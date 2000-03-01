Mardi Gras 2000

we came, we saw, we partied

It's America's wildest party. Each year thousands of jazzed-up college kids descend on New Orleans' French Quarter for a nonstop bacchanalia of insane parades, cool music and hot women. Mardi Gras, a.k.a. Fat Tuesday, is the raucous culmination of the festive pre-Lenten season, and in the Big Easy, they party so hard they need to ask for divine forgiveness afterward. Not wanting to miss out on all the sinful fun, Playboy rented the balcony of Temptations gentlemen's club in the heart of Bourbon Street and from our lofty headquarters, we threw down specially made Mardi Gras beads while gorgeous Playboy models tantalized the crowds. Naturally, we were constantly on the lookout for other friendly women.