Black Inside

With his tour de force Marshall Mathers LP, Eminem has taken America by storm. The rapper has been blamed for everything but acid rain. Em stopped defending himself for a few minutes to answer a few questions.

[Q] What's the worst job that you ever had?

[A] Making fucking pizza.

[Q] What's the best thing to take for a headache?

[A] Vicodin and Bacardi.

[Q] What's the worst thing about poor people?

[A] Don't talk about my family like that.

[Q] Who's the best rapper of all time?

[A] Rodney Dangerfield.

[Q] Which drug combination is to be avoided?

[A] None.

[Q] What's the best medication for a cold?

[A] Vicodin and Bacardi.

[Q] What's the best thing about Detroit?

[A] White Castle.

[Q] What's the best way to avoid work?

[A] To not go.

[Q] Where are you going to be when you're 50 years old?

[A] In a nursing home, with plenty of condoms.