Porn Again Movies

Quick-witted adult filmmakers can usurp a legitimate movie title faster than you can say mob-related business. Here's a collection of our favorites.

Most Likely to Be Shown on Fox Next Season

Touched by an Anal World's Biggest Tits and Dicks Eight Is Never Enough Anus and Andy The Sopornos Three Is Company

Best Rear Entry

For Your Ass Only Planet of the Gapes Sorest Rump

Sleaziest Sci-Fi

Attack of the Killer Dildos Boobarella Star Prick: The Next Ejaculation

Best Retro Remake

Fistful of Hooters A Midsummer Night's Cream Street girl Named Desire Citizen Shane Saturday Night Beaver

Most Patriotic

Porn on the 4th of July American Booty A League of Their Moans

Best All-Male Ensemble

All About Steve Shaving Ryan's Privates A Tale of Two Brothers Coal Miner's Son The English Student There's Something About Larry A Few Fresh Men

Most Inventive

Gentlemen Prefer Bronze A Pussy Called Wanda Romancing the Bone The Blow Bitch Project Interview With a Vibrator Snatch Adams A Dick Runs Through It Honey, I Blew Everyone Sheepless in Montana