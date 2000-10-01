Playboy's Pigskin Preview

The Bowl Championship Series worked to perfection last season, setting the stage for what turned out to be the first great college football game of the 21st century. With only two major programs finishing undefeated (sorry, Marshall, your 12-0 record was impressive, but your schedule wasn't), there was no room for media speculation or second-guessing among fans. Florida State and Virginia Tech played for the national championship and they played like champions. Virginia Tech freshman quarterback Michael Vick dazzled fans and surprised Florida State as he ran and passed over and around Seminole defense. In the end, Weinke, Warrick and the Seminoles' depth and experience prevailed, and FSU won the game 46-29.

Proponents of the BCS formula for ranking teams were elated. Advocates of a playoff system were briefly silenced. But what if Nebraska had scored one more touchdown against Texas and finished 12-0? Or suppose Clemson had pulled an upset by scoring one more time against FSU, and that Michael Vick had not snatched victory from defeat against West Virginia? That scenario would have left no school undefeated and would have added Kansas State to a four-way traffic jam of teams with one loss.

As satisfying as the Sugar Bowl turned out to be, Division I college football still needs a championship playoff system that uses the major bowls as part of the elimination process. Critics argue that the minor bowls would suffer. But how do you hurt the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl or the Micron/PC Bowl? Schools will continue to be invited. Diehard fans and no one else will attend. The bowl system will survive because of title sponsorship and a television market that still has more channels than games.

Incredibly, the NCAA will add two new bowl games for the 2000-2001 season: the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose and the--we're not kidding--Galleryfurniture.com Bowl in Houston. That adds up to 25 bowl games. With a total of 107 1A football schools, there's nearly a 50 percent chance your team will play in a bowl this year. And there are two additional bowls (Hoosier and Freedom) under consideration. Maybe it wouldn't be so bad if a few died off.

BCS or playoffs, the fever for college football shows no sign of abating. Attendance is up despite the incredible number of televised games. Tailgating and face painting are rampant. College football, one of America's great cottage industries, flourishes. Let's put the ball on the tee and get started.

(1) Nebraska

They're back! Those of you who thought that Tom Osborne's retirement meant the end of Husker dominance should think again. After finishing 12-1 last season, third-year coach Frank Solich returns what should be the most dominating offense in college football. Quarterback Eric Crouch, who passed for 1269 yards and rushed for another 889, is the most talented option quarterback in the nation. Four I-backs, who combined for more than 2000 rushing yards last year, will take turns running behind an unusually quick and strong offensive line, even measured by Husker standards. And Bobby Newcombe, who Solich shrewdly switched from quarterback to wing-back and return man last season, is a threat every time he touches the ball. The defense is less proven but still stacked with blue-chippers, including Playboy All-America linebacker Carlos Polk and rush end Kyle Vanden Bosch. The regular season schedule is surmountable, and unless Nebraska stumbles in the Big 12 championship game, the Huskers have a shot at bringing another national championship trophy home to Lincoln. 11-0

(2) Florida State

A smile of relief washed over the face of Bobby Bowden as he walked off the field, the Seminoles having finally put away a stubborn Virginia Tech team. "You always need a little luck somewhere along the way," Bowden said, reflecting upon the fact that FSU has finished in AP's top four for 13 consecutive years but had only one other national championship ring to show for it. The 70-year-old coach brushed off questions about retirement and immediately began the job of motivating his team for the next year. "Only one team gets a chance to defend a national championship," he said. With quarterback Chris Weinke's decision to return for his senior season, Bowden knows FSU has a real chance to repeat. Running back Travis Minor returns, as does much of the offensive line.

No one can replace explosive Peter Warrick, though Bowden has a stable of talented players eager to try. The biggest challenge for the Seminoles will be replacing interior linemen Corey Simon and Jerry Johnson. All three starting linebackers return, and there are Tay Cody and Playboy All-America Derrick Gibson in the defensive backfield. No one's likely to topple the Seminoles, but since it's difficult to go one season without a loss, let alone two, count on at least one upset. 11-1

(3) Alabama

Oh, what a difference a 10-win season can make. Coach Mike DuBose looked like a burned biscuit after Alabama agreed to settle a sexual harassment allegation against him. What's more, DuBose couldn't seem to emerge from the successful shadow of predecessor Gene Stallings. But while DuBose suffered a public relations fiasco, he managed to recruit some awesome football talent. Bama was a force to be reckoned with last season, posting 10 wins that would have been 11 had they not allowed an Orange Bowl victory to slip through their fingers in a 35-34 overtime loss to Michigan. Shaun Alexander graduated, leaving a big hole to fill at running back, but Shaun Bohanon and redshirt Brando Miree (an Alexander clone) are eager to claim his spot. Quarterback Andrew Zow has an excellent offensive line to operate behind, and multipurpose offensive threat Freddie Milons, a Playboy All-America, is a receiver. The defense, led by sophomore linebacker and Playboy All-America Saleem Rasheed and lineman Kenny King, will dominate. A brutal schedule will test whether Alabama belongs in this year's BCS championship game. 10-1

