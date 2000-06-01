The Literary Bond

Clotheg: The tuxedo (not featured in fiction). How important? Brosnan signed a contract that stipulates he cannot wear a tuxedo in another film for four years. Also, Brioni suits, handmade shirts by Turnbull & Asser, shoes by Church.

Accessories: A variety of watches, most recently an Omega Seamaster (double as Geiger counters, magnets, lasers and dart launchers). Calvin Klein 2007 sunglasses, Fujitsu computer, Ericsson phone (doubles as stun gun, remote control for car).

Personal Car: The Bentley convertible.

Company Cars: The Aston Martin DB V (estimated value today, without accessories, $90,000), BMW Z3 ($33,000), BMW 750 ($52,925), 1980 Lotus Esprit Turbo ($12,000), Aston Martin Volante ($100,000).

House: Seldom shown.

Blood Pressure: Ice.

Gambling. The martini (he orders one shaken, not stirred, some 27 times). He has been known to order from room service a case of Bollingers.

Indoor Workout. Xenia.

Traditional Workout Weight lifting.

Sports: Golf, hang gliding, bobsledding, jetskiing, sailing, snowboarding, ice hockey, bungee cord jumping, waterskiing, powerboating, rock climbing, base jumping without a parachute, extreme motorboating, flying, motorcycling.

Best Sexual Addess Ry The mink glove (he uses it on her). The Orient Express. The Aston Martin. Picnic lunches. Champagne.

Sex and Death According to a report in the London "Independent" (updated to include the Brosnan movies), the Hollywood Bond has sex some 85 times, with 60 women, 21 of whom die. All told, in 19 movies, Bond does it in hotel rooms or bungalows (21 times), his flat (twice), at her place (17 times), at someone else's place (once), at her boyfriend's (twice), in gypsy tents (twice), in forests (twice), in hospital settings (three times), in, on or under water (25 times)--specifically, on boats (eight times), dinghies (three times), a gondola and a punt (one each), a bath, sauna, shower and two Jacuzzis. He does it twice in planes, once on a submarine, three times on trains, twice in a car, once on a motorized iceberg and once in outer space.

Is he any good? They say, "Oh, James" 16 times.

He marries twice: once to Tracy, once to Kissy Suzuki (as part of a cover).