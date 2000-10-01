Of Heat and Hedonism

Hedonism II and III are adults-only resorts in Jamaica where guests are encouraged to shed their inhibitions and clothes. When Hedonism III opened last September, we took a look for ourselves--and here we provide a peek for our readers. Hedonism III is situated near Runaway Bay on the north coast of Jamaica. The new facility offers the same amenities and activities as the original, plus a four-story see-through water slide that cuts through the disco. The water slide stays open until five A.M., and the disco closes when the last patron leaves. If this suggests a place where you can party all night, you've got the picture.

Hedonism II and III belong to the SuperClubs chain, started by John Issa, which his company calls "the father of the totally all-inclusive concept." Basically, it works like this: You pay up front, and while at the resort, all your expenses--food, drinks, even tips--are covered. The all-inclusive plan has proved popular at many resorts. Guests at Hedonism say it solves the primary problem of vacationing au naturel: Where do you keep your wallet?

Hedonism, you will recall, was advanced by the Greek philosopher Aristippus in the fifth century B.C. It held that pleasure was the highest good and was best achieved by the complete gratification of all of one's sensual desires. A century later, Epicurus and his followers developed the belief that pure hedonism could best be obtained through the rational control of one's desires.

The philosophy behind the Hedonism resorts is more closely aligned with the precepts of Aristippus than with those of Epicurus. But, from a practical point of view, the closest it comes to any ancient philosophy is the weekly toga party, which one travel brochure calls the best since the days of Caesar (how would they know?).

Hedonism offers the same recreational options as most warm-weather resorts: snorkeling, scuba diving, windsurfing, sailing, kayaking and waterskiing: land sports such as tennis, golf, basketball, aerobics and cycling. But at Hedo. as it is known to those in the know, you can play volleyball in the nude, on land or in the water.

Other group activities are designed to break down inhibitions and activate the libido: oil and sumo wrestling, wet T-shirt and limbo contests, costume and dance parties, competitions for best tan and whitest butt, laser karaoke.

Twister and body painting. Every night there's a party with a different theme (from pajamas to reggae), each an excuse to wear outrageous outfits. Think of it as a never-ending spring break or a year-round summer camp, and you don't have to write home to your parents (or your kids).

Most of this merriment is enhanced by the drinks that flow-freely throughout the day and night. Specialty drinks are served at six locations, including the swim-up bar. At the nude bar. shots are poured strategically over someone's body and lapped up by a companion--who then serves as the designated diver.

Much of the Hedo social scene takes shape during mealtime, at the four restaurants that range from pasta to rasta to sushi to continental. The emphasis on food and drink occasionally leads to an intemperate situation. But most guests at Hedonism practice excess in moderation. And for those who exceed their limit, attendants are attentive about carrying them back to their rooms.

If you go to Hedonism expecting to find throngs of beautiful women, you'll likely be disappointed, though you'll see your share of women in thongs. The guests at Hedo look like people you see every day, on the bus. at the grocery store, around the office. Although the resort offers the use of state-of-the-art exercise equipment, it's apparent that some of the guests have never exercised that option.

Single men outnumber single women, and couples make up about half the clientele. But some of the couples like to swing, some like to swap and some like to watch.

There have been enough (text concluded on page 161) Hedonism (continued from page 89) stories told about Hedonism II to fill a book. In fact, Chris Santilli's The Naked Truth About Hedonism II is a guide that dispenses practical advice and relates tales of Hedo debauchery. A few examples include:

At a lunchtime session, an activity coordinator asked a woman to state the craziest thing she had done since she arrived. Her answer: "I gave a guy a blow job." The coordinator asked the same question of the next woman. Her answer: "Watching this lady give a blow job to my husband."

During an evening of fun that began in one of the hot tubs, two swinging couples learned that the husbands worked in similar fields. In addition to enjoying a foursome, they signed a $2 million contract for a business deal.

For some people, Hedonism isn't just a place to vacation, it's a way of life. Repeat attendees make up about a third of the clientele. Some people have formed Hedo clubs, with chapters in Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia and Phoenix.

The Internet has made it possible for Hedo fans to link up with one another and stay on virtual vacation. One committed Hedophile from Nebraska has a website (dennyp.com) that has registered more than half a million visitors since starting in 1998. Here, folks who have been to Hedo can swap stories, post trip reports, submit pictures and announce their future travel plans.

With the opening of Hedonism III, much of the discussion has centered on comparing the two resorts. The online consensus so far seems to be that Hedonism II is wilder than its successor, a position articulated by Don, a Hedo veteran who has logged 13 weeks at Hedonism II and one at Hedonism III. During the wet T-shirt contest at Hedo III, he says, only four girls competed and they all kept their tops on. At Hedo II, the contestants numbered two dozen; all lost their tops, and a few had to be told to keep their bottoms on.

But DeWayne and Misty, also veterans, say, "We had as much fun or maybe even more, and the new place is nicer and just as crazy, maybe even crazier."

Perhaps the most passionate testimony comes from "Hedo virgin" Heather: "He-do is for everyone--singles, couples, old or young, anyone who wants to let go of inhibitions and do whatever. And I mean whatever!" Speaking for herself and her girlfriends, Heather declares, "We are Hedo lifers. And we have recruited several of our friends for next year, all single, beautiful women. Watch out, Hedo III, we will be back." We're sure Hedonism will be ready for them.