(4) TEXAS

Mack Brown has wasted little time getting Texas football back on track. The Longhorns posted nine wins in each of Brown's first two seasons, and he continues to load his roster with talent, landing a third straight blue-chip recruiting class and instilling in his players confidence and a competitive spirit. However, Brown's formula for bringing a national championship to Austin is still missing some key ingredients. He has an awesome array of talent returning on the defensive side, including tackles Casey Hampton and Shaun Rogers. Defensive sack masters Aaron Humphrey and Cedric Woodard have graduated, and Brown will fill one of those spots with sophomore Cory Redding. On offense, it appears that Chris Simms, son of former New York Giants great Phil Simms, has beaten out Major Applewhite, who underwent off-season ACL surgery, for the starting quarterback spot. Kwame Cavil, UT's superlative receiver from last season, opted early for the NFL, so Simms will pass to Montrell Flowers and a group of talented but untried freshmen. Brown's rebuilding strategy is sound but requires a little more time and luck. 10-1

(5) Miami

Coming off a 9-4 record last season and with 39 players returning from their Gator Bowl depth chart, Miami is poised to reclaim the dominating position it held during the coaching eras of Jimmy Johnson and Dennis Erickson. However, under the quiet but controlling hand of coach Butch Davis, there's been less room for swagger and a lower profile for Miami's best players. Sophomore Ken Dorsey will take the quarterback reins from Kenny Kelly, who left Miami in February to pursue a career in pro baseball. Dorsey was impressive in three starts last season, completing 64 of 91 attempts for 718 yards and nine touchdowns. The Canes are loaded at running back, with senior James Jackson, Najeh Davenport (back from ACL surgery) and sophomores Clinton Portis and Jarrett Payton, son of NFL legend Walter. There's a host of talented receivers as well, but none better or faster than Playboy All-America Santana Moss. Linebacker Dan Morgan is good enough to make Miami fans forget that All-America Nate Webster took an early leave for the NFL. Miami's secondary, featuring Al Blades (brother of NFLers Brian and Bennie), is one of the best in the nation. 9-2

(6) Michigan

With Tom Brady graduated, over-heralded and underplayed Drew Henson finally gets to be the number one man at quarterback for coach Lloyd Carr and the Wolverines. Henson will have plenty of help on offense. Playboy All-Americas Steve Hutchinson and Jeff Backus are the nucleus of an outstanding offensive line. Running back Anthony Thomas resisted the call of the NFL to get his degree and play his senior season in Ann Arbor. Wide receiver David Terrell elicits comparisons to Charles Woodson, not only because of his athletic ability but because he has the versatility to also play in the defensive secondary. The Wolverines return six starters from a defense that was less than dominating last season. Carr is hoping some of the freshmen who redshirted last year will have an impact this year. If they do, Michigan has a shot at a double-digit victory total. 9-2

(7) Georgia

With multithreat quarterback Quincy Carter returning along with seven other starters from last year's offense, Georgia is certain to put lots of points on the scoreboard (the Bulldogs averaged 28 ppg last season). Four freshman All-Americas on the offensive side should be even better as sophomores. Four-year head coach Jim Donnan anointed former Oklahoma coach Gary Gibbs with instructions to shore up a sometimes leaky defense. Gibbs will have Playboy All-America tackle Richard Seymour to build around. Marcus Stroud, who plays next to Seymour inside, is just as big (300 pounds) and nearly as good. Expectations are high in Athens that the Dogs will play in the SEC championship game this coming year. 9-2

(8) Clemson

Tommy Bowden had a near-perfect season in his first year as head coach at Clemson. The Tigers won half their games (6-6), a four-victory improvement against Division I opponents over the previous year. Bowden reestablished a winning attitude in Death Valley and sucked up many of the best instate recruits. As good a son as he is a coach, he didn't make the mistake of beating his daddy's Seminoles on their way to another national championship, though the Tigers gave Florida State some anxious moments in a 17-14 nail-biter. Now Tommy has to build a one-year (continued on page 152)Pigskin Preview (continued from page 126) wonder into a perennial winner. Clemson loses quarterback and team leader Brandon Streeter, but there are eight returning offensive starters. Woodrow Dantzler, who played well in five starts when Streeter was injured, is a more-than-adequate replacement. Clemson's defense should be better than it was last season. Playboy All-America Robert Carswell will break Terry Kinard's school career tackles record this year, and Keith "the Termite" Adams is a terror at linebacker. The father--son coaching duo has another go at it on November 4 when Clemson goes to Tallahassee. 9-2

