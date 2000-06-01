Inside Stuart

Ameritrade's generation-busting "Stuart" ads feature a hyperactive, curiously coiffured office boy who teaches his elders about the joys of trading online. Stuart has achieved cult status among young traders, who mimic his patter ("Let's light this candle," "You're riding the wave of the future, my man") as they handle other people's money. This inventive and talented actor turns out to be not too different from Stuart. He's hard to track down, but here's what we know about him.

Real name: Michael Maronna. Age: 22.

Education: Studying film at the State University of New York in Purchase.

Investment style: Says his money manager has him fully invested in mutual funds.

Current project: Working on a documentary about geriatric driving. "It's oldies paradise," Maronna explains.

Fun fact #1: Doesn't own a computer.

Professional history:

Started acting at the age of five, played Macaulay Culkin's brother in 1990's Home Alone and starred in the Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete and Pete. He has also worked as a bike messenger and a part-time bartender.

Increase in number of Ameritrade's accounts since the inception of Stuart commercials: 160,000.

Car: A used Volvo station wagon.

Another current project: Growing his own dreadlocks. Dying parts of his hair in a riot of colors--including colors he describes as "flamingo pink and alpine green."

Fun fact #2: His lines and gestures with Stuart's boss, Mr. P., were improvised. Of course.