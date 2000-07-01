Sex is a huge part of my life,'' says Natacha Merritt. And she's not one to hide her diary under the bed. The sex-fueled photos in Natacha's Digital Diaries (Taschen) are a comingout party for the 22-year-old. As Natacha told us, ''There are so many different ways to get aroused. And I think it's really good to document your sex life, whether or not you want to show it to the world. People should document their lives--especially what interests them most, which is usually sex and love and all the things that are attached to that stuff.'' We've got a crush on Natacha. And we wouldn't mind making some art with her.

''Taking images is a way to replace love, exhibit love--a reason to explore, a safe way to experiment.''