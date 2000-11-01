Address_Copyright_Credit

General Offices: Playboy, 680 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. Illinois 60611. Playboy assumes no responsibility to return unsolicited editorial or graphic or other material. All rights in letters and unsolicited editorial and graphic. Material will be treated as unconditionally assigned for publication and copyright purposes and material will be subject to Playboy's unrestricted right to edit and to comment editorially, Playboy, date of production September 2000. Custodian of Records is Diane Griffin, all Records required by law to be maintained by publisher are located at 680 North Lake shore drive, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Contents copyright © 2000 by Playboy. All Rights Reserved, Playboy. Playmate and rabbit head symbol are marks of Playboy, Registered U. S. Trademark office. No Part of This Book may be Reproduced, stored in a Retrieval system or transmitted in any form by any electronic, mechanical. Photocopying or recording means or otherwise without prior written permission of the publisher. Any similarity between the people and places in the fiction and semifiction in this magazine and any real people and places is purely coincidental. For credits see page 172. Franklin mint outsert in domestic subscription polywrapped copies or insert between pages 32--33, cool water insert between pages 40--41. Aspen insert between pages 76--77 in domestic subscription copies noble collections insert between pages 158--159 in domestic newsstand and subscription copies parliament insert between pages 166--167. J&B insert between pages 170--171, old gold insert between pages 174--175 and salem insert between pages 174--175 in selected domestic newsstand and subscription copies. Certificado de licitud de titulo no. 7570 de fecha 29 de julio de 1993. Y certificado de licitud de contenido no. 5108 de fecha 29 de julio de 1993 expedidos for la comision calificadora de publicaciones y revistas ilustradas dependiente de la secretaria de gobernacion. Mexico. Reserva de título en trámite.

Printed in U.S.A.

Credits: Photography By: p. 5 Patty Beaudet-Francès (3), John Douglas, Chuck Gallyon, Marlena Agency. Ron Mesaros (2), Dan Mills, Mizuno, Rob Rich, Martin van der Driesck/Grove Press; p. 7 Arny Freytag, Stephen Wayda; p. 8 Freytag, Photofest: p. 13 art Foxall. Kenneth Johansson, Bryan Lewis, Elyne Lodge, Lodge/Johansson: p. 16 Foxall (3), Lodge/Johansson (11); p. 18 Peter Iovino (2), Lodge/Johansson (12); p. 21 Wayda; p. 22 Richard Fegley, Wayda; p. 28 © Martin Colbeck-OSF/Animals Animals, George Georgiou: p. 32 Celebrity Pictures Co. UK, Fegley; p. 33 James Bridges/© 2000 Screen Gems; p. 34 © Armando Gallo/Retna Ltd.: p. 40 Georgiou; p. 42 © Steve Granitz/Retna Ltd.; p. 44 Georgiou, Jerry Wyszatycki (2); p. 50 Pompeo Posar; p. 54 Georgiou, © Roger Karnbad/Celebrity Photo. © Anthony Neste/HBO; p. 62 Georgiou (2); p. 84 © 2000 World Wrestling Federat/Allsport. Tertainment Inc. (4): p. 102 © Elsa Hasch/Allsport; p. 103 © Jon Ferrey/Allsport. © Vincent Laforet/Allsport. © Marc Piscotty/Allsport; p. 104 © Elsa Hasch/Allsport, © Marc Piscotty/Allsport. © Todd Warshaw/Allsport; p. 109 Georgiou; p. 112 Mark Edward Harris; p. 126 Freytag; p. 127 © 1998 Nathan Bilow, Wayda, Bob Woodall/Wade Mckoy/JH Ski Area; p. 130 Michael Tackett/© 2000 USA Films; p. 132 Larry Gordon, Herman Leonard (2), Bunny Yeager (2); p. 133 Ben Coster/Camera Press/Retna, Express Newspaper/Archive Photos, Imapress/Archive Photos (2), Pat/Arnal/Stills/Retna; p. 134 Corbis Outline; p. 140 Photofest; p. 141 © 2000 Paramount Classics, © 1999 Mystique Films; p. 142 Full moon Releasing. Lions gate films. © 1999 Mystique films, Strand Releasing; p. 143 The Eveett collection lions gate films, Ken Regan/© 1999 MGM Distribution Co.; p. 144 Full moon Releasing, Liaison. Seventh arts releasing; p. 145 Lions gate films; p. 146. Merchant/Ivory Productions. © 1999 Mystique films; p. 147 Lions gate films (2); p. 179 © 2000 Stefanie Deutsch (3), Georgiou, Stephen Lee. Rino Noto. Jerry White; p. 180 Monty Brinton/© 1997 CBS. Bobby Dimazeo, Freytag. Lodge (2), Mizuno. Victoria Valentino. Carol Vitale; p. 186 Georgiou; p. 187 Georgiou (2); p. 188 Freytag, Frank Trapper/Corbis Sygma. Illustration by; p. 53 Carol Zober-Mallison. p. 21 Stamp art by Casey Kovik, pp. 84--95 Fasion styling by Lane W., Makeup and hair by Alexis Vogel for Fred Segal Agency, p. 109 Elan Furs of Chicago 312-640-0707. Cover: Model; Chyna, Photographer: Freytag, Fashion Stylist: Lane W., Makeup and Hair: Alexis Vogel for Fred Segal Agency.