(9) Wisconsin

After flirting with the idea of moving to one of the glamour head-coaching jobs in the NFL, Wisconsin coach Barry Alvarez decided he'd be happier continuing his 10-year tenure at Madison, where he's built the Badgers from also-rans to a perennial national powerhouse. Led by Heisman trophy winner and three-time Playboy All-America Ron Dayne, Wisconsin won 10 times against two losses and wrapped up the Big 10 title and a second straight Rose Bowl victory (a first-time accomplishment for a Big 10 team). Dayne is gone, but the Badgers have enough talent to sniff the roses again. Alvarez will balance the offense behind quarterback Brooks Bollinger, the Big 10 Freshman of the Year last season. There are holes to fill at the tackle spots, but Playboy All-America Casey Rabach is one of the nation's best centers, and senior Bill Ferrario is an all-conference left guard. Junior running back Michael Bennett has big shoes to fill but speed to burn. Eight starters return, including a defensive secondary made up of Mike Echols, hard-hitter Jason Doering and Playboy All-America Jamar Fletcher. To top things off, Wisconsin has the best kicking tandem in the nation with punter Kevin Stemke (43.1-yard career average) and placekicker Vitaly Pisetsky, whose 14 consecutive field goals last season were one shy of the Big 10 record. 9-3

(10) Virginia Tech

It was a magical 11-0 season for Virginia Tech, nearly capped by a national championship as brilliant freshman quarterback Michael Vick rallied the Hokies from a 28-7 deficit to a 29-28 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Seminoles, too good and too deep to be beat, prevailed, but the heroics of Playboy All-America quarterback Vick and his teammates and the cool coaching hand of Playboy Coach of the Year Frank Beamer put Virginia Tech solidly into the elite programs in college football. With Vick returning behind an experienced offensive line, the Hokies will be dangerous if unpredictable. The loss of Shyrone Stith, an early entry into the NFL draft, was an unwelcome surprise. Beamer will counter with the addition of a number of redshirt players, particularly receivers Ernest Wilford and Andraé Harrison--and there are bigger losses on the defensive side. Another unbeaten season is unlikely, especially since Tech opens by playing three games in a 12-- day span. 9-3

(11) USC

Trojan second-year coach Paul Hackett was licking his chops going into last season because he had a special talent in freshman quarterback Carson Palmer. But Palmer broke his collarbone in the third game of the season and the Trojans tailspinned, losing seven of their next eight before closing out with three victories, an accomplishment that may have saved Hackett from the chopping block. Palmer has healed and will throw the ball mostly to wide receiver Kareem Kelly--that is, if Hackett can piece together an offensive line that can protect Palmer. The Trojan running game will be by committee, with power generated by Malaefou MacKenzie and speed by Sultan McCullough (last year's Pac 10 100-meter champion). With 10 starters returning, USC's defense should be especially solid at linebacker, where Zeke Moreno and Markus Steele are formidable talents. 9-3

(12) Kansas State

Coach Bill Snyder has transformed Kansas State into a perennial winner--the Wildcats having been ranked in the top 25 for 109 of the past 113 weekly AP polls. Kansas State is an impressive 70-14-1 since 1993 and has appeared in seven consecutive bowls. Despite that record and the team's notable wins over Big 12 bullies Texas and Colorado, Snyder's propensity for scheduling out-of-conference games against weak opponents has hurt KSU's ability to muscle into the middle of the BCS formula. That will likely be the case again this year as the Wildcats open against a weak Iowa team and move to Louisiana Tech, Ball State and North Texas before settling into their Big 12 battles. Snyder has impressive talent on this team, including Playboy All-America return man David Allen, wide receivers Quincy Morgan and Aaron Lockett, and strong safety Jarrod Cooper. Top placekicker Jamie Rheem is certain to be the difference in a game or two for the Wildcats, and Snyder's boys should have no problem posting another nine-win season. Without an upset win over Nebraska, Kansas State will likely forgo a major bowl and could well be forced back to the Holiday Bowl or the Alamo Bowl, two spots they've visited in the past two years. 9-3

(13) Florida

Coach Steve Spurrier has to rely this season on the adage "defense wins football games." The Gators have the potential to be dominating on defense, while the offense has more questions than at any time in Spurrier's 10-year tenure in Gainesville. Doug Johnson has graduated at quarterback, and wide receivers Travis Taylor and Darrell Jackson both left early for the NFL. Senior Jesse Palmer, who started several games as a sophomore but has been a backup ever since, is Spurrier's only quarterback with experience. While true freshmen will get a chance to make their mark early at receiver, Ernest Graham has a year of experience at running back. The return of a healthy Zac Zedalis, who missed almost all of last season with a knee injury, will help solidify the offensive line. The defense is led by Playboy All-America end Alex Brown, defensive tackle Gerard Warren and cornerback Benny Alexander. There are six more returning starters, plus solid players at most positions on the depth chart. If the defense can hold things together until the offense finds itself, the Gators could make it back into the top 10 once again.8-3

