he lies I say, "You haven't, so go wash them."

Barbara: See, I think this could be cute. Pepper: Then he washes his hands, he comes back and I can tell if he's lied by smelling his fingers. Then I start kissing his hands. You guys are telling me that if a guy has a choice between washing his hands and having a naked woman in front of him, or not washing his hands and having nothing-----

Gloria: But if you're in the heat of it and you've been making out for 15 minutes and then you ask him to wash his hands, won't the guy be like, "Hello? Our vibe? We're in the middle of something?"

Pepper: So I say, "Wash your hands and we'll get back into it."

Gloria: I bet you're a spitter.

Pepper: Oh yeah.

Barbara: Most of the guys I've been with tell me when they're about to come, or they grab my head or put their hand there so I can stop. It's like a courtesy thing.

Flo: That's so sweet.

Pepper: I let the guy know ahead of time that he can come in my mouth. Then when he does, I get up, go to the bathroom and spit it out in the toilet. But I never know if it's rude to flush.

Gloria: I'd rather flush than leave it there. Otherwise he goes to take a pee and he sees it in the water! [Pepper makes gagging noise.]

Gloria: You asked!

Flo: I am so grossed out right now. Goddamn. I can talk about any bodily fluid except come. Eew!

Barbara: I'm feeling a little gagging sensation, too. Flo: Speaking of gagging, what about 69? Gloria: I need to be doing one or the other, either relaxed enough that all I'm thinking about is getting, or really focused on giving. Plus when I'm crouched over him in 69, I'm self-conscious about having my ass in his face.

Pepper: That's a problem.

Gloria: He's thrusting up at me with his dick, which makes me feel like I don't have enough control over it. Flo: I'm with you on that one. I'd like to know who invented 69. This past weekend I had a crick in my neck, so I was lying on my bed face down with my head hanging off the bed. He says, "Turn over." So I'm looking up at him and he's massaging the base of my neck. One thing leads to another, and he undoes his pants. He's standing at the side of the bed and I'm lying down. So I give him suck-the-ball action. Then he crawls over me and starts doing 69. It's so distracting.

Gloria: It was distracting because you were lying down and someone was thrusting a dick in your mouth. I don't think they realize how intense it is to have a hard penis in your mouth.

Pepper: [Knowingly] They realize.

Gloria: No they don't.

Pepper: Yes they do.

Flo: It can hurt the back of your throat.

Pepper: See, I always do it so that I'm in control.

Gloria: Haven't you been with guys who want you to do it as you're lying on your back?

Pepper: Yeah, but I don't let them do that. That's punishment. They don't get to do that. Part of the whole thing of giving a blow job is that you have to enjoy giving it. If you're not enjoying it, and you're too busy worrying about choking to death, they're not going to get off.

Gloria: You'd be surprised.

Barbara: I've never had a successful 69 experience.

Flo: I haven't either.

Gloria: I'd rather jerk off while giving head.

Pepper: Wait, wait. How did you get so multitask? You've got one hand on his penis-----

Flo: How many hands do you have?

Gloria: You don't need a hand to give head.

Flo: I use a hand. One hand on the balls, one hand here [mimes jerking the base of the penis], (continued on page 168)City Girls(continued from page 127) guiding it up and down, because they love that shit.

Barbara: Yeah.

Pepper: You need both hands.

Flo: Where's the third hand?

Gloria: I don't do the balls part. I do the base part, and the other hand's on me.

Pepper: What about when they say, "Hold my balls"?

Gloria: I lick them.

Pepper: But you have his penis in your mouth. How do you lick the balls?

Gloria: I shuttle.

Barbara: New York to D.C.

Gloria: That's what it is. I do the shuttle. They love that I'm getting so turned on by giving it that I have to touch myself. You should try it, Pepper.

Pepper: If I'm giving someone head and he's getting really turned on, I'll get turned on.

Gloria: So why not put that hand down there?

Pepper: Because I'm not as skilled as you are. I need all my concentration in one area. If I'm going to focus on me, then I'll lose track of what I'm doing and bite his dick off.

[Barbara laughs.]

Gloria: I once went out with a guy who, every five seconds while he was eating me, would turn his face to the side and lick my thigh.

Flo: He was breathing.

Gloria: He was dislodging my hair from his tongue. I told a friend about this and she said, "He was doing the crawl."

Flo: You're saying every five seconds he was getting a hair out of his mouth?

Pepper: How much hair do you have?

Flo: Is it time for the J Sisters? We need to take you to the J Sisters and have you waxed.

Gloria: He was anal-retentive.

Pepper: Really? I like anal-retentives!

Gloria: He wouldn't go down on me unless I'd showered immediately before.

Pepper: Oh my God! That's my dream guy!

Gloria: But sometimes when you're fooling around you have to get up to pee. Are you going to shower after each pee break?

Pepper: My ex-boyfriend showered seven times a day.

Flo: Has a guy ever gotten up out of bed to take a pee while you've been sleeping naked, and he comes back and snuggles up against you and his dick is---

Flo and Gloria: [Simultaneously] Still wet? [They laugh and clap their hands.]

Flo: It sucks! I always make a point of sitting on the side of the bed, so there's absorption, and then getting in the bed.

Gloria: Blotting the hair, if you have any hair. [To others] She just got a wax.

Pepper: You have a Dorito?

Flo: No, it's like an airstrip. It's not triangular. It's like this. [Flo holds up her pinkie.]

Barbara: Cuban?

Flo: Brazilian. It was the most miserable experience I've ever had. They wax off the sides like a normal wax, your bathing suit line. Then they want to do all of the bottom, so she puts your ankles in your hands, and they take off every single part and they dig around in your labia. They take all of it off. She cuts it and then she waxes it.

