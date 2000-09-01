No one would ever accuse sexy multitalented Shari Belafonte of underachievement. The 45-year-old actor, model, singer, photographer, clothing designer and aspiring producer is so invigorated that she burned out three electronic assistants that field incoming phone calls. "I have such an energy thing that I fritz out computers and electronic gadgets," says Belafonte. "About once every six months something dies a horrible death!" she adds, laughing.

This endless energy has resulted in more than 300 magazine covers, starring roles on Hotel and Beyond Reality, over a dozen TV and theater projects, a hit album overseas, an eyewear line, charity work and her being named one of the top commercial endorsers by The Wall Street Journal. "I've always been on the periphery of show business because of my father," says Belafonte. "I think I have a sensibility that a lot of people don't who just come into it. I've seen how this industry chews up talent and spits it out. As a producer, I can be more protective of the total package, instead of putting my neck on the line as just an actor." Over the years, Belafonte has appeared in many TV movies. "I have always been more interested in producing than in being on camera," she confesses. "I think that I'm a good enough producer and creator that I can look at other people and say, 'This is what you need to get through this.' I've been good for people in that regard."

Belafonte is preparing to launch an interactive multimedia-enriched book on her new website, sharibelafonte.com. The project has been eight years in the making. "It has photography, music and, lo and behold, words," she says. "The music is radically different from my earlier albums--it's futuristic and electronic. As for the photography, I like taking pictures that are slightly distorted, a little off center."

Mercifully, her pictures in this layout are lovingly focused and right on target. Belafonte, who declined to pose for Playboy many years ago, decided the timing was right. "I thought, I look pretty good for 45. Damn ya, I'm going to do this so women can see what 45 can look like," she says. "My personal trainer was really happy because he knew I would be in the gym for six weeks until we shot it."

Unlike many Hollywood vets, Belafonte has a sense of humor about herself and her career. Her generous charity work, however, is no laughing matter. "I'm the international spokesperson for the Starlight Children's Foundation and almost every animal organization you can imagine," she says. Belafonte recently persuaded jewelers Edwards & Rellas to design pendants for SCF and donate 40 percent of the proceeds to charity. She also works with the American Cancer Society to help promote awareness of prostate cancer, which her father overcame.

So does Belafonte have a team of assistants helping her, or could she really be as busy as she looks? "I am," she says. "Half the time it seems like it's doing nothing, but very rarely does something get out there without my fingerprints all over it. At the end of the day, I sleep well."