(14) Mississippi State

Over the past three years, Mississippi State had the best overall and conference record of any SEC West team. Credit coach Jackie Sherrill's commitment to strong defense and special teams. Last year, the Bulldogs led the nation in total defense and pass efficiency defense while running up a 10-2 record that included a Peach Bowl victory over Clemson. Only three starters return from that defense, but one of them is Playboy All-America Fred Smoot. Sherrill is convinced his defense won't fall off precipitously since many of last year's second-stringers saw lots of action. On offense, returning starters Wayne Madkin at quarterback and Justin Griffith at tailback will operate behind a big and experienced offensive line. Give MSU points for having two of the best nicknames in all of college football: Pork Chop Womack, a 328-pound offensive tackle starting his third season, and Pig Prather, a defensive back who is the team's top returning tackler.8-3

(15) Washington

Let's face it. The jury is still out on whether Rick Neuheisel has what it takes to be a winning coach. He admitted that he made mistakes in coaching style while at Colorado and then suffered a couple of recruiting faux pas upon his arrival in Seattle last year. This year he's got enough talent and experience to be a certified winner. A former quarterback himself, Neuheisel will build his offensive team around Marques Tuiasosopo, who last season was the first college quarterback in history to rush for 200 yards and pass for 300 yards in a single game. Four fifths of a strong offensive line return, and running backs Paul Arnold and Pat Conniff are excellent. The defense has great skills and speed in the secondary, but the defensive front needs to develop. Neuheisel is hoping that transfer Houdini Jackson will bring a little bit of magic to the linebacking corps.8-3

(16) Illinois

With no victories in his first season and only three in his second, Illini coach Ron Turner may have been only one losing season from termination. But Turner kept his cool and his faith in quarterback Kurt Kittner, who responded by passing for 2707 yards and 24 TDs, with only five interceptions. Kittner ended his sophomore year with an unbelievable performance against Virginia, passing for two TDs, running for one and receiving a fourth. The Illini won 63-21. With Kittner and nine other starters returning from last season, Illinois should burn even hotter on offense this season. Turner's challenge will be replacing seven defensive starters. If the defense comes together, the Illini will go bowling a second straight year.8-3

(17) Tennessee

The Volunteers got a break a few years ago when Peyton Manning decided he loved college life and resisted the early call of the NFL. But this year coach Phillip Fulmer's program suffered a crushing blow when five players decided to play on Sunday rather than on Saturday. Now Fulmer has to fill holes left by tailback Jamal Lewis, safety Deon Grant, offensive guard Cosey Coleman, defensive end Shaun Ellis and linebacker Raynoch Thompson. Add the fact that quarter back Tee Martin has graduated and figure Tennessee will take one giant step backward this season. Yet the Vols' program is not without talent. Freshmen Casey Clausen and A.J. Suggs will battle Martin backup Joey Mathews for the starting QB spot. Travis Henry will capably fill the running back spot. The defense will be led by tackle John Henderson, end Will Overstreet and linebacker Eric Westmoreland. It's a rebuilding season for the Vols, but they have plenty of talent.7-4

(18) Texas A&M

A record of 8-4 is a good season at most schools, but not good enough to satisfy Aggie coach R.C. Slocum. "Injuries to our backfield set us back in the middle of last season and then we had the misfortune of drawing Penn State as an opponent in the Alamo Bowl." A&M lost 24-0 and headed back to College Station to regroup. Slocum landed a solid recruiting class in the off-season, but that may not be enough to put his team back on top. The Aggies are inexperienced at quarterback, though redshirt freshman Colby Freeman has some potential. Ja'Mar Toombs is a load at 265 pounds out of the backfield, but A&M has to replace the right side of the offensive line. The defense will be better than the offense and perhaps good enough to get A&M to another bowl game. Linebackers Roylin Bradley and Jason Glenn are the leaders on the D side.7-4

(19) Penn State

Who would have expected that Penn State's drive for a national championship would be derailed by Minnesota? The Nittany Lions were 9-0 when things fell apart at homecoming in Happy Valley. When Penn State fell off the wall in that one-point loss (24-23), LaVar Arlington, Courtney Brown and Brandon Short, three first-team All-Americas and subsequent first-round NFL draft picks, couldn't put the pieces back together. PSU dropped the final two games of the regular season. Joe Paterno, the living legend of college coaches, managed to get his team back on track with a 24-0 romp over Texas A&M in the Alamo Bowl. Now Joe needs seven wins to break Bear Bryant's all-time victory mark of 323. It is unclear as to whether last year's starting quarterback Rashard Casey will be able to play this season (he was arrested after an altercation with an off-duty policeman). If Casey is unavailable, Joe will have to go with an inexperienced underclassman. 8-4