Pepper: Why do you need that?

Flo: Well, in Brazil you wear a thong and it's teeny-weeny, and you don't want any hair.

Pepper: They go inside your labia?

Gloria: There's no hair in your labia.

Flo: They just make sure. They pull you out and get all in there.

Gloria: Do they use tweezers?

Flo: Tweezers afterward.

Barbara: Ah!

Flo: And then they do your butthole.

Gloria: When they're cutting the hair, do they use mini banana clips for your pussy?

Flo: They have a little white comb.

Pepper: A pussy comb?

Flo: Exactly.

Barbara: I hope they sterilize those.

Flo: The weird part is that they go all the way underneath and then in the front they leave this landing strip. It's so unattractive.

Barbara: Dorito is better.

Flo: I told her I wanted a Dorito.

Pepper: I don't understand why these women are so wax-happy. Why can't they just wax your thighs when you need it, and leave it alone?

Flo: Because they're Brazilian.

Pepper: Mine are Russian.

Flo: Mine are from Brazil. We're talking the J Sisters.

Gloria: It's a trend.

Pepper: I don't want a trendy vagina.

Gloria: Where are they?

Flo: On 57th. It's famous. And it hurts so bad, I cried.

Gloria: But now you have very good sex.

Flo: Two days afterward I was getting really used to being hairless, and it rocked. He can go in really easy, he slides in, he slides out. It's very wet and smooth.

Barbara: So you're liking it now.

Flo: Now it's growing back fast and uneven, some small, some long. I think I'm going to go back in again. At the beginning I was really uncomfortable with it. You know when you send your dog out to get a summer haircut and it comes back all shaved and bald and really freaked out? That's the way I was. But I love it now. The guy I'm with loves how bald I am.

Gloria: Did he suggest it?

Flo: He did.

Gloria: Didn't that concern you?

Flo: He just said it. He didn't tell me, "Go do it right now or I'll never go out with you again." Plus, he shaves his balls.

Barbara: That's so fascinating to me. I've never been with someone who did that.

Flo: It's the second time I've been with a guy who shaves his balls. They say it's very, very sensitive.

Gloria: Does that mean he has no hair?

Flo: No, there's a little. He has pubic hair around the cock.

Pepper: Wait, wait. He puts on shaving cream and shaves it?

Flo: No, no. He uses an electric razor. There's a little ball stubble, but it's soft.

Gloria: I've never noticed a lot of hair around the balls anyway.

Flo: Check it out.

Gloria: No thanks. What do you like a guy to call sex---fucking or making love?

Barbara: It depends. There are certain moments when a guy says, "Let's fuck," and I think, Go fuck yourself. There are times when you want a certain level of tenderness and sweetness, when you just want someone to look at you and say, "I really want to make love to you." It is such a turn-on that I just melt. What turns me on even more is when, once you get going, he's like, "I love fucking you." Dirty sex. It depends on the quality of the sex, though. I have certain sex that's very sweet and tender and soft and slow with lots of kissing and murmuring, "I love you, I love making love to you, you're so beautiful, blah blah blah." But then there's, "I want to fuck you like a big dog. I want to fuck you, you make me crazy, harder." It's a little more thrusty, there's less kissing, there's more eyes rolling to the back of the head, and he's grabbing the back of your hair.

Pepper: It's horrible to me when a guy says, "You make me so crazy." I almost start to laugh.

Barbara: Oh no. I love it. I get right into it.

Pepper: I feel like it's such a line, like I've heard it.

Gloria: But it's not a line.

Barbara: Sometimes it's great just to have someone talking, no matter what he's saying, just whispering in my ear. He could be reciting his grocery list.

Flo: I like more detailed dirty talk, like, "This is what I'm going to do to you. I'm going to turn you over and fuck you from behind while your face is buried in the pillow." It gets me hot.

Gloria: Isn't there such a thing as too much?

Flo: Never with me.

Pepper: How about the word cunt?

Gloria: I've never even had a guy try to say it.

Barbara: I've never had anyone say it. But I like the way pussy sounds, whispered in my ear.

Gloria: That's very nice, but do you like the way pussy tastes? I get freaked out if a guy goes down on me, then wants to kiss me.

Flo: I love it, if I'm pretty clean.

Pepper: I'm not so into that.

Barbara: I like it a lot.

Gloria: It doesn't smell as strong as it does on a finger.

Flo: Because your vaginal juice doesn't smell as strong as your musky everyday pussy.

Gloria: Or as strong as your underpants at the end of the day.

Pepper: As long as it's my pussy he's going down on I don't have a problem with it.

Gloria: Once I kissed a guy after I swallowed and he was too into it and I got totally weirded out.

Flo: [Shivers in disgust] I don't swallow.

Pepper: Have you ever spit it back into his mouth?

Flo: Ah! I'm freaking out!

Gloria: What about morning sex? Am I the only one here who likes it? He wakes up with it all hard. It's so exciting.

Pepper: What about the breath?

Gloria: Oh God, Pepper, get over it!

Pepper: How can you not be aware of the breath? The kissing and the breath? I tell him to get up and brush his teeth and then come back.

Barbara: Most guys I've been with do that on their own. They go into the bathroom and stick some toothpaste in their mouth.

Flo: They make an effort. But if they don't, I don't care. I just don't kiss 'em.

Barbara: But what if I have bad breath and he has bad breath?

Flo: Doggy style!

Being hairless rocks. He can go in really easy, he slides in, he slides out. It's very wet and smooth.