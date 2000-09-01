Digital Wearables

Sneak a peek at the future--beeper-size computers, Johnny Socko watches, vocoder necklaces and smart badges that could change your life. A Los Angeles company called Infocharms is turning a science fiction vision into a stylish reality. Here's the vision: Wireless Internet portals built into anything--sunglasses, necklaces, pins--will provide instant access to the big wide world. Here's the reality: The first Infocharm product, called a Charmed Badge, is an electronic business card that stores information and swaps data with other badges via infrared technology.

On this page are some prototypes. Top row, left to right: The DigiLens display creates a personal screen. Lizzy is a complete computer--with keyboard, display and wireless modem--that clips to your belt. Then comes a trio of interactive display units--the one in the middle is the Marrs, a voice-controlled, wireless, Net-connected computer developed by the Army for use by aircraft mechanics. Middle row: two views of the Light-Glove. This device functions like a mouse, allowing you to cruise the Net by pointing. Bottom row, left to right: This miniature computer has a barcode reader--perfect for the freelance grocer of the future. The Tekgear M1 has a microdisplay with a tiny LCD panel in the headset.