(20) Texas Christian

Second-year coach Dennis Franchione couldn't be happier with this season's prospects. His Horned Frogs return 18 starters from last year's successful 8-4 squad, including Playboy All-America running back LaDainian Tomlinson, the nation's leading returning rusher, and Casey Printers, who started in all of TCU's eight victories and was voted a third-team freshman All-America. A strong offensive line returns intact, and there are enough redshirts and transfers to fill empty spots at wide receiver. The defense, which returns eight starters, finished last year ranked fifth in the nation. End Aaron Schobel, linebacker Shannon Brazzell and free safety Curtis Fuller are standouts. Franchione's squad ended last season with an impressive 28-14 victory over East Carolina in the Mobile, Alabama Bowl. This year's regular season schedule features only two teams (Hawaii and Fresno State) with winning records last year, and both are TCU home games. The Frogs could run the regular season undefeated, but a weak schedule will penalize them in the rankings.11-0

Possible Breakthroughs

Ohio State

Expect the Buckeyes to get back on the winning side after an uncharacteristic 6-6 record last year. Quarterback Steve Bellisari should find his confidence and make better decisions on the option. Receiver Ken-Yon Rambo has shown flashes of brilliance. Coach John Cooper expects tougher play out of his offensive line, where several promising redshirt freshmen could have an impact. OSU's defense is one of its best along the front line, but linebacking is a question mark. Strong safety Mike Doss, only a sophomore, is a future star. 7-4

Oklahoma

Coach Bob Stoops had an impressive résumé as a defensive coordinator when he took over Oklahoma's top job at the beginning of last season. So what did he accomplish with the Sooners in his first year? His offense set 18 school and league records. Quarterback Josh Heupel was named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year, and receiver Antwone Savage was Big 12 Freshman of the Year. The pass-happy Sooners were no slouches on defense either, shutting out two opponents and allowing Texas A&M a meager six points. The defensive front seven are talented and deep, but the secondary need time to develop. They may get that time with OU's first four opponents coming to Norman off losing records last season. The Sooners' challenge begins in October when they face three Big 12 baddies (Texas, Kansas State and Nebraska) in a row. 7-4

Boston College

Certainly three-year coach Tom O'Brien was satisfied with an 8-4 record last season. After all, he came in to rebuild after a gambling scandal had left BC's football program and reputation in ashes. But O'Brien recognizes that narrow point differentials pushed the Eagles strongly to the plus side of the win column: one-point wins against Baylor and Syracuse, a two-point win at Notre Dame, four-point wins against Navy and Pitt. Now O'Brien faces the challenge of rebuilding a defense that lost Playboy All-America tackle Chris Hovan plus all-conference performers Mike Willetts and Adam Newman. Another concern is whether senior quarterback Tim Hassel beck, who started 11 games for the Eagles last season, will be 100 percent after undergoing groin and abdominal surgery this winter. The running game should be in good shape with 1000-plus-yard rusher Cedric Washington returning, plus sophomore William Green, a player O'Brien says has extraordinary potential. Repeating eight wins will be tough, especially if Hasselbeck is not completely healed by the Eagles opener at West Virginia on September 2. 7-4

Arizona

Last season was a year of frustration for Arizona coach Dick Tomey. His Wildcats seemed to have everything needed to take the Pac 10 championship, and several preseason polls predicted a top five finish in the national rankings. An opening game shellacking at the hands of Penn State destroyed the team's confidence. Tomey's quarterback tandem of Keith Smith and Ortege Jenkins didn't jell as it had a season earlier. Arizona stumbled to a 6-6 finish. Smith has graduated, and so have running back Trung Canidate and wide receiver Dennis Northcutt. Jenkins, who's already started 14 games in his career, will be a more confident player now that he is the go-to guy. Tomey is depending on the return of two receivers, Brad Brennan and Brandon Marshall, both of whom missed last season with injuries. The offensive line is solid. The defense, while not exactly the desert swarm of a few years ago, has talent, especially on the line in Joe Tafoya and Keoni Eraser. Lower expectations may lead to a better performance this year. 7-4

Stanford

Was Stanford as good as its 7-1 conference record, which resulted in a Pac 10 championship and the first trip to the Rose Bowl since 1972? Or was it as bad as the Cardinals team that opened the season getting blistered by Texas 69-17 or whipped 44-39 by San Jose State? Credit coach Tyrone Willingham with rallying his team through adversity and running an offense potent enough to overcome a defense that allowed opponents an average of more than 30 points per game. Now Willingham faces the challenge of finding a new starting quarterback and replacing the incomparable Troy Walters, who won the Biletnik off Award the past season as the nation's top receiver. 7-4

Arizona State

It was only a few years ago that Arizona State pulled off the unbelievable upset of number one Nebraska and coach Bruce Snyder was being hailed as the savior of football in Tempe. But last year the Sun Devils slipped to an undistinguished 6-6 mark, capped by an embarrassing flop to Wake Forest (23-3) in the Aloha Bowl. Now Snyder has to prove himself all over again. One of the reasons for last season's mediocre performance was the health problems of quarterback Ryan Kealy. He missed the Aloha Bowl with knee surgery, his seventh in four years. Kealy is expected to be ready for fall, and redshirt freshman Jeff Krohn and highly touted true freshman Andrew Walter are quarterbacks in waiting. Snyder's best offensive threat is junior Todd Heap, who could be the best tight end in the nation. Running back Delvon Flowers returns after outplaying the more touted J.R. Redmond last season. There are questions to be answered on ASU's defensive line, though with Adam Archuleta and Solomon Bates, linebacking is a strength. The Sun Devils will be better than last season, but so will several other conference rivals. 7-4

