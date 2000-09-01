Eastern Horizon

Of the many innovative vehicles displayed at the most recent Tokyo Motor Show, we nominate five (pictured here) as ones we'd definitely like to see make it to the States. Let's hope the normally conservative Japanese car manufacturers hear our prayers. Suzuki's EV-Sport roadster proves that "green" cars needn't be boring. Powering the roadster is a clean-running electric motor. When the EV-Sport's battery pack runs down, a 400cc two-cylinder gas engine kicks in and keeps the car going until the batteries are recharged. Renault's partnership with Nissan means that some of the French firm's most innovative concepts may find their way here. If that happens, we think the Renault Fiftie coupe, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Ferdinand Porsche-influenced 4CV, should be one of the first models imported. The Fiftie is wide, with a relatively long wheelbase. Although very short, it's surprisingly roomy inside. Horizontal grille bars and a roly-poly roofline are two styling cues from the 1946 version. The entire roof slides open at the push of a button and a 60-hp four-cylinder engine is under the hood. Look for other carmakers to copy Subaru's Fleet-X experimental station wagon. Using lightweight materials such as plastic and aluminum, Subaru's engineers reduced the standard Legacy's weight by 30 percent without losing crashworthiness. With the Fleet-X' shorter and lighter four-cylinder power plant and resin windows instead of glass, its fuel economy increased by 40 percent. The new Lexus Sport Coupe's aluminum hardtop electronically folds and disappears into the trunk in 20 seconds. Inside the coupe there's walnut and leather galore. A 300-hp, 4.3-liter V8 engine with variable valve timings, mated to a five-speed automatic, hustles the Sport Coupe to 60 in under six seconds. This sleek 2+2 will replace current Lexus SC300 and 400 models early next year. The price? Figure on $60,000 or more. Mazda's rotary-powered RX-Evolv 2+2 concept car will reprise its muchmissed RX-7 sport coupe, but the company's future lies in small vans, such as the Neospace, which uses the RX-Evolv's front-opening, half-size rear doors to optimize passenger access. "Floating" seats supported on a single thin strut, a sunken rear floor and a horizontally split twin tailgate help it accommodate a wide range of loads and functions. The dash panel midway between the driver and the passenger automatically adapts to the driver's view when the driver's seat is adjusted. Make a wish that we see most of these wheels here.