Mississippi

The Deuce will be loose at Ole Miss this season. Playboy All-America running back Deuce McAllister is Mississippi's first bona fide Heisman candidate since Archie Manning, and he's a threat as both a runner and receiver. Senior quarterback Romaro Miller is underrated, and Eli Manning, the son of Archie and brother of Peyton, is a freshman QB with pedigree and potential. Second year coach David Cutliffe's biggest concerns are on the defensive side, where he needs to identify a couple of starting defensive tackles from a group of juco transfers and underclassmen. Eddie Strong should be an impact player at middle linebacker. 7-4

Minnesota

Glen Mason succeeded in raising Kansas football fortunes to a winning level before he left for Minnesota three years ago. Now he's working the same magic there, leading the Golden Gophers to an 8-4 record last season and their first bowl game since 1986. Graduation will hit Minnesota hard this year with the loss of half of last season's starters, including Playboy All-America defensive back Tyrone Carter. But Mason recruited the school's home state well, and signed seven Minnesota athletes, including defensive back Dominique Sims, the top-rated player in the state. Expect freshman quarterback Asad Abdul-Khaliq to play well and often. Another freshman, Thomas Tapeh, will likely get the nod at running back. The offensive line is solid especially at center, where Ben Hamilton will handle the snaps. The defense will be led by tackle John Schlecht and end Karon Riley, who led the Big 10 in sacks last season. Eight victories will be tough for the Gophers this year, but Mason definitely has this program in high gear. 7-4

Colorado State

Coach Sonny Lubick has twice before had returning senior quarterbacks who started as juniors--Anthoney Hill in 1994 and Moses Moreno in 1997. Those two players led the Rams to a combined 21-4 record and two league tides in their senior seasons. Now he's got a third in Matt Newton, who passed for 2300 yards and 18 TDs last year. Newton will look for favorite target Dallas Davis, who doubles as a punt returner (three returns for TDs last season). The NCAA granted linebacker Rick Crowell an additional year of eligibility after he missed most of last season with a shoulder injury. With the return of eight other defensive starters from last year's 8-4 season, Crowell and the Rams will make it tough on some of those high-powered Mountain West offenses. Colorado State shared the first MWC championship with BYU last year. Lubick would love to have his team win one outright. 7-4

Colorado

First-year coach Gary Barnett coined the phrase Return to Dominance as the initial goal of his tenure in Boulder. Despite a team that appeared ready to deliver on the promise, Colorado stumbled out of the gate with a 41-14 loss to Colorado State and never dominated anyone, finishing the season at 7-5. This year Barnett will have to find a starting quarterback among three contenders and worry about an offensive line that lost three starters. But Barnett's biggest headache is the Buffaloes' schedule. Colorado plays six tough opponents in a row to open the season--including USC, Kansas State and Texas--and ends the season at Nebraska. Barnett's hopes rest on his defense, led by a strong front seven that includes superb junior linebacker Jashon Sykes. Colorado may attain dominance under Barnett in Boulder, but it's unlikely this season. 6-5

Brigham Young

Coach LaVell Edwards has posted 27 winning seasons, including 20 conference championships and 22 bowl appearances, in his 29-year tenure as BYU head coach. However, the Cougars are perennially knocked for playing a soft schedule, even in their 1984 national championship season. That won't be the case this season if BYU posts a strong winning record, because the schedule, both in terms of opponents and travel, is very tough. BYU opens with three road games, the first against defending national champion Florida State, and then returns home to play a Thursday night game against a Mississippi State team that finished 10-2 last year. By the time the regular season schedule is completed, the Cougars will have traveled just under 11,000 miles, good for frequent-flier points but hell on football players. Still, 69-year-old Edwards is not deterred, describing the schedule as "exciting." Quarterback Kevin Feterik has graduated, but BYU always seems to have a ready replacement. There are three candidates--Bret Engemann, Charlie Peterson and Brandon Doman. The return of a healthy Luke Staley would be a plus in the backfield. The defense, led by senior safety Jared Lee, will have to hold opponents close while a young BYU offense learns the ropes. 7-5

Notre Dame

We can't rank them in our top 20 and they are unlikely to even post a winning record. However, no preseason look at college football can ignore the Irish of Notre Dame, the most storied college team of all time. The sad truth is that last season's 5-7 record was no aberration. There simply isn't enough football talent these days in South Bend to contend with a schedule that opens with five consecutive games against teams that played in bowls last season. Junior Arnaz Battle inherits Jarious Jackson's vacated QB spot. Junior Tony Fisher, who gained 783 yards last year, returns at tailback. The offensive line is experienced but lacks a dominating talent. It's the defensive side that most concerns coach Bob Davie. Grant Irons showed promise last season after being switched from linebacker to defensive end, but the secondary is so thin that Davie has switched Tony Driver from running back to safety. It's difficult to look at Notre Dame's 11-game schedule and see more than five victories--that is, unless the Irish are really as lucky as they say. 5-6

The Playboy All-Americas

Playboy's College Football Coach of the Year for 2000 is Frank Beamer of Virginia Tech. Beamer has transformed a mediocre program into a national power, leading the Hokies to seven consecutive winning seasons and seven bowl games, plus two outright Big East championships and a share of a third. The Hokies' only loss last season was to Florida State in an epic battle for the national championship.

Offense

Michael Vick --Quarterback, 6'1", 212 pounds, sophomore, Virginia Tech. Led Division I-A in passing efficiency and led the Big East in total offense with 2425 yards.

Deuce Mcallister--Running back, 6'1", 220, senior, Mississippi. Already holds school all-purpose yards record with 3401.

Ladainian Tomlinson--Running back, 5'11", 217, senior, Texas Christian. Led the NCAA in rushing last season with 1850 yards.

Lamont Jordan--Running back, 5'11", 216, senior, Maryland. Led the nation in rushing over final six games of 1999 season, averaging 183.5 yards per game. Scored 17 touchdowns.

Santana Moss--Wide receiver, 5'10", 175, senior, Miami. Led team with 54 receptions and 899 receiving yards. Also returned 33 punts for 467.

Freddie Milons--Wide receiver, 5'11", 183, junior, Alabama. Set school all-time single-season reception record last year with 65 catches for 733 yards and two touchdowns.

Casey Rabach--Center, 6'5", 291, senior, Wisconsin. A three-year starter, he was part of Badger offensive line that led the Big 10 twice in rushing.

Steve Hutchinson--Lineman, 6'5", 298, senior, Michigan. A two-time Playboy All-America and a three-time All Big 10 first-team selection.

Jeff Backus--Lineman, 6'6", 298, senior, Michigan. Another three-time All Big 10 selection, he's made 37 consecutive starts at left tackle.

Marques Sullivan--Lineman, 6'5", 310, senior, Illinois. Started 34 consecutive games, has 51 knockdown blocks and was part of Illini line that held four Big 10 opponents sackless against his team last season.

Leonard Davis--Lineman, 6'6", 367, Texas. Nicknamed the Dancing Bear, he was the biggest lineman in the Big 12 last season.

Ryan White--Placekicker, 5'10", 190, junior, Memphis. A finalist for Lou Groza Award as best kicker the past two seasons.

David Allen--Kick returner, 5'9", 200, senior, Kansas State. Has already tied the NCAA record for TDs on punt returns with seven.

Defense

Alex Brown--Lineman, 6'4", 265, junior, Florida. Only the third sophomore in school history to be named first-team All-America. Set single-season school record for sacks with 13.

Richard Seymour--Lineman, 6'6", 300, senior, Georgia. Led his team in tackles with 74 and tackles-for-losses with 10.

Justin Smith--Lineman, 6'5", 265, junior, Missouri. Tied school's single-season sack record with eight and had 92 tackles last season. Already has 178 tackles in two seasons.

Andre Carter--Lineman, 6'5", 265, senior, California. Recorded 53 tackles last season, 20 of which were behind the line of scrimmage. Tied for third in Pac 10 with 10 sacks.

Saleem Rasheed--Linebacker, 6'3", 220, sophomore, Alabama. A 13-game starter last season as a freshman, he registered 84 tackles with eight tackles-for-losses. SEC freshman defensive player of the year.

Jamie Winborn--Linebacker, 6'0", 232, junior, Vanderbilt. Has led the SEC in tackles for two consecutive years with a combined total of 272, including 38 tackles-for-losses and 13 sacks.

Carlos Polk--Linebacker, 6'2", 250, senior, Nebraska. Part of Nebraska defense that allowed opponents an average of 77.1 yards rushing per game last season.

Jamar Fletcher--Defensive back, 5'10", 171, junior, Wisconsin. Broke the Big 10 record for career interceptions returned for TDs in just 19 games.

Fred Smoot--Defensive back, 6'1", 173, senior, Mississippi State. Sixth on school's all-time interception list. Had 57 tackles last season.

Derrick Gibson--Defensive back, 6'2", 207, senior, Florida State. Tied for team lead with four interceptions last season.

Robert Carswell--Defensive back, 6'0", 210, senior, Clemson. Set school record last season with 129 tackles. Also had six interceptions.

Nick Harris--Punter, 6'3", 220, senior, California. Averaged 44.65 yards per punt last season. Had a punt of at least 47 yards in all 33 games of career. Last year had 29 punts over 50 yards and six over 60.

Rest Of The Best

Quarterbacks: Carson Palmer (USC), Quincy Carter (Georgia), Chris Weinke (Florida State), Marques Tuiasosopo (Washington), Eric Crouch (Nebraska), Mike McMahon (Rutgers), Jay Stoner (Wyoming), Kurt Kittner (Illinois).

Running Backs: Ricky Williams (Texas Tech), Travis Henry (Tennessee), Travis Minor (Florida State), Anthony Thomas (Michigan), Ken Simonton (Oregon State), Ja'Quay Wilburn (North Texas), Robert Sanford (Western Michigan), Chester Taylor (Toledo), Ladell Betts (Iowa).

Receivers: Latef Grim (Pittsburgh), David Terrell (Michigan), Ronney Daniels (Auburn), Arnold Jackson (Louisville), Todd Heap (Arizona State), Tim Stratton (Purdue), Quincy Morgan (Kansas State), Steve Neal (Western Michigan), Kelly Campbell (Georgia Tech), André Davis (Virginia Tech), Rod Garner (Clemson), Cedrick Wilson (Tennessee), Javon Green, Daniel Graham (Colorado), Jabari Holloway (Notre Dame), Alge Crumpler (North Carolina), Brian Natkin (Texas-El Paso).

Offensive Linemen: Dominic Raiola, Russ Hochstein (Nebraska), Ben Hamilton (Minnesota), Doug Rosfeld (Cincinnati), Chris Brown (Georgia Tech), Brett Williams (Florida State), Kareem McKenzie (Penn State), Ray Redziniak (Illinois), Chad Ward (Washington), Rick DeMulling (Idaho), Matt Light (Purdue).

Defensive Linemen: Casey Hampton, Shaun Rogers (Texas), Willie Howard (Stanford), Jeff Boyle (Wyoming), Dan Klecko (Temple), Marcus Stroud (Georgia), Larry Triplett (Washington), Aaron Schobel (TCU), Karon Riley (Minnesota), Kenyon Coleman (UCLA), Duke Pettijohn (Syracuse), Akin Ayodele (Purdue), Kevin Stevenson (Baylor).

Linebackers: Brandon Spoon (North Carolina), Dan Morgan (Miami), Tommy Polley (Florida State), Keith Adams (Clemson), Rocky Calmus (Oklahoma), Byron Thweatt (Virginia), Jashon Sykes (Colorado), Zeke Moreno (USC), Wayne Rogers (Houston), Pernell Griffin (East Carolina), Kautai Olevao (Utah), Chris Nofoaiga (Idaho).

Defensive Backs: Carl Nesmith (Kansas), Marcus Trufant (Washington State), James Whitley (Michigan), Anthony Vontoure, Hakim Akbar (Washington), Al Rich (Wyoming), Dennis Weathersby (Oregon State), Andre Dyson (Utah), Will Allen (Syracuse), Kevin Curtis (Texas Tech), Jarrod Cooper (Kansas State), Chris LePore (Navy).

Kick Returners: Bobby Newcombe (Nebraska), Dallas Davis (Colorado State), Robert Kilow (Arkansas State).

Placekickers: Jamie Rheem (Kansas State), Jeff Chandler (Florida), Hayden Epstein (Michigan), Scott Westerfield (Mississippi State), Ricky Bishop (Texas-El Paso), Dave Pavich (Kent State), Vitaly Pisetsky (Wisconsin).

Punters: Kevin Stemke (Wisconsin), Dan Hadenfeld (Nebraska), Ray Cheetany (UNLV), David Leaverton (Tennessee), Owen Pochman (BYU).

Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award

The Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award recognizes achievement in the classroom as well as excellence on the playing field. Nominated by their colleges, candidates are judged by the editors of Playboy on their collegiate scholastic and athletic accomplishments. The winner attends Playboy's preseason All-America Weekend, is given a commemorative medallion and is included in our All-America team photograph. In addition, Playboy contributes $5000 to the general scholarship fund of the winner's school.

This year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete is Drew Brees from Purdue University. A Playboy All-America quarterback last season, he was a finalist for the Heisman, Maxwell and Davey O'Brien Quarterback of the Year awards. He completed 337 of 554 passes for a 60.8 percentage, 3909 yards and 25 TDs. He was a second-team Academic All-America by Cosida and the recipient of the Socrates Award given to the college athlete who best embodies a sound mind in a sound body. His major is industrial management and his GPA last season was 3.54 on a scale of 4.00.

Honorable mention: Kyle Young (Clemson), Kimball Christianson (Utah), Scott Westerfield (Mississippi State), Kyle Sanders (Texas Tech), Kyle Vanden Bosch (Nebraska), Josh Whitman (Illinois), David Leaverton (Tennessee), Todd France (Toledo), Dan Dyke (Georgia Tech), Jay Stoner (Wyoming), Jon Samuelson (New Mexico), Jamie Bennett (Colorado State), John Greer (UNLV), Tim Ritley (Akron), Brian Hallett (Kent State), Ricky Bishop (Texas-El Paso), Marques Tuiasosopo (Washington).